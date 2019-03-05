Log in
Parker Hannifin : Introduces New Silicone Hoses for Thermal Management Applications in Extreme Environments

03/05/2019 | 10:35am EST

Hannover Messe 2019 - 1 - 5 April, Hanover Fairground; Hall 23, Booth C33, Parker Main Booth; Hall 26, Booth B78, ComVac.

6722 X-TremeSAE J20 R3 Class A specification hoses combine minimised maintenance requirements with high performance

Veniano, Italy. 5. March 2019 - Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, has introduced a new silicone hose series for use in thermal management applications. The 6722 X-Treme series of extruded silicone hoses meets the SAE J20 R3 Class A specification and can be installed not only as thermal management solutions, but also on truck, bus, engine, or other applications where there is a requirement for a high efficiency cooling / heating circuit.

Thermal management relates to the different processes of heat transfer - conduction, convection, condensation and radiation - utilised to increase, maintain or decrease the temperature of a system or component.

Parker's low permeation silicone hose is suitable for use with a wide range of coolant fluids and can withstand ozone and UV attack more efficaciously than alternative materials. The 6722 series is not only chemical and oxidation resistant, but also stable at extreme operating temperatures ranging from -54°C to +177°C such as in engine compartments.

Parker's 6722 X-Treme series maintains its flexibility and elasticity over time. This reduces the risk of cracking, hardening, or dry rotting and increases the possibility of successful installations in narrow, restricted spaces and around obstructions. Additionally, the new hose offers good sound and vibration dampening performance. All of these benefits contribute to an extended service life reducing costs of maintenance, downtime, warranty and logistics, whilst maintaining the performance of circuits and equipment.

Parker's silicone hoses provide the necessary characteristics for the growing number of industrial applications where the temperature handling capabilities of other rubber hose solutions are not adequate.

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Disclaimer

Parker Hannifin Corporation published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 15:34:01 UTC
