Parker Hannifin : X-Flow™ Mass Flow Controller Helps Increase Instrument Performance in a Streamlined Offering

10/14/2018 | 02:03am CEST

HOLLIS, N.H., October 15th, 2018 - The Precision Fluidics Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced the release of its new Mass Flow Controller, X-Flow.

The X-Flow Mass Flow Controller provides fast, repeatable and reliable high accuracy flow control through proven Constant Thermal By-Pass Mass Measurement Technology coupled with Parker's most popular digital communication protocols. X-Flow also features the Parker Tracking System that enables customers to track assets, reduce downtime and centralize documentation. Additionally, included with the X-Flow is free downloadable software, Parker Floware, which provides the flexibility to address process changes, download stored data, view the controller's performance and set alarms and counters. The Mass Flow Controllers are available in various full-scale flow ranges, from 40 ml/min to 20 l/min with digital control as a standard option, and in 0-5 Vdc or 4-20 mAdc Sourcing control options.

'In ongoing discussions with our OEM partners in the lab, process and analytical markets, customers have told us they need a streamlined but robust mass flow controller,' said Sam Ruback, strategic marketing manager, Precision Fluidics Division. 'Adding X-Flow to our line of high quality and performance Mass Flow Controllers and

other flow control solutions will help our customers overcome their fluidic challenges while reducing design risks and realize their fluidic design solutions.'

The X-Flow Mass Flow Controller will be shipped out of the Parker's Precision Fluidics facility in Hatfield, Pennsylvania. Learn more at http://solutions.parker.com/X-Flow or by email at ppfinfo@parker.com.

About Precision Fluidics Division

Parker Precision Fluidics Division is part of the Parker Hannifin Corporation Instrumentation Group and is a market leader in analytical pressure regulators, thermal mass flow and miniature, low power, light weight and high performance fluidic and pneumatic products.

About Parker Hannifin Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

Disclaimer

Parker Hannifin Corporation published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2018 00:02:04 UTC
