Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

As reported EPS were $2.36, or $2.51 adjusted

Total segment operating margins were a second quarter record at 16.4%

Adjusted total segment operating margins were 16.6%, a 170 bps year-over-year improvement

EBITDA margins were 17.0%, or 17.2% adjusted

Company increases fiscal 2019 full year EPS guidance CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2019 second quarter ended December 31, 2018. Fiscal 2019 second quarter sales increased 3% to $3.47 billion compared with $3.37 billion in the prior year quarter. Net income was $311.7 million compared with $56.2 million in the fiscal 2018 second quarter. Fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings per share were a second quarter record at $2.36, compared with $0.41 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.51, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $2.15 in the prior year quarter. Fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings included an $0.11 per share adjustment to income tax expense related to U.S. Tax Reform. Cash flow from operations for the first half of fiscal 2019 was $541.0 million or 7.8% of sales, compared with $456.8 million or 6.8% of sales in the prior year period. Excluding a discretionary pension contribution in fiscal 2019, cash flow from operations for the first half of fiscal 2019 was 10.7% of sales. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.



“This was a strong quarter as The Win Strategy™ drove organic sales growth of 6% and second quarter records for sales, total segment operating margins, net income, and EPS,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams. “Our teams exceeded expectations, achieving 16.4% total segment operating margins and increased operating cash flow as compared to the prior year period. During the quarter, we deployed capital to repurchase $500 million worth of Parker shares. We remain on track to deliver record earnings in fiscal year 2019.” Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment: North American second quarter sales increased 4% to $1.6 billion and operating income increased 14% to $257.8 million, compared with $225.8 million in the same period a year ago. International second quarter sales decreased 3% to $1.2 billion and operating income increased 15% to $189.1 million, compared with $164.8 million in the same period a year ago. Aerospace Systems Segment: Second quarter sales increased 12% to $616.3 million, compared with $549.7 million in the prior year period and operating income increased 39% to $121.5 million, compared with $87.1 million in the same period a year ago. Parker reported the following orders for the quarter ending December 31, 2018, compared with the same quarter a year ago: Orders increased 1% for total Parker

Orders were flat in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses

Orders decreased 2% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses

Orders increased 10% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis Outlook

For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, the company has increased guidance for earnings from continuing operations to the range of $11.04 to $11.54 per share, or $11.35 to $11.85 per share on an adjusted basis. Fiscal year 2019 guidance is adjusted on a pre-tax basis for expected business realignment expenses of approximately $19 million and CLARCOR costs to achieve of approximately $16 million and an income tax expense adjustment of $14 million related to U.S. Tax Reform. Guidance assumes organic sales growth in the range of 2.0% to 4.0%. Williams added, “Our Win Strategy execution positions us to deliver strong profitability and record earnings in fiscal 2019, despite signs of moderating end market demand and the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar. Completing a record year in fiscal 2019, and ongoing initiatives guided by the Win Strategy, solidifies our confidence in achieving our fiscal 2023 five-year performance goals.” NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL : Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2019 second quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, on the company's investor information web site at www.phstock.com. To access the call, click on the "Live Webcast" link. From this link, users also may complete a pre-call system test. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on Parker's investor relations website, www.phstock.com , approximately one hour after the completion of the call, and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events and information available from Parker please visit www.phstock.com. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 62 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin. Note on Orders

Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. All exclude acquisitions until they can be reflected in both the numerator and denominator. Aerospace comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations. The total Parker orders number is derived from a weighted average of the year-over-year quarterly % change in orders for Diversified Industrial North America and Diversified Industrial International, and the year-over-year 12-month rolling average of orders for the Aerospace Systems Segment.



Note on Net Income

Net Income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.



Note on Non-GAAP Numbers

This press release contains references to (a) earnings per share without the effect of business realignment charges, CLARCOR costs to achieve, gain (loss) on sale and writedown of assets, net and U.S. Tax Reform one-time impact, net, (b) segment operating margins without the effect of business realignment charges and CLARCOR costs to achieve; (c) the effect of business realignment charges, CLARCOR costs to achieve and U.S. Tax Reform income tax expense adjustment on forecasted earnings from continuing operations per share; (d) and cash flows from operations without the effect of discretionary pension contributions. The effects of business realignment charges, CLARCOR costs to achieve, gain (loss) on sales and writedown of asset, net, U.S. Tax Reform one-time impact, net and discretionary pension contributions are removed to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in earnings per share, segment operating margins and cash flows from operations on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before business realignment charges, CLARCOR costs to achieve, and gain (loss) on sale and writedown of assets, net. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that it is useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. These statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continues,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “would,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from current expectations, depending on economic conditions within its mobile, industrial and aerospace markets, and the company's ability to maintain and achieve anticipated benefits associated with announced realignment activities, strategic initiatives to improve operating margins, actions taken to combat the effects of the current economic environment, and growth, innovation and global diversification initiatives. Additionally, the actual impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on future performance and earnings projections may change based on subsequent judicial or regulatory interpretations of the Act that impact the company’s tax calculations. A change in the economic conditions in individual markets may have a particularly volatile effect on segment performance. Among other factors which may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of CLARCOR; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully capital allocation initiatives, including timing, price and execution of share repurchases; availability, limitations or cost increases of raw materials, component products and/or commodities that cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential labor disruptions; threats associated with and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber-security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; global competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability. The company makes these statements as of the date of this disclosure and undertakes no obligation to update them unless otherwise required by law. Contact: Media –

Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding

216/896-3258

aidan.gormley@parker.com



Financial Analysts –

Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance

216/896-2265

rjdavenport@parker.com PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2018

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 3,472,045 $ 3,370,673 $ 6,951,339 $ 6,735,324 Cost of sales 2,602,339 2,564,449 5,197,162 5,087,743 Selling, general and administrative expenses 397,259 408,338 791,581 805,322 Interest expense 47,518 53,133 91,857 106,688 Other (income) expense, net (6,225 ) (15,468 ) (20,138 ) 1,048 Income before income taxes 431,154 360,221 890,877 734,523 Income taxes 119,241 303,899 203,065 392,666 Net income 311,913 56,322 687,812 341,857 Less: Noncontrolling interests 176 163 364 301 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 311,737 $ 56,159 $ 687,448 $ 341,556 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 2.39 $ 0.42 $ 5.23 $ 2.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.36 $ 0.41 $ 5.15 $ 2.51 Average shares outstanding during period - Basic 130,361,273 133,112,568 131,361,463 133,144,766 Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted 132,311,210 136,194,919 133,449,673 135,874,530 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Amounts in dollars) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.66 $ 1.52 $ 1.32 RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Amounts in dollars) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Earnings per diluted share $ 2.36 $ 0.41 $ 5.15 $ 2.51 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.01 0.07 0.02 0.12 Clarcor costs to achieve 0.03 0.07 0.07 0.10 (Gain) loss on sale and writedown of assets, net - (0.05 ) - 0.02 U.S. Tax Reform one-time impact, net 0.11 1.65 0.11 1.65 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 2.51 $ 2.15 $ 5.35 $ 4.40 RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 3,472,045 $ 3,370,673 $ 6,951,339 $ 6,735,324 Earnings before income taxes $ 431,154 $ 360,221 $ 890,877 $ 734,523 Depreciation and amortization 110,052 118,109 222,543 234,216 Interest expense 47,518 53,133 91,857 106,688 EBITDA 588,724 531,463 1,205,277 1,075,427 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 2,515 13,428 4,918 21,654 Clarcor costs to achieve 5,087 11,948 11,297 17,748 (Gain) loss on sale and writedown of assets, net - (8,453 ) - 5,324 Adjusted EBITDA $ 596,326 $ 548,386 $ 1,221,492 $ 1,120,153 EBITDA margin 17.0 % 15.8 % 17.3 % 16.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.2 % 16.3 % 17.6 % 16.6 % BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales Diversified Industrial: North America $ 1,632,059 $ 1,565,416 $ 3,313,103 $ 3,160,107 International 1,223,679 1,255,569 2,457,445 2,494,343 Aerospace Systems 616,307 549,688 1,180,791 1,080,874 Total $ 3,472,045 $ 3,370,673 $ 6,951,339 $ 6,735,324 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial: North America $ 257,774 $ 225,807 $ 532,885 $ 481,834 International 189,085 164,806 395,179 356,597 Aerospace Systems 121,463 87,148 231,318 164,582 Total segment operating income 568,322 477,761 1,159,382 1,003,013 Corporate general and administrative expenses 63,890 46,942 114,215 88,292 Income before interest and other expense 504,432 430,819 1,045,167 914,721 Interest expense 47,518 53,133 91,857 106,688 Other expense 25,760 17,465 62,433 73,510 Income before income taxes $ 431,154 $ 360,221 $ 890,877 $ 734,523 RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Operating income Operating margin Operating income Operating margin Total segment operating income $ 568,322 16.4 % $ 477,761 14.2 % Adjustments: Business realignment charges 2,515 13,428 Clarcor costs to achieve 4,867 11,948 Adjusted total segment operating income $ 575,704 16.6 % $ 503,137 14.9 % Six Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Operating income Operating margin Operating income Operating margin Total segment operating income $ 1,159,382 16.7 % $ 1,003,013 14.9 % Adjustments: Business realignment charges 4,918 21,654 Clarcor costs to achieve 11,022 17,748 Adjusted total segment operating income $ 1,175,322 16.9 % $ 1,042,415 15.5 % CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited) December 31, June 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,047,385 $ 822,137 $ 1,024,770 Marketable securities and other investments 30,956 32,995 107,976 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,938,709 2,145,517 1,857,282 Non-trade and notes receivable 324,254 328,399 313,221 Inventories 1,804,564 1,621,304 1,780,262 Prepaid expenses and other 188,868 134,886 202,848 Total current assets 5,334,736 5,085,238 5,286,359 Plant and equipment, net 1,793,805 1,856,237 1,937,074 Deferred income taxes 98,779 57,623 36,668 Goodwill 5,462,555 5,504,420 5,698,707 Intangible assets, net 1,883,825 2,015,520 2,174,104 Other assets 733,987 801,049 832,269 Total assets $ 15,307,687 $ 15,320,087 $ 15,965,181 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable $ 1,144,347 $ 638,466 $ 1,248,212 Accounts payable 1,307,178 1,430,306 1,229,336 Accrued liabilities 874,792 929,833 896,750 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 182,617 198,878 163,405 Total current liabilities 3,508,934 3,197,483 3,537,703 Long-term debt 4,303,331 4,318,559 4,798,371 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 937,938 1,177,605 1,363,466 Deferred income taxes 286,622 234,858 137,196 Other liabilities 449,696 526,089 609,235 Shareholders' equity 5,815,209 5,859,866 5,513,401 Noncontrolling interests 5,957 5,627 5,809 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,307,687 $ 15,320,087 $ 15,965,181 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 687,812 $ 341,857 Depreciation and amortization 222,543 234,216 Stock incentive plan compensation 64,615 64,267 Loss on sale of businesses 623 - Loss (gain) on plant and equipment and intangible assets 3,428 (26,529 ) Loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities 5,701 (1 ) (Gain) loss on investments (3,213 ) 33,759 Net change in receivables, inventories, and trade payables (110,709 ) (249,615 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities (379,687 ) 120,301 Other, net 49,927 (61,481 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 541,040 456,774 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (net of cash of $690 in 2018) (2,042 ) - Capital expenditures (94,426 ) (144,781 ) Proceeds from sale of plant and equipment 34,121 59,848 Proceeds from sale of businesses 19,540 - Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (2,845 ) (78,309 ) Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 14,432 12,710 Other (90 ) 8,706 Net cash (used in) investing activities (31,310 ) (141,826 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (565,335 ) (134,360 ) Net proceeds from debt 505,811 127,723 Dividends (200,459 ) (176,187 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (259,983 ) (182,824 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (24,499 ) 7,760 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 225,248 139,884 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 822,137 884,886 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,047,385 $ 1,024,770 RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Six Months Ended

December 31, 2017 Percent of sales Percent of sales As reported cash flow from operations $ 541,040 7.8 % $ 456,774 6.8 % Discretionary pension contribution 200,000 - Adjusted cash flow from operations $ 741,040 10.7 % $ 456,774 6.8 % RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE

(Unaudited) (Amounts in dollars) Fiscal Year 2019 Forecasted earnings per diluted share $11.04 - $11.54 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.11 Clarcor costs to achieve 0.09 U.S. Tax Reform income tax expense adjustment 0.11 Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share $11.35 - $11.85

