Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Parker Hannifin    PH

PARKER HANNIFIN (PH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/30 04:02:01 pm
165 USD   +1.78%
07:48aPARKER-HANNIFIN : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aParker Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
GL
01/29Parker Announces Operating Group Leadership Changes
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Parker Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:31am EST
  • Sales increased 3% to second quarter record $3.47 billion; organic sales increased 6%
  • As reported EPS were $2.36, or $2.51 adjusted
  • Total segment operating margins were a second quarter record at 16.4%
  • Adjusted total segment operating margins were 16.6%, a 170 bps year-over-year improvement
  • EBITDA margins were 17.0%, or 17.2% adjusted
  • Company increases fiscal 2019 full year EPS guidance

CLEVELAND, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2019 second quarter ended December 31, 2018.  Fiscal 2019 second quarter sales increased 3% to $3.47 billion compared with $3.37 billion in the prior year quarter.  Net income was $311.7 million compared with $56.2 million in the fiscal 2018 second quarter.  Fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings per share were a second quarter record at $2.36, compared with $0.41 in the prior year quarter.  Adjusted earnings per share were $2.51, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $2.15 in the prior year quarter.  Fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings included an $0.11 per share adjustment to income tax expense related to U.S. Tax Reform.  Cash flow from operations for the first half of fiscal 2019 was $541.0 million or 7.8% of sales, compared with $456.8 million or 6.8% of sales in the prior year period.  Excluding a discretionary pension contribution in fiscal 2019, cash flow from operations for the first half of fiscal 2019 was 10.7% of sales.  A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

“This was a strong quarter as The Win Strategy™ drove organic sales growth of 6% and second quarter records for sales, total segment operating margins, net income, and EPS,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Williams.  “Our teams exceeded expectations, achieving 16.4% total segment operating margins and increased operating cash flow as compared to the prior year period.  During the quarter, we deployed capital to repurchase $500 million worth of Parker shares.  We remain on track to deliver record earnings in fiscal year 2019.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Segment Results
Diversified Industrial Segment:  North American second quarter sales increased 4% to $1.6 billion and operating income increased 14% to $257.8 million, compared with $225.8 million in the same period a year ago.  International second quarter sales decreased 3% to $1.2 billion and operating income increased 15% to $189.1 million, compared with $164.8 million in the same period a year ago.

Aerospace Systems Segment:  Second quarter sales increased 12% to $616.3 million, compared with $549.7 million in the prior year period and operating income increased 39% to $121.5 million, compared with $87.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Parker reported the following orders for the quarter ending December 31, 2018, compared with the same quarter a year ago:

  • Orders increased 1% for total Parker
  • Orders were flat in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses
  • Orders decreased 2% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses
  • Orders increased 10% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis

Outlook
For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, the company has increased guidance for earnings from continuing operations to the range of $11.04 to $11.54 per share, or $11.35 to $11.85 per share on an adjusted basis.  Fiscal year 2019 guidance is adjusted on a pre-tax basis for expected business realignment expenses of approximately $19 million and CLARCOR costs to achieve of approximately $16 million and an income tax expense adjustment of $14 million related to U.S. Tax Reform.  Guidance assumes organic sales growth in the range of 2.0% to 4.0%.

Williams added, “Our Win Strategy execution positions us to deliver strong profitability and record earnings in fiscal 2019, despite signs of moderating end market demand and the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar.  Completing a record year in fiscal 2019, and ongoing initiatives guided by the Win Strategy, solidifies our confidence in achieving our fiscal 2023 five-year performance goals.”

NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL: Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2019 second quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, on the company's investor information web site at www.phstock.com.  To access the call, click on the "Live Webcast" link.  From this link, users also may complete a pre-call system test.  A replay of the webcast will be accessible on Parker's investor relations website, www.phstock.com, approximately one hour after the completion of the call, and will remain available for one year.  To register for e-mail notification of future events and information available from Parker please visit www.phstock.com.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 62 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Orders
Orders provide near-term perspective on the company's outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. All exclude acquisitions until they can be reflected in both the numerator and denominator. Aerospace comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations. The total Parker orders number is derived from a weighted average of the year-over-year quarterly % change in orders for Diversified Industrial North America and Diversified Industrial International, and the year-over-year 12-month rolling average of orders for the Aerospace Systems Segment.

Note on Net Income
Net Income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Numbers
This press release contains references to (a) earnings per share without the effect of business realignment charges, CLARCOR costs to achieve, gain (loss) on sale and writedown of assets, net and U.S. Tax Reform one-time impact, net, (b) segment operating margins without the effect of business realignment charges and CLARCOR costs to achieve; (c) the effect of business realignment charges, CLARCOR costs to achieve and U.S. Tax Reform income tax expense adjustment on forecasted earnings from continuing operations per share; (d) and cash flows from operations without the effect of discretionary pension contributions. The effects of business realignment charges, CLARCOR costs to achieve, gain (loss) on sales and writedown of asset, net, U.S. Tax Reform one-time impact, net and discretionary pension contributions are removed to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in earnings per share, segment operating margins and cash flows from operations on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before business realignment charges, CLARCOR costs to achieve, and gain (loss) on sale and writedown of assets, net. Although EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that it is useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. These statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” “continues,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “would,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments.

It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from current expectations, depending on economic conditions within its mobile, industrial and aerospace markets, and the company's ability to maintain and achieve anticipated benefits associated with announced realignment activities, strategic initiatives to improve operating margins, actions taken to combat the effects of the current economic environment, and growth, innovation and global diversification initiatives. Additionally, the actual impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on future performance and earnings projections may change based on subsequent judicial or regulatory interpretations of the Act that impact the company’s tax calculations. A change in the economic conditions in individual markets may have a particularly volatile effect on segment performance. Among other factors which may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of CLARCOR; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully capital allocation initiatives, including timing, price and execution of share repurchases; availability, limitations or cost increases of raw materials, component products and/or commodities that cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential labor disruptions; threats associated with and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber-security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; global competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability. The company makes these statements as of the date of this disclosure and undertakes no obligation to update them unless otherwise required by law.

Contact:

Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com
                                                                                       
Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION - DECEMBER 31, 2018
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended December 31,  Six Months Ended December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018    2017   2018    2017 
         
Net sales$   3,472,045   $3,370,673  $   6,951,339   $6,735,324 
Cost of sales   2,602,339    2,564,449     5,197,162    5,087,743 
Selling, general and administrative expenses   397,259    408,338     791,581    805,322 
Interest expense   47,518    53,133     91,857    106,688 
Other (income) expense, net   (6,225)  (15,468)    (20,138)  1,048 
Income before income taxes   431,154    360,221     890,877    734,523 
Income taxes   119,241    303,899     203,065    392,666 
Net income   311,913    56,322     687,812    341,857 
Less:  Noncontrolling interests   176    163     364    301 
Net income attributable to common shareholders$   311,737   $56,159  $   687,448   $341,556 
         
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:       
Basic earnings per share$   2.39   $0.42  $   5.23   $2.57 
Diluted earnings per share$   2.36   $0.41  $   5.15   $2.51 
         
Average shares outstanding during period - Basic   130,361,273    133,112,568     131,361,463    133,144,766 
Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted   132,311,210    136,194,919     133,449,673    135,874,530 
         
         
CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE       
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended December 31,  Six Months Ended December 31, 
(Amounts in dollars) 2018    2017   2018    2017 
Cash dividends per common share $0.76  $0.66  $   1.52   $1.32 
         
         
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended December 31,  Six Months Ended December 31, 
(Amounts in dollars) 2018    2017   2018    2017 
Earnings per diluted share$   2.36   $0.41  $   5.15   $2.51 
Adjustments:       
Business realignment charges   0.01    0.07     0.02    0.12 
Clarcor costs to achieve   0.03    0.07     0.07    0.10 
(Gain) loss on sale and writedown of assets, net   -     (0.05)    -     0.02 
U.S. Tax Reform one-time impact, net   0.11    1.65     0.11    1.65 
Adjusted earnings per diluted share$   2.51   $2.15  $   5.35   $4.40 
         
        
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended December 31,  Six Months Ended December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2018    2017   2018    2017 
         
Net sales$   3,472,045   $3,370,673  $   6,951,339   $6,735,324 
         
Earnings before income taxes$   431,154   $360,221  $   890,877   $734,523 
Depreciation and amortization   110,052    118,109     222,543    234,216 
Interest expense   47,518    53,133     91,857    106,688 
EBITDA   588,724    531,463     1,205,277    1,075,427 
Adjustments:       
Business realignment charges   2,515    13,428     4,918    21,654 
Clarcor costs to achieve   5,087    11,948     11,297    17,748 
(Gain) loss on sale and writedown of assets, net   -    (8,453)    -    5,324 
Adjusted EBITDA $   596,326   $548,386  $   1,221,492   $1,120,153 
         
EBITDA margin 17.0%  15.8%  17.3%  16.0%
Adjusted EBITDA margin  17.2%  16.3%  17.6%  16.6%
         
         
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)Three Months Ended December 31,  Six Months Ended December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2018    2017   2018    2017 
Net sales       
Diversified Industrial:       
North America$   1,632,059   $1,565,416  $   3,313,103   $3,160,107 
International   1,223,679    1,255,569     2,457,445    2,494,343 
Aerospace Systems   616,307    549,688     1,180,791    1,080,874 
Total$   3,472,045   $3,370,673  $   6,951,339   $6,735,324 
Segment operating income       
Diversified Industrial:       
North America$   257,774   $225,807  $   532,885   $481,834 
International   189,085    164,806     395,179    356,597 
Aerospace Systems   121,463    87,148     231,318    164,582 
Total segment operating income   568,322    477,761     1,159,382    1,003,013 
Corporate general and administrative expenses   63,890    46,942     114,215    88,292 
Income before interest and other expense   504,432    430,819     1,045,167    914,721 
Interest expense   47,518    53,133     91,857    106,688 
Other expense   25,760    17,465     62,433    73,510 
Income before income taxes$   431,154   $360,221  $   890,877   $734,523 
         
         
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
         
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
  Operating income  Operating margin  Operating income Operating margin
Total segment operating income$   568,322    16.4% $477,761   14.2%
Adjustments:       
Business realignment charges   2,515      13,428   
Clarcor costs to achieve   4,867      11,948   
Adjusted total segment operating income$   575,704    16.6% $503,137   14.9%
         
   Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
  Operating income  Operating margin  Operating income Operating margin
Total segment operating income$   1,159,382    16.7% $1,003,013   14.9%
Adjustments:       
Business realignment charges   4,918      21,654   
Clarcor costs to achieve   11,022      17,748   
Adjusted total segment operating income$   1,175,322    16.9% $1,042,415   15.5%
         
         
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)December 31, June 30, December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)2018 2018 2017  
Assets       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents$   1,047,385   $822,137  $1,024,770   
Marketable securities and other investments   30,956    32,995   107,976   
Trade accounts receivable, net   1,938,709    2,145,517   1,857,282   
Non-trade and notes receivable   324,254    328,399   313,221   
Inventories   1,804,564    1,621,304   1,780,262   
Prepaid expenses and other   188,868    134,886   202,848   
Total current assets   5,334,736    5,085,238   5,286,359   
Plant and equipment, net   1,793,805    1,856,237   1,937,074   
Deferred income taxes   98,779    57,623   36,668   
Goodwill   5,462,555    5,504,420   5,698,707   
Intangible assets, net   1,883,825    2,015,520   2,174,104   
Other assets   733,987    801,049   832,269   
Total assets$   15,307,687   $15,320,087  $15,965,181   
         
Liabilities and equity       
Current liabilities:       
Notes payable$   1,144,347   $638,466  $1,248,212   
Accounts payable   1,307,178    1,430,306   1,229,336   
Accrued liabilities   874,792    929,833   896,750   
Accrued domestic and foreign taxes   182,617    198,878   163,405   
Total current liabilities   3,508,934    3,197,483   3,537,703   
Long-term debt   4,303,331    4,318,559   4,798,371   
Pensions and other postretirement benefits   937,938    1,177,605   1,363,466   
Deferred income taxes   286,622    234,858   137,196   
Other liabilities   449,696    526,089   609,235   
Shareholders' equity   5,815,209    5,859,866   5,513,401   
Noncontrolling interests   5,957    5,627   5,809   
Total liabilities and equity$   15,307,687   $15,320,087  $15,965,181   
         
         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)Six Months Ended December 31,     
(Dollars in thousands) 2018    2017     
         
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income$   687,812   $341,857     
Depreciation and amortization   222,543    234,216     
Stock incentive plan compensation   64,615    64,267     
Loss on sale of businesses   623    -     
Loss (gain) on plant and equipment and intangible assets   3,428    (26,529)    
Loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities   5,701    (1)    
(Gain) loss on investments   (3,213)  33,759     
Net change in receivables, inventories, and trade payables   (110,709)  (249,615)    
Net change in other assets and liabilities   (379,687)  120,301     
Other, net   49,927    (61,481)    
Net cash provided by operating activities   541,040    456,774     
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Acquisitions (net of cash of $690 in 2018)   (2,042)  -     
Capital expenditures   (94,426)  (144,781)    
Proceeds from sale of plant and equipment   34,121    59,848     
Proceeds from sale of businesses   19,540    -     
Purchases of marketable securities and other investments   (2,845)  (78,309)    
Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments   14,432    12,710     
Other   (90)  8,706     
Net cash (used in) investing activities   (31,310)  (141,826)    
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Net payments for common stock activity   (565,335)  (134,360)    
Net proceeds from debt   505,811    127,723     
Dividends   (200,459)  (176,187)    
Net cash (used in) financing activities   (259,983)  (182,824)    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (24,499)  7,760     
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents   225,248    139,884     
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   822,137    884,886     
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$   1,047,385   $1,024,770     
         
         
RECONCILIATION OF CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)       
(Dollars in thousands)Six Months Ended
December 31, 2018		   Six Months Ended
December 31, 2017		  
     Percent of sales    Percent of sales
As reported cash flow from operations$   541,040    7.8% $456,774   6.8%
Discretionary pension contribution   200,000      -   
Adjusted cash flow from operations$   741,040    10.7% $456,774   6.8%
         
         
         
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(Unaudited)       
(Amounts in dollars)       
  Fiscal Year      
   2019       
Forecasted earnings per diluted share $11.04 - $11.54       
Adjustments:       
Business realignment charges 0.11       
Clarcor costs to achieve 0.09       
U.S. Tax Reform income tax expense adjustment 0.11       
Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share $11.35 - $11.85       
        

blk_parkerlogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARKER HANNIFIN
07:48aPARKER-HANNIFIN : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aParker Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results
GL
01/30PARKER HANNIFIN : Announces Operating Group Leadership Changes
AQ
01/29Parker Announces Operating Group Leadership Changes
GL
01/28PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP : half-yearly earnings release
01/24PARKER HANNIFIN : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
01/24PARKER HANNIFIN CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to ..
AQ
01/23PARKER HANNIFIN : Elects Goodyear Executive Laura Thompson to its Board of Direc..
AQ
01/22PARKER HANNIFIN : Advantage 2' Mini-Pleat Filters Deliver Optimum Filter Perform..
AQ
01/21Parker to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings on January 31st; Confe..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 14 555 M
EBIT 2019 2 168 M
Net income 2019 1 517 M
Debt 2019 3 260 M
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 14,61
P/E ratio 2020 13,55
EV / Sales 2019 1,72x
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capitalization 21 838 M
Chart PARKER HANNIFIN
Duration : Period :
Parker Hannifin Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKER HANNIFIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 179 $
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Williams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lee C. Banks President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Catherine A. Suever CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Martin Craig Maxwell Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Dinu Parel Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKER HANNIFIN8.70%21 838
FANUC CORP13.09%34 090
ATLAS COPCO12.35%31 424
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES7.87%29 735
INGERSOLL-RAND10.22%24 701
SANDVIK15.00%20 217
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.