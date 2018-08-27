Log in
PARKER HANNIFIN (PH)
Parker Scheduled to Present at the Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference on September 12 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

08/27/2018

CLEVELAND, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley 6thAnnual Laguna Conference in Laguna Beach, California on September 12, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time (12:30 p.m. Eastern time).

Parker's scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site. 

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 62 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin. 

###

Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
