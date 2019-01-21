Parker to Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Earnings on January 31st; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern

Log in
PARKER HANNIFIN (PH)

PARKER HANNIFIN (PH)
01/21/2019 | 05:01pm EST

CLEVELAND, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2019 second quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, January 31, 2019, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time.  During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2019 second quarter results and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts.  The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com with an accompanying slide presentation.  The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 62 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com

blk_parkerlogo.jpg


