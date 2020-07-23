Parker Aerospace : Named Highest-Rated Mechanical or Electrical Supplier Providing Customer Service to the Aerospace MRO Market

Parker Aerospace earned high scores in customer satisfaction among aerospace MRO mechanical and electrical suppliers worldwide through an independent survey

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it has received the top score in airline customer satisfaction among maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) mechanical and electrical suppliers worldwide. The findings come from the third annual Air Transport Aftermarket Customer Satisfaction Survey conducted by Inside MRO, Air Transport World, and AeroDynamic Advisory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722006016/en/

Results from the 2020 Air Transport Aftermarket Customer Satisfaction Survey named Parker Aerospace the highest-rated mechanical or electrical supplier and among the strongest in customer satisfaction. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ranked, only seven logged strong satisfaction scores. On a scale of 0-10, with 10 being the highest, those OEMs are:

CFM (7.5)

Airbus (7.3)

Boeing (7.2)

GE Aviation (engines, 7.1)

Pratt & Whitney (APUs, 7.1)

Parker Aerospace (7.0)

BAE Systems (7.0)

This survey was conducted from mid-February to mid-May, with 185 qualified responses, including 62 unique airlines from around the world. OEMs were ranked in the following categories: ease of doing business, product reliability, technical support, parts cost, parts availability, aircraft-on-ground (AOG) support, OEM repair cost, OEM service center performance, overall satisfaction, and likelihood of recommending them to a peer or colleague.

Parker Aerospace improved year-over-year scores in ease of doing business, technical support, OEM repair cost, and OEM service center performance while also receiving the highest overall satisfaction score for mechanical/electrical suppliers in 2020. Most of the industry continues to show low net promoter scores (NPS) scores, like overall satisfaction, and Parker’s NPS score has remained high among peers.

Lee Ann Shay, chief editor MRO, Aviation Week Network, reports in the July issue of Inside MRO that, “Parker Hannifin has been putting a premium on customer service in the last several years, which seems to resonate with its customer base. It has expanded its in-region support—including inventory pooling centers in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia as well as repair capabilities. It also opened 24/7 customer response centers in Irvine, California, and Singapore.”

The survey report also explains that Parker Hannifin Chairman and CEO Tom Williams established a net promoter score index called likelihood to recommend (LTR).

“Customers are asked about their experience after every significant business transaction,” says Austin Major, Parker Aerospace group vice president for business development & customer support. “Customers who have good experiences hold a greater appreciation for the overall value offered by Parker and actively promote our brand. They are more likely to have a strong interest in new product offerings and product improvements, and to consider broadening their business with Parker.”

Parker’s leaders and business units are measured on the LTR scores, which Major says have steadily increased every year since the program’s inception. Parker Aerospace has a division dedicated to serving aftermarket customers, called Customer Support Operations (CSO), which represents all of the aerospace technologies across Parker’s Aerospace Group. Customers are surveyed with transactions that are manual and digital, plus an overall relationship survey, so that issues can be quickly identified and resolved.

The complete survey results and winners can be found in a recent webinar, Aviation Reset: Flight Path Forward, featuring MRO Top Performers: Strategies for Leading Customer Satisfaction. The panelists will discuss the increasing importance of customer engagement, how that is changing as airlines prioritize cost savings and efficiency, and maintaining excellent customer relations through mergers, acquisitions, and industry consolidation. Register here to view the on-demand webinar.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, ducting, exhaust air management, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world’s aircraft and aeroengine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200722006016/en/