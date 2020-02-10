Parker Scheduled to Present at Barclays Capital Industrial Select Conference on February 19 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time
02/10/2020 | 05:01pm EST
CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Barclays Capital Industrial Select Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, February 19, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time.
Parker's scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 63 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.
