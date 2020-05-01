Log in
Parker Scheduled to Present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Industrials Conference on May 6 at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time

05/01/2020 | 08:31am EDT

CLEVELAND, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Industrials Conference on May 6, 2020 at 10:25 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 389 M
EBIT 2020 1 823 M
Net income 2020 1 054 M
Debt 2020 8 208 M
Yield 2020 2,23%
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
EV / Sales2021 2,08x
Capitalization 20 297 M
Chart PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parker-Hannifin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 176,65  $
Last Close Price 158,12  $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Williams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lee C. Banks President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Catherine A. Suever CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Martin Craig Maxwell Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Dinu Parel Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-23.18%20 297
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.18%40 834
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.73%35 602
FANUC CORPORATION0.85%31 963
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.22%21 555
SANDVIK AB-17.16%19 436
