Parker-Hannifin Corporation

PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION

(PH)
  Report
News 


Parker to Announce Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings on April 30th; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern

04/23/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

CLEVELAND, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2020 third quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, April 30, 2020, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m., Eastern time.  During the call, the company will discuss fiscal 2020 third quarter results and respond to questions from institutional investors and security analysts.  The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com with an accompanying slide presentation. The webcast will be archived on the site and available for replay later that day.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 13 419 M
EBIT 2020 1 708 M
Net income 2020 971 M
Debt 2020 8 286 M
Yield 2020 2,68%
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
EV / Sales2021 1,82x
Capitalization 17 021 M
Chart PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parker-Hannifin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 164,25  $
Last Close Price 132,60  $
Spread / Highest target 62,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Williams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lee C. Banks President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Catherine A. Suever CFO, Executive VP-Finance & Administration
Martin Craig Maxwell Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, VP
Dinu Parel Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-35.57%17 021
ATLAS COPCO AB-10.09%40 769
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.46%33 280
FANUC CORPORATION3.15%25 907
FORTIVE CORPORATION-26.90%19 446
SANDVIK AB-24.58%17 393
