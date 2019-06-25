Log in
Parkland Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes

06/25/2019 | 08:59pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Fuel Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX:PKI), announced today the pricing of its previously announced private offering (the “offering”) of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 (the “notes”). The notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.875% per annum and were priced at par and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears beginning January 15, 2020. The Closing of the offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur on July 10, 2019.

Subject to the closing of the offering, Parkland intends to use net proceeds from the Offering to: (i) repay in full its US$250 million Term Loan Facility due 2021; and (ii) repay certain outstanding amounts borrowed under its existing revolving credit facilities.

The notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may be offered and sold outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.  This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these notes, except as required by law, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the notes in any state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included herein is forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Many of these forward looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe”, “expects”, “expected”, “will”, “intends”, “projects”, “projected”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “continues”, “objective” or similar words and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the offering and the use of proceeds of the offering. Parkland believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon certain assumptions and factors concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties including, without limitation: general market conditions, micro and macro-economic trends and conditions, and expected future developments. Parkland believes such assumptions and factors are reasonably accurate at the time of preparing this press release. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described in Parkland’s annual information form and other continuous disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Parkland’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, the use of proceeds of the offering in the expected manner and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. Readers are directed to, and are encouraged to read, Parkland’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the “AIF”) and Parkland’s management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the “MD&A”) and for the three months ended March 31, 2019 (the "Q1 MD&A"), including the disclosure contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in each document.  Each of the AIF, the MD&A and the Q1 MD&A is available by accessing Parkland’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and such information is incorporated by reference herein.

Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Parkland does not undertake any obligation, except as required under applicable law, to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

About Parkland Fuel Corporation
Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Investor Inquiries
Brad Monaco
Director, Investor Relations 
587-997-1447
Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca

Media Inquiries
Leroy McKinnon
Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications
403-567-2573
Leroy.McKinnon@parkland.ca

© GlobeNewswire 2019
