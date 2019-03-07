Log in
PARKLAND FUEL CORP

(PKI)
Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Day

03/07/2019 | 06:07pm EST

CALGARY, Alberta, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”, the “Company”) (TSX:PKI) will host an Investor Day presentation on April 3, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. The Investor Day presentation will be webcast beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (7 a.m. Mountain Time), and will be available using the following link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1939128/F208F2F5CA75B5006B4B051A8BB0DF9A

Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the presentation. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

For analysts and investors interested in attending in person, or if you require additional information, please contact Melanie Forsyth at Melanie.Forsyth@parkland.ca.

About Parkland Fuel Corporation
Parkland is Canada and the Caribbean’s largest, and one of America’s fastest growing, independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers in 25 countries through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Inquiries
Brad Monaco
Director, Investor Relations
587-997-1447
Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca
Media Inquiries
Leroy McKinnon
Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications
403-567-2573
Leroy.McKinnon@parkland.ca

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 18 586 M
EBIT 2019 597 M
Net income 2019 382 M
Debt 2019 3 080 M
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 13,64
P/E ratio 2020 13,27
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 5 451 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Berthold Espey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Pantelidis Chairman
Colin Peter Kilty Senior VP-Operations, Retail & Commercial Fuels
Michael S. H. McMillan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKLAND FUEL CORP5.60%4 053
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION17.60%335 735
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.33%234 715
BP8.48%143 639
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES12.80%114 493
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP21.39%109 057
