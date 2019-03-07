Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Day

CALGARY, Alberta, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”, the “Company”) (TSX:PKI) will host an Investor Day presentation on April 3, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. The Investor Day presentation will be webcast beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (7 a.m. Mountain Time), and will be available using the following link:



https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1939128/F208F2F5CA75B5006B4B051A8BB0DF9A



Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the presentation. The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends at the link above. It will remain available for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.



For analysts and investors interested in attending in person, or if you require additional information, please contact Melanie Forsyth at Melanie.Forsyth@parkland.ca.

