PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION

PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION

(PKI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/21 04:00:00 pm
46.88 CAD   -0.30%
05:01pParkland announces acquisition of the assets of Mort Distributing, Inc.
GL
11/21PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/13PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION : Announces November 2019 Dividend
AQ
Parkland announces acquisition of the assets of Mort Distributing, Inc.

11/21/2019

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI) announced today that through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, "Parkland USA"), it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Montana-based Mort Distributing, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Mort”).

Founded in 1958, Mort is a family-owned marketer and distributor of fuels and lubricants serving retail, commercial and wholesale customers. Mort’s operations are focused in Montana which will enable Parkland to further capture distribution efficiencies and enhance customer service across its Northern Tier Regional Operating Center (“ROC”).

“This acquisition is consistent with our U.S. growth strategy and will complement and strengthen our existing Northern Tier ROC,” said Doug Haugh, President of Parkland USA. “We look forward to welcoming the Mort team into Parkland and to continuing to deliver high-quality products and excellent service to Mort’s broad customer base.”

The acquisition will primarily be funded from cash from operations. Pro forma the acquisition, Parkland expects a modest increase in annual run-rate adjusted EBITDA for its USA segment. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Parkland
Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves. 

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization. 

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release the words "expect", "will", "could", "would", "believe", "continue", "pursue" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the successful completion of the acquisition of Mort and the timing thereof; expected benefits of the acquisition, including potential synergies, organic growth and acquisition opportunities; and expected run-rate adjusted EBITDA of Parkland USA following the acquisition. 

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Parkland does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, failure to complete the acquisition of Mort; failure to satisfy the conditions to closing of the acquisition; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; general economic, market and business conditions; industry capacity; competitive action by other companies; refining and marketing margins; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities and other regulators including but not limited to increases in taxes or restricted access to markets; changes and developments in environmental and other regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Parkland. See also the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in Parkland's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2019 and in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Q3 2019 MD&A and annual MD&A dated February 28, 2019, each as filed on SEDAR and available on the Parkland website at www.parkland.ca 

Annual run-rate adjusted EBITDA is an internally-prepared estimate of annualized adjusted EBITDA which assumes full year contributions from the acquisitions to date. Annual run-rate adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. See Parkland’s Q3 2019 MD&A and annual MD&A for further information on how Parkland calculates adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the nearest IFRS measure.

For Further Information

Parkland Investor Inquiries
Brad Monaco
Director, Investor Relations
587-997-1447
Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca

Parkland Media Inquiries
Leroy McKinnon
Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications
403-567-2573
Leroy.McKinnon@parkland.ca

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
