PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION

PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION

(PKI)
Parkland announces internal appointment of Darren Smart to Interim Chief Financial Officer

11/12/2019 | 05:13pm EST

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Fuel Corporation ("Parkland", "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX:PKI) announced that Darren Smart has assumed the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer (“CFO") in addition to his current role as Parkland’s Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development. As previously announced, Mike McMillan, who has served as the company’s CFO since 2015 will be leaving the company. Mike will be available to support Darren’s transition until December 31, 2019.

“We are pleased that Darren has assumed the Interim CFO role in addition to his existing accountabilities,” said Bob Espey, Parkland’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the past five-years, Darren has played a significant commercial and financial leadership role in the company. I am confident he will do an excellent job and provide strong continuity as we search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer.”

"Mike has made exceptional contributions during his ten-years with Parkland," said Espey. “On behalf of the Parkland team, I thank him for his commitment to our growth and success and offer my best wishes."

Darren Smart joined Parkland in 2014 and leads the company’s enterprise wide strategy and corporate development activity.  He has been a member of the company’s Senior Leadership Team since 2015. Prior to joining Parkland, Darren was a Portfolio Manager at Teachers’ Private Capital, the private equity arm of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, where he was responsible for sourcing, evaluating and managing energy-related investments. Darren has a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Business Administration with distinction from Wilfrid Laurier University.

About Parkland Fuel Corporation

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

For Further Information

Parkland Investor Inquiries
Brad Monaco
Director, Investor Relations
587-997-1447
Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca 

Parkland Media Inquiries
Leroy McKinnon
Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications
403-567-2573
Leroy.McKinnon@parkland.ca

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
