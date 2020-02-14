Log in
Parkland completes acquisition of Kellerstrass Oil

02/14/2020

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”, “We”, “Our” or “Us”) (TSX:PKI) announced today that through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries (collectively, "Parkland USA"), it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the entities and assets comprising Kellerstrass Oil Company (collectively, “Kellerstrass”).

Based in Salt Lake City, Kellerstrass is a regional retail dealer and commercial fuel business with branches in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. Please see Parkland's press release dated January 16, 2020 for more information about this acquisition.

About Parkland  
Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves. 

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

For Further Information

Parkland Investor Inquiries

Brad Monaco
Director, Investor Relations
587-997-1447
Brad.Monaco@parkland.ca

Parkland Media Inquiries

Leroy McKinnon
Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications
403-567-2573
Leroy.McKinnon@parkland.ca

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 18 383 M
EBIT 2019 737 M
Net income 2019 291 M
Debt 2019 3 445 M
Yield 2019 2,48%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 6 980 M
Chart PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Parkland Fuel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 54,36  CAD
Last Close Price 47,69  CAD
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Berthold Espey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Pantelidis Chairman
Colin Peter Kilty Senior VP-Operations, Retail & Commercial Fuels
Darren Smart CFO, Senior VP-Strategy & Corporate Development
John Frederick Bechtold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION-1.28%5 300
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.2.86%8 314
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-3.85%6 138
MURPHY USA INC.-9.85%3 213
VIVO ENERGY PLC-11.97%1 707
PTG ENERGY PCL--.--%821
