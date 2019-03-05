Parkside Resources Corporation Announces Private Placement and Shares for Debt Issuances

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2019) - Parkside Resources Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Parkside") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of common shares resulting in the issuance of 12,000,000 common shares for aggregate gross proceeds of $60,000 (the "Private Placement").

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that it has entered into shares for debt settlement agreements with certain creditors and pursuant thereto the Corporation has issued an aggregate of 86,160,600 common shares in payment of debt in the aggregate amount of $430,803 (the "Shares for Debt Transaction").

Following completion of the Private Placement and the Shares for Debt Transaction, the Corporation has 129,053,331 issued and outstanding. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement and the Shares for Debt Transaction were issued to shareholders resident in Ontario and are subject to a hold period of four months plus a day.

Early Warning Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Upon completion of the Shares for Debt Transaction, the following shareholders hold common shares of the Corporation exceeding 20% of the total number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation:

a) David Mitchell of 1668 Wedmore Way, Mississauga, Ontario L5J 2J8 directly, and indirectly through Stillbridge Ventures Inc., and indirectly with Mona Mitchell acquired an aggregate of 27,713,800 common shares of the Corporation on a fully diluted and non- diluted basis. The holdings represent 21.47% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation on both a fully diluted and non-diluted basis.

b) Matthew Goldman of 23 Tarlton Road, Toronto, Ontario M5P 2M6 directly acquired 29,159,600 common shares of the Corporation on a fully diluted and non-diluted basis. The holdings represent 22.59% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation on a fully diluted and non-diluted basis.

c) Access Wealth Corporation, which has a head office address located at 100 King Street West, Suite 5700, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1C7, directly acquired 4,000,000 common shares in the Private Placement and an additional 29,287,200 common shares in the Shares for Debt Transaction resulting in aggregate holdings of the Corporation of 33,287,200 common shares on both a fully diluted and non-diluted basis. The holdings represent 25.79% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation on a fully diluted and non-diluted basis.

The above-noted parties (the "Early Warning Parties") acquired the securities for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their respective beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of Parkside through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of warrants or otherwise.

A copy of the Early Warning Reports for each of the Early Warning Parties will appear under the profile of Parkside on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Reports, please contact:

Contact: Richard Goldman

Telephone: 416 452-0455

Email: rgoldman@parksideresources.com

Cautionary Statements:

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Early Warning Parties' intentions with respect to their securities of the Corporation. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms;, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Corporation to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43256