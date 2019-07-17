Log in
Parkson Retail : Change in Registered Address or Office, Registered Place of Business in HK or Agent for Service of Process in HK

07/17/2019 | 05:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

百盛商業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3368)

Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

The board of directors (the "Board") of Parkson Retail Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has changed to Room 1010, 10th Floor, Harcourt House, 39 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 17 July 2019.

By Order of the Board

PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

Tan Sri Cheng Heng Jem

Executive Director & Chairman

17 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Tan Sri Cheng Heng Jem, Ms. Juliana Cheng San San and Mr. He Dong, the Non-executive Director is Dato' Sri Dr. Hou Kok Chung and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Dato' Fu Ah Kiow, Mr. Ko Desmond and Mr. Yau Ming Kim, Robert.

Disclaimer

Parkson Retail Group Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:39:02 UTC
