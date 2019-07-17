Parkson Retail : Change in Registered Address or Office, Registered Place of Business in HK or Agent for Service of Process in HK

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

百盛商業集團有限公司

Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

The board of directors (the "Board") of Parkson Retail Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has changed to Room 1010, 10th Floor, Harcourt House, 39 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 17 July 2019.

Tan Sri Cheng Heng Jem

17 July 2019

