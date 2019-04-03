Parkson Retail : Discloseable Transaction

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

百 盛 商 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3368)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION:

ENTERING INTO SEVEN LEASE AGREEMENTS AS LESSEE

IN RESPECT OF PROPERTIES IN BEIJING, THE PRC

THE NEW LEASE AGREEMENTS

On 26 February 2019, the Tenant (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Landlord entered into the New Lease Agreements in respect of the Properties located in Beijing, the PRC. Prior to entering into the New Lease Agreements, the Tenant had been occupying the Properties as tenant for its retail business since 1 October 1993 pursuant to the Previous Lease Agreements.

Pursuant to IFRS 16, the entering into the New Lease Agreements as lessee will require the Group to recognise the Premises as the right-of-use assets in which the aggregated amount was approximately RMB393.9 million calculated with reference to the aggregated present value of the fixed lease payments as discounted using a discount rate which is equivalent to the Company's incremental borrowing rate during the entire terms of the New Lease Agreements, thus the entering into the New Lease Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder will be regarded as an acquisition of assets by the Group.

