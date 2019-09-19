Parkson Retail : INTERIM REPORT

HIGHLIGHTS

Total operating revenues for the period increased by RMB193.0 million or 8.1% to RMB2,587.8 million.

Gross profit margin for the period increased to 22.0%, as compared to 21.5% in 1H2018.

Operating profit for the period increased by RMB231.0 million or 183.2% to RMB357.1 million. Without the impact of IFRS 16, operating profit for the period would increase by RMB101.5 million or 80.5% to RMB227.6 million.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB23.9 million in 1H2019, as compared to RMB17.7 million in 1H2018.