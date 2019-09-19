Parkson Retail : INTERIM REPORT

NOMINATION COMMITTEE
Tan Sri Cheng Heng Jem (Chairman)
Yau Ming Kim, Robert
Dato' FU Ah Kiow
PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Tricor Services (Cayman Islands) Limited
P.O. Box 10008
Willow House, Cricket Square
Grand Cayman KY1-1001
Cayman Islands
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE
Tricor Investor Services Limited
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong
PRINCIPAL BANKERS IN THE PRC
Bank of China
Agricultural Bank of China
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
China Construction Bank
China Merchants Bank
Bank of Communications
Bank of Beijing
PRINCIPAL BANKERS IN HONG KONG
BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch
Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited
The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch
Bank of China (Hong Kong)
提名委員會
丹斯里鍾廷森（主席） 丘銘劍
拿督胡亞橋
主要股份過戶登記處
Tricor Services (Cayman Islands) Limited
P.O. Box 10008
Willow House, Cricket Square
Grand Cayman KY1-1001
Cayman Islands
香港股份過戶登記分處
卓佳證券登記有限公司 香港
皇后大道東183號 合和中心54樓
中國主要往來銀行
中國銀行
中國農業銀行 中國工商銀行 中國建設銀行 中國招商銀行 交通銀行 北京銀行
香港主要往來銀行
法國巴黎銀行香港分行 渣打銀行（香港）有限公司 香港上海滙豐銀行有限公司 交通銀行香港分行
中國銀行（香港）