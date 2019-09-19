Log in
PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(3368)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/18
0.64 HKD   0.00%
Parkson Retail : INTERIM REPORT

09/19/2019 | 06:27am EDT

Stock Code 股份代號 : 3368

2019

INTERIM REPORT

中期報告

CONTENTS

目錄

Interim Report 2019 中期報告

Corporate Information

Management Discussion and Analysis

公司資料_2

管理層討論及分析_48

Financial Highlights

Financial Review

財務摘要_4

財務回顧_52

Report on Review of Interim Financial Information

Directors' and Chief Executive's Interests and Short

中期財務資料的審閱報告_5

Positions in Shares and Underlying Shares

董事及最高行政人員於股份及相關股份的

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

權益及淡倉_60

中期簡明綜合損益表_6

Substantial Shareholders' Interests and Short Positions in

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Shares and Underlying Shares

中期簡明綜合全面收益表_7

主要股東於股份及相關股份的權益及淡倉_68

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Other Information

中期簡明綜合財務狀況表_8

其他資料_74

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Acknowledgement

中期簡明綜合權益變動表_10

鳴謝_76

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

中期簡明綜合現金流量表_11

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

中期簡明綜合財務資料附註_14

Interim Report 2019 中期報告 1

CORPORATE INFORMATION

公司資料

(As at 12 September 2019)（於二零一九年九月十二日）

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

董事會

EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

執行董事：

Tan Sri Cheng Heng Jem (Chairman)

丹斯里鍾廷森（主席）

Juliana Cheng San San

鍾珊珊

He Dong

何東

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR:

非執行董事：

Dato' Sri Dr. Hou Kok Chung

拿督斯里何國忠博士

INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

獨立非執行董事：

Dato' Fu Ah Kiow

拿督胡亞橋

Ko Desmond

Ko Desmond

Yau Ming Kim, Robert

丘銘劍

REGISTERED OFFICE

註冊辦事處

P.O. Box 10008

P.O. Box 10008

Willow House, Cricket Square

Willow House, Cricket Square

Grand Cayman KY1-1001

Grand Cayman KY1-1001

Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands

HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS

總辦事處及主要營業地點

5th Floor, Metro Plaza

中國

No. 555 Loushanguan Road

上海市200051

Changning District

長寧區

Shanghai 200051

婁山關路555

China

長房國際廣場5

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

香港主要營業地點

Room 1010, 10th Floor

香港灣仔

Harcourt House

告士打道39

39 Gloucester Road

大廈

Wanchai, Hong Kong

101010

COMPANY SECRETARY

公司秘書

Seng Sze Ka Mee, Natalia FCS (PE), FCIS, MBA (Executive), FHKIoD, FTIHK

沈施加美FCS (PE), FCIS, MBA (Executive), FHKIoD, FTIHK

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES

法定代表

Tan Sri Cheng Heng Jem

丹斯里鍾廷森

Seng Sze Ka Mee, Natalia

沈施加美

AUDIT COMMITTEE

審核委員會

Dato' Fu Ah Kiow (Chairman)

拿督胡亞橋（主席）

Ko Desmond

Ko Desmond

Yau Ming Kim, Robert

丘銘劍

Dato' Sri Dr. Hou Kok Chung

拿督斯里何國忠博士

2 PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 百盛商業集團有限公司

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Yau Ming Kim, Robert (Chairman)

Tan Sri Cheng Heng Jem

Ko Desmond

CORPORATE INFORMATION

公司資料

薪酬委員會

丘銘劍（主席） 丹斯里鍾廷森 Ko Desmond

NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Tan Sri Cheng Heng Jem (Chairman)

Yau Ming Kim, Robert

Dato' FU Ah Kiow

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Tricor Services (Cayman Islands) Limited

P.O. Box 10008

Willow House, Cricket Square

Grand Cayman KY1-1001

Cayman Islands

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

PRINCIPAL BANKERS IN THE PRC

Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

China Construction Bank

China Merchants Bank

Bank of Communications

Bank of Beijing

PRINCIPAL BANKERS IN HONG KONG

BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch

Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch

Bank of China (Hong Kong)

提名委員會

丹斯里鍾廷森（主席） 丘銘劍

拿督胡亞橋

主要股份過戶登記處

Tricor Services (Cayman Islands) Limited

P.O. Box 10008

Willow House, Cricket Square

Grand Cayman KY1-1001

Cayman Islands

香港股份過戶登記分處

卓佳證券登記有限公司 香港

皇后大道東183號 合和中心54

中國主要往來銀行

中國銀行

中國農業銀行 中國工商銀行 中國建設銀行 中國招商銀行 交通銀行 北京銀行

香港主要往來銀行

法國巴黎銀行香港分行 渣打銀行（香港）有限公司 香港上海滙豐銀行有限公司 交通銀行香港分行

中國銀行（香港）

AUDITOR

核數師

Ernst & Young

安永會計師事務所

Certified Public Accountants

執業會計師

WEBSITE

網址

www.parksongroup.com.cn

www.parksongroup.com.cn

Interim Report 2019 中期報告 3

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

財務摘要

HIGHLIGHTS

Total operating revenues for the period increased by RMB193.0 million or 8.1% to RMB2,587.8 million.

Gross profit margin for the period increased to 22.0%, as compared to 21.5% in 1H2018.

Operating profit for the period increased by RMB231.0 million or 183.2% to RMB357.1 million. Without the impact of IFRS 16, operating profit for the period would increase by RMB101.5 million or 80.5% to RMB227.6 million.

Profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB23.9 million in 1H2019, as compared to RMB17.7 million in 1H2018.

摘要

期內經營收益總額上升人民幣193.0百萬元或

8.1%至人民幣2,587.8百萬元。

期內銷售毛利率上升至22.0%，而二零一八年上 半年為21.5%

期內經營利潤增長人民幣231.0百萬元或183.2% 至人民幣357.1百萬元。剔除採納國際財務報告 準則第16號的影響，期內經營利潤增長人民幣 101.5百萬元或80.5%至人民幣227.6百萬元。

二零一九年上半年母公司權益持有人應佔利潤 為人民幣23.9百萬元，而二零一八年上半年為人 民幣17.7百萬元。

4 PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 百盛商業集團有限公司

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Parkson Retail Group Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 10:26:09 UTC
