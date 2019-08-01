Log in
PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMITED

(3368)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Parkson Retail : Monthly Return

0
08/01/2019 | 11:00pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedParkson Retail Group Limited 02/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 03368

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :Description :

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

0.02

150,000,000.00

NIL

0.02

150,000,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

7,500,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

NIL

7,500,000,000

N/APARKSON GROUP

Authorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

Description :

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month:

HK$150,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,634,532,250

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

2,634,532,250

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1.Exercise Price: HK$

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2.Exercise Price: HK$

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

3.Exercise Price: HK$

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

N/A

Movement during the month

Exercised

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

N/A

N/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

CancelledLapsed

N/A

N/A

N/AN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding month

N/A

N/AExercised during the month

N/ANominal value at close of the month

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

N/A

pursuant thereto

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

N/A

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount atclose of preceding month

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

N/A

N/A

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

N/A

N/A

Disclaimer

Parkson Retail Group Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 02:59:06 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 518 M
Chart PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Parkson Retail Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,57  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heng Jem Cheng Chairman
Jia Zhou Chief Operating Officer
Peng He General Manager-Information Technology Department
Tak Fai Ko Independent Non-Executive Director
Ming Kim Yau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKSON RETAIL GROUP LIMITED16.07%213
WESFARMERS LTD23.65%30 596
MAGAZINE LUIZA46.10%13 259
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-26.29%7 206
FIVE BELOW INC7.63%6 573
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC (ADR)--.--%4 950
