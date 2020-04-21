Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 12 July 2007 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE AND DISTRIBUTION PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Unitholders of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("PLife REIT") will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on Thursday, 30 April 2020 for the purpose of determining unitholders' entitlements to PLife REIT's distribution. PLife REIT has announced a distribution of 3.32 cents per unit in PLife REIT for the period 01 January 2020 to 31 March 2020, comprising:-

taxable income component of 2.37 cents per unit; tax-exempt income component of 0.32 cents per unit; and capital component of 0.63 cents per unit.

Unitholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with PLife REIT units as at 5.00 p.m. on the Books Closure Date will be entitled to the distribution that will be paid on Friday, 29 May 2020.

DECLARATION FOR SINGAPORE TAX PURPOSES

Capital component

The capital component of the distribution represents a return of capital to unitholders for tax purposes and is therefore not subject to income tax. For unitholders who hold the units as trading assets, the amount of capital distribution will be applied to reduce the cost base of their units for the purpose of calculating the amount of taxable trading gains arising from the disposal of the units. No tax will be deducted at source from this component. Tax-exempt income component

The tax-exempt income component of the distribution is exempt from tax in the hands of all unitholders. No tax will be deducted at source from this component. Taxable income component

Tax will be deducted at source from the taxable income component of the distribution in certain circumstances. The following section describes the circumstances in which tax will or will not be deducted from taxable income distribution.

