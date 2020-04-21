Log in
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: First Quarter Results

04/21/2020 | 07:28pm EDT

22 April 2020

Disclaimer

  • This Presentation is focused on comparing actual results for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 ("1Q 2020") versus the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 ("1Q 2019"). This shall be read in conjunction with PLife REIT 2020 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement in SGXNet.
  • This Presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

2

Agenda

1

1Q 2020 Key Highlights

2

Financial Review

3

Capital and Financial Management

4

Appendix - Portfolio Highlights

3

("PLife REIT")

1. 1Q 2020 Key Highlights

4

1Q 2020 Key Highlights

  • DPU Growth of 1.4% for 1Q 2020
    • Amount available for distribution income1 grew by 5.7% (Y-O-Y)
    • Will set aside $1.7 million for COVID-19 related relief measures to support our tenants where necessary, of which S$850,000 was retained in 1Q 2020
    • Notwithstanding, DPU for 1Q 2020 grew by 1.4% (Y-O-Y) to 3.32 cents
  • Successful Refinancing of remaining Long Term Loan due in 2020
    • Secured a 6-year committed loan facility to term out the S$75.2 million loan2 in 3Q 2020
    • Extended debt maturity profile to 2026
    • No long term debt refinancing needs till June 2021

Note:

1. Net of amount retained for capital expenditure

2. Approximately 10% of PLife REIT's total debts

5

1Q 2020 Key Highlights (cont'd)

  • Strong Capital Structure1
    • Extended JPY net income hedge till 2Q 2025 capitalising on the recent strengthening of JPY
    • Gearing remains optimal at 38.5%
    • Interest coverage ratio of 14.8 times2
    • About 89% of interest rate exposure is hedged
    • Lowered all-in cost of debt from 0.80%3 to 0.63% mainly due to the extension of JPY interest rate hedge at lower cost and overall drop in interest rates

Note:

1. As at 31 March 2020

2. Interest coverage ratio as prescribed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Property Funds Appendix (last revised on 16 April 2020)

3. As at 31 December 2019

6

1Q 2020 Key Highlights (cont'd)

  • Impact of COVID-19
    • Posed significant impact on the global economy since its outbreak in early 2020
    • Notwithstanding, the REIT's operations and performance are relatively stable with no major impact anticipated
    • Continues to monitor the situation closely

7

("PLife REIT")

2. Financial Review

8

Performance at a Glance

DPU grew by 1.4% to 3.32 cents.

(S$'000)

1Q 2020

1Q 2019

Increase

%

Gross Revenue

29,869

28,390

5.2

Net Property Income

27,746

26,542

4.5

Amount available for distribution to Unitholders1

20,951

19,829

5.7

Less: Amount retained for COVID-19 related

(850)

-

n.m.

relief measures

Distributable Income to Unitholders

20,101

19,829

1.4

Distribution Per Unit (Cents)2

3.32

- For the period

3.28

1.4

- Annualised

13.28

13.12

1.4

Note:

1.

Net of amount retained for capital expenditure

2.

In computing Distribution per Unit ("DPU") , the number of units in issue as at the end of each period is used

9

Revenue and Distributable Income (DI) Growth

  • Revenue grew by 5.2% to $29.9 million for 1Q 2020.
  • DI grew by 1.4% to $20.1 million.

(S$'000)

+5.2%

(S$'000)

+1.4%

10

Net Property Income (NPI) Growth

  • Increase in NPI is largely due to:
    • Rent contribution from properties acquired in 4Q 2019
    • Upward minimum guarantee rent revision of Singapore hospitals by 1.61%1

+4.5%

Note:

1. In 13th year of lease commencing 23 August 2019 to 22 August 2020

11

Un-interrupted Recurring DPU Growth Since IPO

  • DPU has grown steadily at a rate of 108.7%1 since IPO

DPU

+108.7%

13.29

13.35

(cents)

Representing 25.2% of 2019 recurrent DPU of 13.19 cents

Note:

1. Since IPO till YTD 4Q 2019

2. Since FY2012, S$3.0 million per annum of amount available for distribution has been retained for capital expenditure

3. One-off divestment gain of 1.50 cents (S$9.11 million) relating to the divestment of seven Japan assets in December 2014 was equally distributed over the four quarters in FY2015

4. One-off divestment gain of 0.89 cents (S$5.39 million) relating to the divestment of four Japan assets in December 2016 was equally distributed over the four quarters in FY2017

12

Attractive Spread Above 10-yr SGS Yield

  • 301 bps higher than 10-yr Singapore Government Securities ("SGS")
  • 290 bps higher than fixed deposit rates
  • Defensive nature of PLife REIT adds to the attractive yield of 4.30%1

Note:

1. Distribution yield based on the unit price of S$3.09 as at 31 March 2020

Unit Price Relative Performance

13

As at 31 March 2020, PLife REIT's unit price's performance has outperformed both S-REIT Index and STI Index.

14

Distribution Details

Stock Counter

Distribution Period

Distribution per unit

(cents)

ParkwayLife REIT

01 January 2020 to 31 March 2020

3.32

Distribution Timetable

Ex-Date:

29 Apr 2020

(Units will be traded ex-date)

Books Closure Date:

30 Apr 2020 at 5pm

Distribution Payment Date:

29 May 2020

15

("PLife REIT")

3. Capital and Financial

Management

16

Healthy Balance Sheet

  • Healthy gearing of 38.5% as at 31 March 2020

Consolidated Balance

As at

As at

Sheet (in S$'000)

31 March 2020

31 December 2019

Total Assets

2,045,283

2,003,027

Total Debt¹

788,147

743,881

Unitholders' Funds

1,168,467

1,181,848

Gearing2 (%)

38.5

37.1

Note:

1.

Total Debts (include lease liabilities, if any) before transaction costs

2.

Total Debts

÷ Total Assets

17

Debt Maturity Profile1

As at 31 March 2020

  • Weighted average term to maturity of 2.6 years
  • Current effective all-in cost of debt of 0.63%
  • Interest coverage ratio of 14.8 times4
  • About 89% of interest rate exposure is hedged

Note:

1. Excludes lease liabilities, if any

2. Refers to a 6-year S$75.2 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") due in 3Q 2020. On 11 March 2020, the Group has secured a 6-year up to S$82.0 million committed and unsecured loan facility to term out this maturing RCF in 3Q 2020. Upon the extension in 3Q 2020, the debt maturity profile will be extended to 2026 and weighted average term to maturity lengthened to above 3 years

3. As at 31 March 2020, S$7.0 million and JPY452 million of short term loans were drawn down for general working capital purposes

4. Interest coverage ratio as prescribed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Property Funds Appendix (last revised on 16 April 2020)

18

Debt Headroom

  • Debt headroom of $240.4 million and $469.0 million before reaching 45% and 50%1 gearing respectively

Asset (S$'M)

1,000

500

240.4

469.0

0

788.1

788.1

788.1

38.5%

45%

50%1

Gearing

Gearing

Gearing

Debt Balance as at 31 March 2020 (include lease liabilities, if any)

Note:

1. On 16 April 2020, the MAS has raised the leverage limit for S-REITs from 45% to 50%.

19

("PLife REIT")

  • 4. Appendix

  • Portfolio Highlights

20

PLife REIT Portfolio

One of the largest listed healthcare REITs in Asia with an enlarged portfolio of S$1.96 billion1

Core Strengths:

  • Defensive long term lease structure with downside protection
  • Stable income stream supported by regular rental revision
  • Diversified portfolio of high quality and yield accretive properties
  • Well-positioned in fast growing healthcare sector within the Asia-Pacific region

53 30

Properties Lessees

Weighted

Properties

Downside2

Portfolio Size

Average Lease

(By Gross

to Expiry

Revenue)3

Protection

S$1.96

Revenue)

(By Gross

(By Gross

Singapore:

3

Revenue)3

billion1

6.39

57.1%

With:

Japan:

95%

years

42.7%

Note:

1.

Based on latest appraised values (excludes right-of-use assets)

2.

Based on existing lease agreements and subject to applicable laws

3.

Based on Gross Revenue as at 31 March 2020, including Malaysia property at 0.2%

21

Our Properties - Singapore

  • A portfolio of 3 strategically-locatedworld-class local private hospitals worth S$1.21 billion1
  • Master Lease with Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parkway Pantai Limited ("Parkway"), the largest private healthcare operator in Singapore and a key regional healthcare player
  • Singapore Hospital Properties contribute approximately 57.1% of total gross revenue2

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Gleneagles Hospital

Parkway East Hospital

Note:

1. Based on latest appraised values

2. Based on Gross Revenue as at 31 March 2020

22

Our Properties - Japan

  • A portfolio of 49 high quality healthcare properties worth S$746.5 million1, comprising:
    • 1 pharmaceutical product distributing and manufacturing facility (P-Life Matsudo)
    • 48 private nursing homes
  • Favorable lease structure with 26 lessees
  • Comply with strict seismic safety standards and covered by earthquake insurance on a country-wide consolidated basis2
  • Nursing Home Properties strategically located in dense residential districts in major cities

Note:

1. Based on latest appraised values

2. The consolidated earthquake insurance cover procured by PLife REIT is based on an aggregated sum insured and it extends to occurrences resulting from earthquake such as flood, fire and tsunami etc.

P-Life Matsudo

Bon Sejour Yokohama Shin-

Yamashita

Excellent Tenpaku Garden Hills

23

Our Properties - Japan

Unique features of our Japan assets:

1 property with annual revision linked to Japan CPI; if CPI is negative, rent will remain unchanged 2.7% of Japan

  • Long term lease structure with weighted
    average lease term to expiry of 12.35 years1
  • "Up only" Rental Review Provision for most of our nursing homes
  • 100% committed occupancy

P-Life Matsudo

is on fixed rent for

the entire lease term of 10 years2 3.6% of Japan Gross Revenue1

Gross Revenue1

"Up only"

40 properties have

Rent Review

Provision for

market revision

with downside

most of our

protection3

nursing

80.9% of Japan

homes

Gross Revenue1

7 properties have

market revision

every 2 to 3 years

subject to

Lessor/Lessee

mutual agreement

12.8% of Japan

Gross Revenue1

Note:

1. Based on Gross Revenue as at 31 March 2020

2. With effect from 14 December 2016

3. Based on existing lease agreements and subject to applicable laws. 38 properties with rent review every 2 to 5 years. 2 properties do not have rent review but rental cannot be reduced

24

Diversified Nursing Home Operators

K.K Silver Heights

Monthly Rental Contribution

Sapporo, 2.3%

As at 31 March 2020

Medical Corp Misaki‐kai, 2.3%

25 high quality nursing

home operators

Medical Corp Shojin‐kai,

Others (operators

2.4%

Diversifies tenant risk

contributing less than

K.K. M.C.S.,

2%), 7.7%

Back-up operator

2.6%

Benesse Style Care Co.,

arrangements

Ltd, 2.6%

Minimise operator

K.K. Kokanomori, 2.8%

K.K. Sawayaka Club,

default risks

Medical Corp Kenkou

20.7%

Choju‐kai, 2.7%

K.K. Habitation, 13.7%

Rental guarantee by

Miyako‐Kenkoukai

vendors

Medical Corp, 2.9%

K.K. Asset,

Rental guarantees

Iryohoujin Shadan

7.4%

provided by various

Kouaikai, 3.0%

vendors1 for most

K.K. Hakusho, 3.4%

properties.

K.K. Taijyu, 3.4%

Green Life Higashi

K.K. Riei, 5.3%

Miyako Enterprise

Nihon, 3.6%

Japan Amenity Life

Co., Ltd., 6.3%

Note:

Association, 4.9%

1. Vendors providing rental Guarantees include K.K. Bonheure, K.K. Uchiyama Holdings, Miyako Kenkoukai, K.K. Excellent Care System , K.K. Habitation and K.K. Living Platform

25

Introduction to Japan Properties

Why Japan nursing homes?

  • Acute aging population in Japan
    • 1 in 3 Japanese to be over 65 years old by 2050
  • Well established laws and regulations
  • Diversified rental sources complement Singapore hospital revenues to enhance revenue stability of overall portfolio

26

Our Properties - Malaysia

  • A portfolio of high quality healthcare assets worth S$6.8 million1 within MOB Specialist Clinics2, next to the 369-bed Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Note:

1. Based on latest appraised values

2. Formerly known as Gleneagles Intan Medical Centre Kuala Lumpur

27

Our Portfolio - Summary

Portfolio

Singapore

Japan

Malaysia

Total

48 nursing homes;

4 Hospitals & medical centre;

48 nursing homes;

Type

3 Hospitals & Medical

1 pharmaceutical product

Medical Centre

1 pharmaceutical product

Centres

distribution &

distributing & manufacturing

manufacturing facility

facility

Land Tenure

3 Leasehold

48 Freehold, 1 Leasehold

1 Freehold

49 Freehold & 4 Leasehold

Land Area (sq m)

36,354

215,411

3,450

255,215

Floor Area (sq m)

118,136

199,938

2,444

320,518

Beds

708

-

-

708

Strata Units/

40 strata units/

-

7 strata units/

47 strata units /

Car Park Lots

559 car park lots

69 car park lots

628 car park lots

Number of Units

-

3,906

-

3,906

(Rooms)

Year of Completion

1979 to 1993

1964 to 2015

1999

1964 to 2015

Committed Occupancy

100%

100%

31% (excluding car park)3

99.7%

Leases/ Lessees

3 Leases;

48 Leases1;

3 Lessees

54 Leases;

1 Master Lessee

26 Lessees

30 Lessees

Year of Acquisition

2007

2008 to 2019

2012

-

¥60,254m (S$746.5m)

RM20.5m (S$6.8m)

Appraised Value 2

S$1,210.7m

CBRE K.K. / JLL Morii

Nawawi Tie Leung

S$1,964m

Knight Frank Pte Ltd

Valuation & Advisory K.K. /

Property Consultants Sdn.

Enrix Co., Ltd

Bhd.

Note:

1. Single Lease Agreement for Habitation Hakusho and Group Home Hakusho

2.

Based on latest appraised values; at an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 and

S$1.00 : RM3.03

3.

Decline in committed occupancy due to expiry of an existing lease on 28 Feb 2019

28

Our Portfolio - Singapore

Property

Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Gleneagles Hospital

Parkway East Hospital

Type

Hospital and Medical Centre

Land Tenure

67 years

75 years

75 years

Floor Area (sq m) 1

58,139

49,003

10,994

Beds 2

345

257

106

Operating theatres

2,3

13

12

5

Strata Units / Car Park Lots

30 strata units; 363 car park lots

10 strata units; 121 car park lots

75 car park lots

Year of Completion

Hospital Building (1979)

Hospital Building (1991 & 1993)

Hospital Building (1982)

Annex Block (1979)

Medical Centre (1979 & 1992)

Medical Centre (1987)

Medical Centre (1991 & 1993)

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee (s)

Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte Ltd

Awards and Accreditation

JCI Accreditation, 1st

private

JCI Accreditation; Asian Hospital

JCI Accreditation;

hospital in Asia to win Asian

Management Award; SQC Award

SQC status in 1998

Hospital Management Award;

in 2002 (re-certified 2007);

SQC status since 1998,

Superbrands status since 2002

Superbrands status since 2002

Appraised Value

S$749m

S$394m

S$67.7m

Appraiser / Date

Knight Frank Pte Ltd / 31 December 2019

Note:

1.

Based on strata area of Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Gleneagles Hospital owned by PLife REIT

Gross floor area for Parkway East Hospital

2.

As at 31 December 2019

3.

Refers to operating rooms within major operating theatre area(s)

29

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

P-Life Matsudo

Bon Sejour Yokohama

Palmary Inn Akashi

Shin-Yamashita

Type

Pharmaceutical product distributing &

Paid nursing home with care service

manufacturing facility

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

8,450

1,653

5,891

Floor Area (sq m)

3,240

3,273

6,562

Number of Units (Rooms)

NA

74

96

2005;

1987;

Year of Completion

Additional works were

2006

Conversion works were

completed in 2007

completed in 2003

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

Abbott Diagnostics Medical Co., Ltd2

Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd3

Asset Co., Ltd

Date of Acquisition

16 May 2008

30 May 2008

29 September 2008

Appraised Value 1

¥2,410m (S$29.9m)

¥1,680m (S$20.8m)

¥1,790m (S$22.2m)

Appraiser/ Date

CBRE K.K./

Enrix Co., Ltd/

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

Note:

1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

2. Change of name with effect from 3 October 2017 due to acquisition of Alere Medical Co., Ltd. by Abbott Diagnostics Medical Co., Ltd.

3. On 1 April 2012, Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd merged as the surviving company with Bon Sejour Corporation

30

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Palmary Inn Suma

Senior Chonaikai

Smiling Home Medis

Makuhari Kan

Musashi Urawa

Type

Paid nursing home with care service

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

2,676

2,853

802

Floor Area (sq m)

4,539

4,361

1,603

Number of Units (Rooms)

59

1082

44

Year of Completion

1992;

1991;

1989

Conversion works were

Conversion works were

completed in 2004

completed in 2004

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

Asset Co., Ltd

Riei Co., Ltd

Green Life Higashi Nihon3

Date of Acquisition

29 September 2008

Appraised Value 1

¥1,060m (S$13.1m)

¥1,830m (S$22.7m)

¥807m (S$10.0m)

Appraiser/ Date

Enrix Co., Ltd/

CBRE K.K./

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

Note:

1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

2.

As at 31 March 2009, total number of units increased from 107 to 108

3.

Change of name with effect from 1 May 2013 due to organizational restructuring by Green

Life Co., Ltd, parent company of Medis Corporation

31

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Smiling Home Medis

Sompo no Ie Nakasyo3

Maison de Centenaire

Koshigaya Gamo

Ishizugawa

Type

Paid nursing home with care service

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

1,993

2,901

1,111

Floor Area (sq m)

3,834

3,231

2,129

Number of Units (Rooms)

100

75

52

Year of Completion

1989;

2001

1988;

Conversion works were

Conversion works were

completed in 2005

completed in 2003

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

Green Life Higashi Nihon2

Sompo Care Inc.4,

Miyako Kenkokai Medical

Shakai Fukushi Houjin Keiyu - Kai

Corporation

Date of Acquisition

29 September 2008

17 November 2009

Appraised Value 1

¥1,630m (S$20.2m)

¥702m (S$8.7m)

¥922m (S$11.4m)

Appraiser/ Date

CBRE K.K. /

Enrix Co., Ltd /

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

Note:

1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

2. Change of name with effect from 1 May 2013 due to organizational restructuring by Green Life

Co., Ltd, parent company of Medis Corporation

3. Formerly known as Amille Nakasyo

4. Change of name with effect from 7 March 2016 due to acquisition of Message Co. Ltd by Sompo

Holdings, Inc.

32

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Maison de Centenaire

Hapine Fukuoka

Fiore Senior

Iyashi no

Haruki

Noke

Residence Hirakata

Takatsuki Kan

Type

Paid nursing home with care service

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

801

1,396

727

2,023

Floor Area (sq m)

1,263

2,912

1,155

3,9562

Number of Units

36

64

40

87

(Rooms)

Year of Completion

1996;

2006

2007

1997;

Conversion works were

Conversion works were

completed in 2006

completed in 2005

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

Miyako Kenkokai Medical

Green Life Co. Ltd3

K.K. Vivac

Riei Co., Ltd

Corporation

Date of Acquisition

17 November 2009

Appraised Value 1

¥714m (S$8.9m)

¥881m (S$10.9m)

¥519m (S$6.4m)

¥1,710m (S$21.2m)

Appraiser/ Date

Enrix Co., Ltd /

31 December 2019

Note:

1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

2. Increase in NLA by 40m2 upon the completion of AEI in February 2014

3. Change of name with effect from 1 May 2013 due to organizational restructuring by Green Life

Co., Ltd, parent company of Care Link Co., Ltd

33

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Sawayaka Obatake Ichibankan

Sawayaka Obatake Nibankan

Sawayaka Shinmojikan

Type

Paid nursing home

Short stay /

Paid nursing home

with care service

Day care facility

with care service

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

1,769

1,047

2,395

Floor Area (sq m)

3,491

1,538

5,094

Number of Units (Rooms)

78

26

112

Year of Completion

2007

2007

2007

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

K.K. Sawayaka Club

K.K. Sawayaka Club

K.K. Sawayaka Club

Date of Acquisition

17 June 2010

Appraised Value 1

¥846m (S$10.5m)

¥402m (S$5.0m)

¥1,060m (S$13.1m)

Appraiser/ Date

Enrix Co., Ltd /

31 December 2019

Note:

1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

34

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Sawayaka Nogatakan

Sawayaka Sakurakan

As Heim Nakaurawa

Fureai no Sono

Musashi Nakahara

Type

Paid nursing home with care service

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

2,702

6,276

1,762

935

Floor Area (sq m)

3,147

5,044

2,712

1,847

Number of Units

78

110

64

47

(Rooms)

Year of Completion

2005

2006

2006

2006

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

K.K. Sawayaka Club

K.K. Sawayaka Club

As Partners Co., Ltd

K.K. Japan Amenity Life

Association 2

Date of Acquisition

17 June 2010

16 July 2010

Appraised Value 1

¥808m (S$10.0m)

¥897m (S$11.1m)

¥1,090m (S$13.5m)

¥920m (S$11.4m)

Appraiser / Date

Enrix Co., Ltd/

CBRE K.K. /

Enrix Co., Ltd/

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

Note:

1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

2. Change of name with effect from 1 March 2020 due to acquisition of Y.K Shonan Fureai no Sono's

operations

by K.K. Japan Amenity Life Association

35

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Sawayaka Fukufukukan

Sawayaka

Happy Life Toyonaka 1

Palmary Inn Shin-Kobe

Higashikagurakan

Type

Paid nursing home with care service

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

1,842

4,813

628

1,034

Floor Area (sq m)

3,074

5,467

1,254

3,964

Number of Units

72

110

42

71

(Rooms)

Year of Completion

2010

1992;

2008

2007

Conversion works were

completed in 2003

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

K.K. Sawayaka Club

K.K. Sawayaka Club

K.K. Nihon Kaigo Iryo

Asset Co., Ltd

Center

Date of Acquisition

28 January 2011

6 March 2012

12 July 2013

Appraised Value 2

¥748m (S$9.3m)

¥1,040m (S$12.9m)

¥542m (S$6.7m)

¥1,640m (S$20.3m)

Appraiser/ Date

Enrix Co., Ltd /

CBRE K.K. /

Enrix Co., Ltd /

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

Note:

1. Formerly known as Heart Life Toyonaka

2. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

36

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Sawayaka Seaside Toba

Sawayaka Niihamakan

Sawayaka Minatokan

Sawayaka Mekari

Nibankan

Type

Paid nursing home with care service

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

2,803

4,197

3,551

1,354

Floor Area (sq m)

7,360

7,382

2,246

2,133

Number of Units

129

135

50

61

(Rooms)

Year of Completion

2012

2012

2010

2012

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

K.K. Sawayaka Club

K.K. Sawayaka Club

K.K. Sawayaka Club

K.K. Sawayaka Club

Date of Acquisition

30 September 2013

Appraised Value 1

¥1,610m (S$20.0m)

¥1,530m (S$19.0m)

¥764m (S$9.5m)

¥324m (S$4.0m)

Appraiser/ Date

CBRE K.K. /

31 December 2019

Note:

1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

37

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Sawayaka Kiyotakan

Maison des Centenaire

Sunhill Miyako

Maison des Centenaire

Hannan

Ohhama

Type

Paid nursing home with care service

Extended-stay lodging

Paid nursing home with

facility

care service

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

2,597

7,827

10,867

1,281

Floor Area (sq m)

5,661

4,331

4,299

1,717

Number of Units

108

95

34

47

(Rooms)

Year of Completion

2013

2010

1996

1990

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

K.K. Sawayaka Club

Miyako Enterprise Co., Ltd

Miyako Enterprise Co., Ltd

Miyako Enterprise Co., Ltd

Date of Acquisition

30 September 2013

28 March 2014

Appraised Value 1

¥1,010m (S$12.5m)

¥2,010m (S$24.9m)

¥946m (S$11.7m)

¥754m (S$9.3m)

Appraiser/ Date

CBRE K.K. /

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. /

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

Note:

1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

38

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Habitation Jyosui

Ocean View Shonan

Liverari Shiroishi Hana

Liverari Shiroishi Hana

Arasaki

Ichigo-kan1

Nigo-kan2

Type

Paid nursing home with care service

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

3,2593

3,067

628

436

Floor Area (sq m)

6,0764

5,304

1,051

747

Number of Units (Rooms)

87

79

48

24

Year of Completion

2005

2007

2011

1990

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee (s)

K.K. Habitation

K.K. Japan Amenity Life

Living Platform, Ltd.

Living Platform, Ltd.

Association 5

Date of Acquisition

12 December 2014

6 January 2015

23 March 2015

Appraised Value6

¥3,780m (S$46.8m)

¥2,060m (S$25.5m)

¥370m (S$4.6m)

¥185m (S$2.3m)

Appraiser/ Date

Enrix Co. Ltd. /

CBRE K.K. /

JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. /

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

Note:

1.

Formerly known as Hana Kitago

2.

Formerly known as Hana Kita 13 Jyo

3.

Total land area for the integrated development

4.

Strata area of the Property owned by PLife REIT

5.

Change of name with effect from 1 June 2019 due to acquisition of K.K. Ouekikaku by K.K. Japan

Amenity Life Association

6.

At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

39

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Sunny Spot Misono1

Habitation Hakata I, II, III

Excellent Tenpaku

Silver Heights

Garden Hills

Hitsujigaoka

Type

Group Home

Paid nursing home with care service

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

429

15,336

6,593

5,694

Floor Area (sq m)

724

21,415

4,000

9,013

Number of Units

20

318

94

123

(Rooms)

Year of Completion

1993

1984 to 20032

2013

1987 to 19913

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

K.K. Living Platform4

K.K. Habitation

K.K. Kokanomori

K.K. Silver Heights Sapporo

Date of Acquisition

23 March 2015

23 March 2015

23 March 2015

31 March 2016

Appraised Value5

¥207m (S$2.6m)

¥4,030m (S$49.9m)

¥1,860m (S$23.0m)

¥1,180m (S$14.6m)

JLL Morii Valuation &

CBRE K.K. /

Appraiser/ Date

Advisory K.K. /

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

Note:

1. Formerly known as Liverari Misono

2. Hakata I on 1984, Hakata II on 1995, Hakata III on 2003

3. Silver Heights Hitsujigaoka Ichibankan on 1987 and Nibankan on 1991

4.

On 1 April 2017, K.K. Living Platform merged as the surviving company with K.K. Care Products

5.

At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

40

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Kikuya Warakuen

Sanko

Habitation Wakaba1

Habitation Hakusho2

Type

Paid nursing home with care service

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

4,905

1,680

6,574

15,706

Floor Area (sq m)

3,641

2,018

5,431

6,959

Number of Units (Rooms)

70

53

135

124

Year of Completion

1964 to 2004

2011

1993

1986

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

K.K. M.C.S.

K.K. M.C.S.

K.K. Taijyu

K.K. Hakusho

Date of Acquisition

24 February 2017

Appraised Value3

¥859m (S$10.6m)

¥552m (S$6.8m)

¥2,150m (S$26.6m)

¥1,670m (S$20.7m)

Appraiser/ Date

CBRE K.K. /

31 December 2019

Note:

1.

Formerly known as Wakaba no Oka

2.

Formerly known as Hakusho no Sato

3. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

41

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Group Home Hakusho

Konosu Nursing Home

Kyoseien

Type

Group Home

Nursing Rehabilitation Facility

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

2,859

8,715

Floor Area (sq m)

416

5,634

Number of Units (Rooms)

9

120

Year of Completion

2004

2015

Committed Occupancy

100%

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

K.K. Hakusho

Iryouhoujin Shadan Kouaikai

Date of Acquisition

24 February 2017

14 February 2018

Appraised Value1

¥105m (S$1.3m)

¥1,680m (S$20.8m)

Appraiser/ Date

CBRE K.K. /

Enrix Co., Ltd /

31 December 2019

31 December 2019

Note:

1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

42

Our Portfolio - Japan

Property

Haru no Sato

Hodaka no Niwa

Orange no Sato

Type

Nursing Rehabilitation Facility

Land Tenure

Freehold

Freehold

Leasehold2

Land Area (sq m)

4,241

39,955

2,377

Floor Area (sq m)

3,568

6,117

4,005

Number of Units (Rooms)

100

100

98

Year of Completion

2000;

2004

1997

Additional works were

completed in 2016

Committed Occupancy

100%

Name of Lessee(s)

Medical Corporation Shojin-Kai

Medical Corporation Kenko Choju-

Medical Corporation Misaki-kai

kai

Date of Acquisition

13 December 2019

Appraised Value 1

¥1,290m (S$16.0m)

¥1,400m (S$17.4m)

¥1,280m (S$15.9m)

Appraiser/ Date

Enrix Co., Ltd /

31 December 2019

Note:

1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71

2. Leasehold (Chijoken) 99 years with effect from 1 November 2019

43

Our Portfolio - Malaysia

Property

MOB Specialist Clinics1, Kuala Lumpur

Type

Medical Centre

Land Tenure

Freehold

Land Area (sq m)

3,450

Floor Area (sq m)2

2,444

Number of Car Park Lots

69, all of which owned by Parkway Life REIT

Year of Completion

1999

Committed Occupancy

31% (excluding car park)

Name of Lessee(s)

Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur (a branch of Pantai Medical Centre Sdn. Bhd.)

Excel Event Networks Sdn. Bhd.

KL Stroke & Neuro Clinic Sdn. Bhd.

Date of Acquisition

1 August 2012

Appraised Value 3

RM20.5m (S$6.8m)

Appraiser/ Date

Nawawi Tie Leung Property Consultants Sdn. Bhd. / 31 December 2019

Note:

1.

Formerly known as Gleneagles Intan Medical Centre

2.

Strata area of Property owned by PLife REIT

3. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : RM3.03

44

Disclaimer

Parkway Life REIT published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 23:27:02 UTC
