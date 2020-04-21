Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: First Quarter Results
0
04/21/2020 | 07:28pm EDT
22 April 2020
Disclaimer
This Presentation is focused on comparing actual results for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 ("1Q 2020") versus the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 ("1Q 2019"). This shall be read in conjunction with PLife REIT 2020 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement in SGXNet.
This Presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.
2
Agenda
1
1Q 2020 Key Highlights
2
Financial Review
3
Capital and Financial Management
4
Appendix - Portfolio Highlights
3
("PLife REIT")
1. 1Q 2020 Key Highlights
4
1Q 2020 Key Highlights
DPU Growth of 1.4% for 1Q 2020
Amount available for distribution income1 grew by 5.7% (Y-O-Y)
Will set aside $1.7 million for COVID-19 related relief measures to support our tenants where necessary, of which S$850,000 was retained in 1Q 2020
Notwithstanding, DPU for 1Q 2020 grew by 1.4% (Y-O-Y) to 3.32 cents
Successful Refinancing of remaining Long Term Loan due in 2020
Secured a 6-year committed loan facility to term out the S$75.2 million loan2 in 3Q 2020
Extended debt maturity profile to 2026
No long term debt refinancing needs till June 2021
Note:
1. Net of amount retained for capital expenditure
2. Approximately 10% of PLife REIT's total debts
5
1Q 2020 Key Highlights (cont'd)
Strong Capital Structure1
Extended JPY net income hedge till 2Q 2025 capitalising on the recent strengthening of JPY
Gearing remains optimal at 38.5%
Interest coverageratio of 14.8 times2
About 89% of interest rate exposure is hedged
Lowered all-in cost of debt from 0.80%3 to 0.63% mainly due to the extension of JPY interest rate hedge at lower cost and overall drop in interest rates
Note:
1. As at 31 March 2020
2. Interest coverage ratio as prescribed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Property Funds Appendix (last revised on 16 April 2020)
3. As at 31 December 2019
6
1Q 2020 Key Highlights (cont'd)
Impact of COVID-19
Posed significant impact on the global economy since its outbreak in early 2020
Notwithstanding, the REIT's operations and performance are relatively stable with no major impact anticipated
Continues to monitor the situation closely
7
("PLife REIT")
2. Financial Review
8
Performance at a Glance
DPU grew by 1.4% to 3.32 cents.
(S$'000)
1Q 2020
1Q 2019
Increase
%
Gross Revenue
29,869
28,390
5.2
Net Property Income
27,746
26,542
4.5
Amount available for distribution to Unitholders1
20,951
19,829
5.7
Less: Amount retained for COVID-19 related
(850)
-
n.m.
relief measures
Distributable Income to Unitholders
20,101
19,829
1.4
Distribution Per Unit (Cents)2
3.32
- For the period
3.28
1.4
- Annualised
13.28
13.12
1.4
Note:
1.
Net of amount retained for capital expenditure
2.
In computing Distribution per Unit ("DPU") , the number of units in issue as at the end of each period is used
9
Revenue and Distributable Income (DI) Growth
Revenue grew by 5.2% to $29.9 million for 1Q 2020.
DI grew by 1.4% to $20.1 million.
(S$'000)
+5.2%
(S$'000)
+1.4%
10
Net Property Income (NPI) Growth
Increase in NPI is largely due to:
Rent contribution from properties acquired in 4Q 2019
Upward minimum guarantee rent revision of Singapore hospitals by 1.61%1
+4.5%
Note:
1. In 13th year of lease commencing 23 August 2019 to 22 August 2020
11
Un-interrupted Recurring DPU Growth Since IPO
DPU has grown steadily at a rate of 108.7%1 since IPO
DPU
+108.7%
13.29
13.35
(cents)
Representing 25.2% of 2019 recurrent DPU of 13.19 cents
Note:
1. Since IPO till YTD 4Q 2019
2. Since FY2012, S$3.0 million per annum of amount available for distribution has been retained for capital expenditure
3. One-off divestment gain of 1.50 cents (S$9.11 million) relating to the divestment of seven Japan assets in December 2014 was equally distributed over the four quarters in FY2015
4. One-off divestment gain of 0.89 cents (S$5.39 million) relating to the divestment of four Japan assets in December 2016 was equally distributed over the four quarters in FY2017
12
Attractive Spread Above 10-yr SGS Yield
301 bps higher than 10-yr Singapore Government Securities ("SGS")
290 bps higher than fixed deposit rates
Defensive nature of PLife REIT adds to the attractive yield of 4.30%1
Note:
1. Distribution yield based on the unit price of S$3.09 as at 31 March 2020
Unit Price Relative Performance
13
As at 31 March 2020, PLife REIT's unit price's performance has outperformed both S-REIT Index and STI Index.
14
Distribution Details
Stock Counter
Distribution Period
Distribution per unit
(cents)
ParkwayLife REIT
01 January 2020 to 31 March 2020
3.32
Distribution Timetable
Ex-Date:
29 Apr 2020
(Units will be traded ex-date)
Books Closure Date:
30 Apr 2020 at 5pm
Distribution Payment Date:
29 May 2020
15
("PLife REIT")
3. Capital and Financial
Management
16
Healthy Balance Sheet
Healthy gearing of 38.5% as at 31 March 2020
Consolidated Balance
As at
As at
Sheet (in S$'000)
31 March 2020
31 December 2019
Total Assets
2,045,283
2,003,027
Total Debt¹
788,147
743,881
Unitholders' Funds
1,168,467
1,181,848
Gearing2(%)
38.5
37.1
Note:
1.
Total Debts (include lease liabilities, if any) before transaction costs
2.
Total Debts
÷ Total Assets
17
Debt Maturity Profile1
As at 31 March 2020
Weighted average term to maturity of 2.6 years
Current effective all-in cost of debt of 0.63%
Interest coverage ratio of 14.8 times4
About 89% of interest rate exposure is hedged
Note:
1. Excludes lease liabilities, if any
2. Refers to a 6-year S$75.2 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") due in 3Q 2020. On 11 March 2020, the Group has secured a 6-year up to S$82.0 million committed and unsecured loan facility to term out this maturing RCF in 3Q 2020. Upon the extension in 3Q 2020, the debt maturity profile will be extended to 2026 and weighted average term to maturity lengthened to above 3 years
3. As at 31 March 2020, S$7.0 million and JPY452 million of short term loans were drawn down for general working capital purposes
4. Interest coverage ratio as prescribed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Property Funds Appendix (last revised on 16 April 2020)
18
Debt Headroom
Debt headroom of $240.4 million and $469.0 million before reaching 45% and 50%1 gearing respectively
Asset (S$'M)
1,000
500
240.4
469.0
0
788.1
788.1
788.1
38.5%
45%
50%1
Gearing
Gearing
Gearing
Debt Balance as at 31 March 2020 (include lease liabilities, if any)
Note:
1. On 16 April 2020, the MAS has raised the leverage limit for S-REITs from 45% to 50%.
19
("PLife REIT")
4. Appendix
Portfolio Highlights
20
PLife REIT Portfolio
One of the largest listed healthcare REITs in Asia with an enlarged portfolio of S$1.96 billion1
Core Strengths:
Defensive long term leasestructure with downside protection
Stable income streamsupported by regular rental revision
Diversified portfolioof high quality and yield accretive properties
Well-positioned in fast growing healthcare sector within the Asia-Pacific region
53 30
Properties Lessees
Weighted
Properties
Downside2
Portfolio Size
Average Lease
(By Gross
to Expiry
Revenue)3
Protection
S$1.96
Revenue)
(By Gross
(By Gross
Singapore:
3
Revenue)3
billion1
6.39
57.1%
With:
Japan:
95%
years
42.7%
Note:
1.
Based on latest appraised values (excludes right-of-use assets)
2.
Based on existing lease agreements and subject to applicable laws
3.
Based on Gross Revenue as at 31 March 2020, including Malaysia property at 0.2%
21
Our Properties - Singapore
A portfolio of 3 strategically-locatedworld-class local private hospitals worth S$1.21 billion1
Master Lease with Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parkway Pantai Limited ("Parkway"), the largest private healthcare operator in Singapore and a key regional healthcare player
Singapore Hospital Properties contribute approximately 57.1% of total gross revenue2
Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Gleneagles Hospital
Parkway East Hospital
Note:
1. Based on latest appraised values
2. Based on Gross Revenue as at 31 March 2020
22
Our Properties - Japan
A portfolio of 49 high quality healthcare properties worth S$746.5 million1, comprising:
1 pharmaceutical product distributing and manufacturing facility (P-Life Matsudo)
48 private nursing homes
Favorable lease structure with 26 lessees
Comply with strict seismic safety standards and covered by earthquake insurance on a country-wide consolidated basis2
Nursing Home Properties strategically located in dense residential districts in major cities
Note:
1. Based on latest appraised values
2. The consolidated earthquake insurance cover procured by PLife REIT is based on an aggregated sum insured and it extends to occurrences resulting from earthquake such as flood, fire and tsunami etc.
P-Life Matsudo
Bon Sejour Yokohama Shin-
Yamashita
Excellent Tenpaku Garden Hills
23
Our Properties - Japan
Unique features of our Japan assets:
1 property with annual revision linked to Japan CPI; if CPI is negative, rent will remain unchanged 2.7% of Japan
Long term lease structure with weighted
average lease term to expiry of 12.35 years1
"Up only" Rental Review Provision for most of our nursing homes
100% committed occupancy
P-Life Matsudo
is on fixed rent for
the entire lease term of 10 years23.6% of Japan Gross Revenue1
Gross Revenue1
"Up only"
40 properties have
Rent Review
Provision for
market revision
with downside
most of our
protection3
nursing
80.9% of Japan
homes
Gross Revenue1
7 properties have
market revision
every 2 to 3 years
subject to
Lessor/Lessee
mutual agreement
12.8% of Japan
Gross Revenue1
Note:
1. Based on Gross Revenue as at 31 March 2020
2. With effect from 14 December 2016
3. Based on existing lease agreements and subject to applicable laws. 38 properties with rent review every 2 to 5 years. 2 properties do not have rent review but rental cannot be reduced
24
Diversified Nursing Home Operators
K.K Silver Heights
Monthly Rental Contribution
Sapporo, 2.3%
As at 31 March 2020
Medical Corp Misaki‐kai, 2.3%
25 high quality nursing
home operators
Medical Corp Shojin‐kai,
Others (operators
2.4%
Diversifies tenant risk
contributing less than
K.K. M.C.S.,
2%), 7.7%
Back-up operator
2.6%
Benesse Style Care Co.,
arrangements
Ltd, 2.6%
Minimise operator
K.K. Kokanomori, 2.8%
K.K. Sawayaka Club,
default risks
Medical Corp Kenkou
20.7%
Choju‐kai, 2.7%
K.K. Habitation, 13.7%
Rental guarantee by
Miyako‐Kenkoukai
vendors
Medical Corp, 2.9%
K.K. Asset,
Rental guarantees
Iryohoujin Shadan
7.4%
provided by various
Kouaikai, 3.0%
vendors1 for most
K.K. Hakusho, 3.4%
properties.
K.K. Taijyu, 3.4%
Green Life Higashi
K.K. Riei, 5.3%
Miyako Enterprise
Nihon, 3.6%
Japan Amenity Life
Co., Ltd., 6.3%
Note:
Association, 4.9%
1. Vendors providing rental Guarantees include K.K. Bonheure, K.K. Uchiyama Holdings, Miyako Kenkoukai, K.K. Excellent Care System , K.K. Habitation and K.K. Living Platform
25
Introduction to Japan Properties
Why Japan nursing homes?
Acute aging population in Japan
1 in 3 Japanese to be over 65 years old by 2050
Well established laws and regulations
Diversified rental sources complement Singapore hospital revenues to enhance revenue stability of overall portfolio
26
Our Properties - Malaysia
A portfolio of high quality healthcare assets worth S$6.8 million1 within MOB Specialist Clinics2, next to the 369-bed Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur
Note:
1. Based on latest appraised values
2. Formerly known as Gleneagles Intan Medical Centre Kuala Lumpur
27
Our Portfolio - Summary
Portfolio
Singapore
Japan
Malaysia
Total
48 nursing homes;
4 Hospitals & medical centre;
48 nursing homes;
Type
3 Hospitals & Medical
1 pharmaceutical product
Medical Centre
1 pharmaceutical product
Centres
distribution &
distributing & manufacturing
manufacturing facility
facility
Land Tenure
3 Leasehold
48 Freehold, 1 Leasehold
1 Freehold
49 Freehold & 4 Leasehold
Land Area (sq m)
36,354
215,411
3,450
255,215
Floor Area (sq m)
118,136
199,938
2,444
320,518
Beds
708
-
-
708
Strata Units/
40 strata units/
-
7 strata units/
47 strata units /
Car Park Lots
559 car park lots
69 car park lots
628 car park lots
Number of Units
-
3,906
-
3,906
(Rooms)
Year of Completion
1979 to 1993
1964 to 2015
1999
1964 to 2015
Committed Occupancy
100%
100%
31% (excluding car park)3
99.7%
Leases/ Lessees
3 Leases;
48 Leases1;
3 Lessees
54 Leases;
1 Master Lessee
26 Lessees
30 Lessees
Year of Acquisition
2007
2008 to 2019
2012
-
¥60,254m (S$746.5m)
RM20.5m (S$6.8m)
Appraised Value 2
S$1,210.7m
CBRE K.K. / JLL Morii
Nawawi Tie Leung
S$1,964m
Knight Frank Pte Ltd
Valuation & Advisory K.K. /
Property Consultants Sdn.
Enrix Co., Ltd
Bhd.
Note:
1. Single Lease Agreement for Habitation Hakusho and Group Home Hakusho
2.
Based on latest appraised values; at an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 and
S$1.00 : RM3.03
3.
Decline in committed occupancy due to expiry of an existing lease on 28 Feb 2019
28
Our Portfolio - Singapore
Property
Mount Elizabeth Hospital
Gleneagles Hospital
Parkway East Hospital
Type
Hospital and Medical Centre
Land Tenure
67 years
75 years
75 years
Floor Area (sq m) 1
58,139
49,003
10,994
Beds 2
345
257
106
Operating theatres
2,3
13
12
5
Strata Units / Car Park Lots
30 strata units; 363 car park lots
10 strata units; 121 car park lots
75 car park lots
Year of Completion
Hospital Building (1979)
Hospital Building (1991 & 1993)
Hospital Building (1982)
Annex Block (1979)
Medical Centre (1979 & 1992)
Medical Centre (1987)
Medical Centre (1991 & 1993)
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee (s)
Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte Ltd
Awards and Accreditation
JCI Accreditation, 1st
private
JCI Accreditation; Asian Hospital
JCI Accreditation;
hospital in Asia to win Asian
Management Award; SQC Award
SQC status in 1998
Hospital Management Award;
in 2002 (re-certified 2007);
SQC status since 1998,
Superbrands status since 2002
Superbrands status since 2002
Appraised Value
S$749m
S$394m
S$67.7m
Appraiser / Date
Knight Frank Pte Ltd / 31 December 2019
Note:
1.
Based on strata area of Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Gleneagles Hospital owned by PLife REIT
Gross floor area for Parkway East Hospital
2.
As at 31 December 2019
3.
Refers to operating rooms within major operating theatre area(s)
29
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
P-Life Matsudo
Bon Sejour Yokohama
Palmary Inn Akashi
Shin-Yamashita
Type
Pharmaceutical product distributing &
Paid nursing home with care service
manufacturing facility
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
8,450
1,653
5,891
Floor Area (sq m)
3,240
3,273
6,562
Number of Units (Rooms)
NA
74
96
2005;
1987;
Year of Completion
Additional works were
2006
Conversion works were
completed in 2007
completed in 2003
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
Abbott Diagnostics Medical Co., Ltd2
Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd3
Asset Co., Ltd
Date of Acquisition
16 May 2008
30 May 2008
29 September 2008
Appraised Value 1
¥2,410m (S$29.9m)
¥1,680m (S$20.8m)
¥1,790m (S$22.2m)
Appraiser/ Date
CBRE K.K./
Enrix Co., Ltd/
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
Note:
1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
2. Change of name with effect from 3 October 2017 due to acquisition of Alere Medical Co., Ltd. by Abbott Diagnostics Medical Co., Ltd.
3. On 1 April 2012, Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd merged as the surviving company with Bon Sejour Corporation
30
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Palmary Inn Suma
Senior Chonaikai
Smiling Home Medis
Makuhari Kan
Musashi Urawa
Type
Paid nursing home with care service
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
2,676
2,853
802
Floor Area (sq m)
4,539
4,361
1,603
Number of Units (Rooms)
59
1082
44
Year of Completion
1992;
1991;
1989
Conversion works were
Conversion works were
completed in 2004
completed in 2004
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
Asset Co., Ltd
Riei Co., Ltd
Green Life Higashi Nihon3
Date of Acquisition
29 September 2008
Appraised Value 1
¥1,060m (S$13.1m)
¥1,830m (S$22.7m)
¥807m (S$10.0m)
Appraiser/ Date
Enrix Co., Ltd/
CBRE K.K./
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
Note:
1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
2.
As at 31 March 2009, total number of units increased from 107 to 108
3.
Change of name with effect from 1 May 2013 due to organizational restructuring by Green
Life Co., Ltd, parent company of Medis Corporation
31
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Smiling Home Medis
Sompo no Ie Nakasyo3
Maison de Centenaire
Koshigaya Gamo
Ishizugawa
Type
Paid nursing home with care service
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
1,993
2,901
1,111
Floor Area (sq m)
3,834
3,231
2,129
Number of Units (Rooms)
100
75
52
Year of Completion
1989;
2001
1988;
Conversion works were
Conversion works were
completed in 2005
completed in 2003
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
Green Life Higashi Nihon2
Sompo Care Inc.4,
Miyako Kenkokai Medical
Shakai Fukushi Houjin Keiyu - Kai
Corporation
Date of Acquisition
29 September 2008
17 November 2009
Appraised Value 1
¥1,630m (S$20.2m)
¥702m (S$8.7m)
¥922m (S$11.4m)
Appraiser/ Date
CBRE K.K. /
Enrix Co., Ltd /
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
Note:
1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
2. Change of name with effect from 1 May 2013 due to organizational restructuring by Green Life
Co., Ltd, parent company of Medis Corporation
3. Formerly known as Amille Nakasyo
4. Change of name with effect from 7 March 2016 due to acquisition of Message Co. Ltd by Sompo
Holdings, Inc.
32
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Maison de Centenaire
Hapine Fukuoka
Fiore Senior
Iyashi no
Haruki
Noke
Residence Hirakata
Takatsuki Kan
Type
Paid nursing home with care service
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
801
1,396
727
2,023
Floor Area (sq m)
1,263
2,912
1,155
3,9562
Number of Units
36
64
40
87
(Rooms)
Year of Completion
1996;
2006
2007
1997;
Conversion works were
Conversion works were
completed in 2006
completed in 2005
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
Miyako Kenkokai Medical
Green Life Co. Ltd3
K.K. Vivac
Riei Co., Ltd
Corporation
Date of Acquisition
17 November 2009
Appraised Value 1
¥714m (S$8.9m)
¥881m (S$10.9m)
¥519m (S$6.4m)
¥1,710m (S$21.2m)
Appraiser/ Date
Enrix Co., Ltd /
31 December 2019
Note:
1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
2. Increase in NLA by 40m2 upon the completion of AEI in February 2014
3. Change of name with effect from 1 May 2013 due to organizational restructuring by Green Life
Co., Ltd, parent company of Care Link Co., Ltd
33
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Sawayaka Obatake Ichibankan
Sawayaka Obatake Nibankan
Sawayaka Shinmojikan
Type
Paid nursing home
Short stay /
Paid nursing home
with care service
Day care facility
with care service
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
1,769
1,047
2,395
Floor Area (sq m)
3,491
1,538
5,094
Number of Units (Rooms)
78
26
112
Year of Completion
2007
2007
2007
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
K.K. Sawayaka Club
K.K. Sawayaka Club
K.K. Sawayaka Club
Date of Acquisition
17 June 2010
Appraised Value 1
¥846m (S$10.5m)
¥402m (S$5.0m)
¥1,060m (S$13.1m)
Appraiser/ Date
Enrix Co., Ltd /
31 December 2019
Note:
1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
34
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Sawayaka Nogatakan
Sawayaka Sakurakan
As Heim Nakaurawa
Fureai no Sono
Musashi Nakahara
Type
Paid nursing home with care service
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
2,702
6,276
1,762
935
Floor Area (sq m)
3,147
5,044
2,712
1,847
Number of Units
78
110
64
47
(Rooms)
Year of Completion
2005
2006
2006
2006
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
K.K. Sawayaka Club
K.K. Sawayaka Club
As Partners Co., Ltd
K.K. Japan Amenity Life
Association 2
Date of Acquisition
17 June 2010
16 July 2010
Appraised Value 1
¥808m (S$10.0m)
¥897m (S$11.1m)
¥1,090m (S$13.5m)
¥920m (S$11.4m)
Appraiser / Date
Enrix Co., Ltd/
CBRE K.K. /
Enrix Co., Ltd/
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
Note:
1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
2. Change of name with effect from 1 March 2020 due to acquisition of Y.K Shonan Fureai no Sono's
operations
by K.K. Japan Amenity Life Association
35
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Sawayaka Fukufukukan
Sawayaka
Happy Life Toyonaka 1
Palmary Inn Shin-Kobe
Higashikagurakan
Type
Paid nursing home with care service
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
1,842
4,813
628
1,034
Floor Area (sq m)
3,074
5,467
1,254
3,964
Number of Units
72
110
42
71
(Rooms)
Year of Completion
2010
1992;
2008
2007
Conversion works were
completed in 2003
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
K.K. Sawayaka Club
K.K. Sawayaka Club
K.K. Nihon Kaigo Iryo
Asset Co., Ltd
Center
Date of Acquisition
28 January 2011
6 March 2012
12 July 2013
Appraised Value 2
¥748m (S$9.3m)
¥1,040m (S$12.9m)
¥542m (S$6.7m)
¥1,640m (S$20.3m)
Appraiser/ Date
Enrix Co., Ltd /
CBRE K.K. /
Enrix Co., Ltd /
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
Note:
1. Formerly known as Heart Life Toyonaka
2. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
36
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Sawayaka Seaside Toba
Sawayaka Niihamakan
Sawayaka Minatokan
Sawayaka Mekari
Nibankan
Type
Paid nursing home with care service
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
2,803
4,197
3,551
1,354
Floor Area (sq m)
7,360
7,382
2,246
2,133
Number of Units
129
135
50
61
(Rooms)
Year of Completion
2012
2012
2010
2012
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
K.K. Sawayaka Club
K.K. Sawayaka Club
K.K. Sawayaka Club
K.K. Sawayaka Club
Date of Acquisition
30 September 2013
Appraised Value 1
¥1,610m (S$20.0m)
¥1,530m (S$19.0m)
¥764m (S$9.5m)
¥324m (S$4.0m)
Appraiser/ Date
CBRE K.K. /
31 December 2019
Note:
1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
37
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Sawayaka Kiyotakan
Maison des Centenaire
Sunhill Miyako
Maison des Centenaire
Hannan
Ohhama
Type
Paid nursing home with care service
Extended-stay lodging
Paid nursing home with
facility
care service
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
2,597
7,827
10,867
1,281
Floor Area (sq m)
5,661
4,331
4,299
1,717
Number of Units
108
95
34
47
(Rooms)
Year of Completion
2013
2010
1996
1990
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
K.K. Sawayaka Club
Miyako Enterprise Co., Ltd
Miyako Enterprise Co., Ltd
Miyako Enterprise Co., Ltd
Date of Acquisition
30 September 2013
28 March 2014
Appraised Value 1
¥1,010m (S$12.5m)
¥2,010m (S$24.9m)
¥946m (S$11.7m)
¥754m (S$9.3m)
Appraiser/ Date
CBRE K.K. /
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. /
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
Note:
1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
38
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Habitation Jyosui
Ocean View Shonan
Liverari Shiroishi Hana
Liverari Shiroishi Hana
Arasaki
Ichigo-kan1
Nigo-kan2
Type
Paid nursing home with care service
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
3,2593
3,067
628
436
Floor Area (sq m)
6,0764
5,304
1,051
747
Number of Units (Rooms)
87
79
48
24
Year of Completion
2005
2007
2011
1990
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee (s)
K.K. Habitation
K.K. Japan Amenity Life
Living Platform, Ltd.
Living Platform, Ltd.
Association 5
Date of Acquisition
12 December 2014
6 January 2015
23 March 2015
Appraised Value6
¥3,780m (S$46.8m)
¥2,060m (S$25.5m)
¥370m (S$4.6m)
¥185m (S$2.3m)
Appraiser/ Date
Enrix Co. Ltd. /
CBRE K.K. /
JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. /
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
Note:
1.
Formerly known as Hana Kitago
2.
Formerly known as Hana Kita 13 Jyo
3.
Total land area for the integrated development
4.
Strata area of the Property owned by PLife REIT
5.
Change of name with effect from 1 June 2019 due to acquisition of K.K. Ouekikaku by K.K. Japan
Amenity Life Association
6.
At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
39
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Sunny Spot Misono1
Habitation Hakata I, II, III
Excellent Tenpaku
Silver Heights
Garden Hills
Hitsujigaoka
Type
Group Home
Paid nursing home with care service
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
429
15,336
6,593
5,694
Floor Area (sq m)
724
21,415
4,000
9,013
Number of Units
20
318
94
123
(Rooms)
Year of Completion
1993
1984 to 20032
2013
1987 to 19913
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
K.K. Living Platform4
K.K. Habitation
K.K. Kokanomori
K.K. Silver Heights Sapporo
Date of Acquisition
23 March 2015
23 March 2015
23 March 2015
31 March 2016
Appraised Value5
¥207m (S$2.6m)
¥4,030m (S$49.9m)
¥1,860m (S$23.0m)
¥1,180m (S$14.6m)
JLL Morii Valuation &
CBRE K.K. /
Appraiser/ Date
Advisory K.K. /
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
Note:
1. Formerly known as Liverari Misono
2. Hakata I on 1984, Hakata II on 1995, Hakata III on 2003
3. Silver Heights Hitsujigaoka Ichibankan on 1987 and Nibankan on 1991
4.
On 1 April 2017, K.K. Living Platform merged as the surviving company with K.K. Care Products
5.
At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
40
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Kikuya Warakuen
Sanko
Habitation Wakaba1
Habitation Hakusho2
Type
Paid nursing home with care service
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
4,905
1,680
6,574
15,706
Floor Area (sq m)
3,641
2,018
5,431
6,959
Number of Units (Rooms)
70
53
135
124
Year of Completion
1964 to 2004
2011
1993
1986
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
K.K. M.C.S.
K.K. M.C.S.
K.K. Taijyu
K.K. Hakusho
Date of Acquisition
24 February 2017
Appraised Value3
¥859m (S$10.6m)
¥552m (S$6.8m)
¥2,150m (S$26.6m)
¥1,670m (S$20.7m)
Appraiser/ Date
CBRE K.K. /
31 December 2019
Note:
1.
Formerly known as Wakaba no Oka
2.
Formerly known as Hakusho no Sato
3. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
41
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Group Home Hakusho
Konosu Nursing Home
Kyoseien
Type
Group Home
Nursing Rehabilitation Facility
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
2,859
8,715
Floor Area (sq m)
416
5,634
Number of Units (Rooms)
9
120
Year of Completion
2004
2015
Committed Occupancy
100%
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
K.K. Hakusho
Iryouhoujin Shadan Kouaikai
Date of Acquisition
24 February 2017
14 February 2018
Appraised Value1
¥105m (S$1.3m)
¥1,680m (S$20.8m)
Appraiser/ Date
CBRE K.K. /
Enrix Co., Ltd /
31 December 2019
31 December 2019
Note:
1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
42
Our Portfolio - Japan
Property
Haru no Sato
Hodaka no Niwa
Orange no Sato
Type
Nursing Rehabilitation Facility
Land Tenure
Freehold
Freehold
Leasehold2
Land Area (sq m)
4,241
39,955
2,377
Floor Area (sq m)
3,568
6,117
4,005
Number of Units (Rooms)
100
100
98
Year of Completion
2000;
2004
1997
Additional works were
completed in 2016
Committed Occupancy
100%
Name of Lessee(s)
Medical Corporation Shojin-Kai
Medical Corporation Kenko Choju-
Medical Corporation Misaki-kai
kai
Date of Acquisition
13 December 2019
Appraised Value 1
¥1,290m (S$16.0m)
¥1,400m (S$17.4m)
¥1,280m (S$15.9m)
Appraiser/ Date
Enrix Co., Ltd /
31 December 2019
Note:
1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71
2. Leasehold (Chijoken) 99 years with effect from 1 November 2019
43
Our Portfolio - Malaysia
Property
MOB Specialist Clinics1, Kuala Lumpur
Type
Medical Centre
Land Tenure
Freehold
Land Area (sq m)
3,450
Floor Area (sq m)2
2,444
Number of Car Park Lots
69, all of which owned by Parkway Life REIT
Year of Completion
1999
Committed Occupancy
31% (excluding car park)
Name of Lessee(s)
•
Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur (a branch of Pantai Medical Centre Sdn. Bhd.)
•
Excel Event Networks Sdn. Bhd.
•
KL Stroke & Neuro Clinic Sdn. Bhd.
Date of Acquisition
1 August 2012
Appraised Value 3
RM20.5m (S$6.8m)
Appraiser/ Date
Nawawi Tie Leung Property Consultants Sdn. Bhd. / 31 December 2019