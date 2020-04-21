Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: First Quarter Results 0 04/21/2020 | 07:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 22 April 2020 Disclaimer This Presentation is focused on comparing actual results for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 ("1Q 2020") versus the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019 ("1Q 2019"). This shall be read in conjunction with PLife REIT 2020 First Quarter Unaudited Financial Statement and Distribution Announcement in SGXNet.

This Presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, property expenses and governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events . 2 Agenda 1 1Q 2020 Key Highlights 2 Financial Review 3 Capital and Financial Management 4 Appendix - Portfolio Highlights 3 ("PLife REIT") 1. 1Q 2020 Key Highlights 4 1Q 2020 Key Highlights DPU Growth of 1.4% for 1Q 2020

Amount available for distribution income 1 grew by 5.7% (Y-O-Y) Will set aside $1.7 million for COVID-19 related relief measures to support our tenants where necessary, of which S$850,000 was retained in 1Q 2020 Notwithstanding, DPU for 1Q 2020 grew by 1.4% (Y-O-Y) to 3.32 cents

Successful Refinancing of remaining Long Term Loan due in 2020

Secured a 6-year committed loan facility to term out the S$75.2 million loan 2 in 3Q 2020 Extended debt maturity profile to 2026 No long term debt refinancing needs till June 2021

Note: 1. Net of amount retained for capital expenditure 2. Approximately 10% of PLife REIT's total debts 5 1Q 2020 Key Highlights (cont'd) Strong Capital Structure 1

Extended JPY net income hedge till 2Q 2025 capitalising on the recent strengthening of JPY Gearing remains optimal at 38.5% Interest coverage ratio of 14.8 times 2 About 89% of interest rate exposure is hedged Lowered all-in cost of debt from 0.80% 3 to 0.63% mainly due to the extension of JPY interest rate hedge at lower cost and overall drop in interest rates

Note: 1. As at 31 March 2020 2. Interest coverage ratio as prescribed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Property Funds Appendix (last revised on 16 April 2020) 3. As at 31 December 2019 6 1Q 2020 Key Highlights (cont'd) Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 Posed significant impact on the global economy since its outbreak in early 2020 Notwithstanding, the REIT's operations and performance are relatively stable with no major impact anticipated Continues to monitor the situation closely

7 ("PLife REIT") 2. Financial Review 8 Performance at a Glance  DPU grew by 1.4% to 3.32 cents. (S$'000) 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Increase % Gross Revenue 29,869 28,390 5.2 Net Property Income 27,746 26,542 4.5 Amount available for distribution to Unitholders1 20,951 19,829 5.7 Less: Amount retained for COVID-19 related (850) - n.m. relief measures Distributable Income to Unitholders 20,101 19,829 1.4 Distribution Per Unit (Cents)2 3.32 - For the period 3.28 1.4 - Annualised 13.28 13.12 1.4 Note: 1. Net of amount retained for capital expenditure 2. In computing Distribution per Unit ("DPU") , the number of units in issue as at the end of each period is used 9 Revenue and Distributable Income (DI) Growth Revenue grew by 5.2% to $29.9 million for 1Q 2020.

DI grew by 1.4% to $20.1 million. (S$'000) +5.2% (S$'000) +1.4% 10 Net Property Income (NPI) Growth Increase in NPI is largely due to:

Rent contribution from properties acquired in 4Q 2019 Upward minimum guarantee rent revision of Singapore hospitals by 1.61% 1

+4.5% Note: 1. In 13th year of lease commencing 23 August 2019 to 22 August 2020 11 Un-interrupted Recurring DPU Growth Since IPO DPU has grown steadily at a rate of 108.7% 1 since IPO DPU +108.7% 13.29 13.35 (cents) Representing 25.2% of 2019 recurrent DPU of 13.19 cents Note: 1. Since IPO till YTD 4Q 2019 2. Since FY2012, S$3.0 million per annum of amount available for distribution has been retained for capital expenditure 3. One-off divestment gain of 1.50 cents (S$9.11 million) relating to the divestment of seven Japan assets in December 2014 was equally distributed over the four quarters in FY2015 4. One-off divestment gain of 0.89 cents (S$5.39 million) relating to the divestment of four Japan assets in December 2016 was equally distributed over the four quarters in FY2017 12 Attractive Spread Above 10-yr SGS Yield 301 bps higher than 10-yr Singapore Government Securities ("SGS")

10-yr Singapore Government Securities ("SGS") 290 bps higher than fixed deposit rates

Defensive nature of PLife REIT adds to the attractive yield of 4.30% 1 Note: 1. Distribution yield based on the unit price of S$3.09 as at 31 March 2020 Unit Price Relative Performance 13 As at 31 March 2020, PLife REIT's unit price's performance has outperformed both S-REIT Index and STI Index. 14 Distribution Details Stock Counter Distribution Period Distribution per unit (cents) ParkwayLife REIT 01 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 3.32 Distribution Timetable Ex-Date: 29 Apr 2020 (Units will be traded ex-date) Books Closure Date: 30 Apr 2020 at 5pm Distribution Payment Date: 29 May 2020 15 ("PLife REIT") 3. Capital and Financial Management 16 Healthy Balance Sheet Healthy gearing of 38.5% as at 31 March 2020 Consolidated Balance As at As at Sheet (in S$'000) 31 March 2020 31 December 2019 Total Assets 2,045,283 2,003,027 Total Debt¹ 788,147 743,881 Unitholders' Funds 1,168,467 1,181,848 Gearing2 (%) 38.5 37.1 Note: 1. Total Debts (include lease liabilities, if any) before transaction costs 2. Total Debts ÷ Total Assets 17 Debt Maturity Profile1 As at 31 March 2020 Weighted average term to maturity of 2.6 years

Current effective all-in cost of debt of 0.63%

all-in cost of debt of 0.63% Interest coverage ratio of 14.8 times 4

About 89% of interest rate exposure is hedged Note: 1. Excludes lease liabilities, if any 2. Refers to a 6-year S$75.2 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") due in 3Q 2020. On 11 March 2020, the Group has secured a 6-year up to S$82.0 million committed and unsecured loan facility to term out this maturing RCF in 3Q 2020. Upon the extension in 3Q 2020, the debt maturity profile will be extended to 2026 and weighted average term to maturity lengthened to above 3 years 3. As at 31 March 2020, S$7.0 million and JPY452 million of short term loans were drawn down for general working capital purposes 4. Interest coverage ratio as prescribed under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Property Funds Appendix (last revised on 16 April 2020) 18 Debt Headroom Debt headroom of $240.4 million and $469.0 million before reaching 45% and 50% 1 gearing respectively Asset (S$'M) 1,000 500 240.4 469.0 0 788.1 788.1 788.1 38.5% 45% 50%1 Gearing Gearing Gearing Debt Balance as at 31 March 2020 (include lease liabilities, if any) Note: 1. On 16 April 2020, the MAS has raised the leverage limit for S-REITs from 45% to 50%. 19 ("PLife REIT") 4. Appendix

Portfolio Highlights 20 PLife REIT Portfolio One of the largest listed healthcare REITs in Asia with an enlarged portfolio of S$1.96 billion1 Core Strengths: Defensive long term lease structure with downside protection

downside protection Stable income stream supported by regular rental revision

regular rental revision Diversified portfolio of high quality and yield accretive properties

yield accretive Well-positioned in fast growing healthcare sector within the Asia-Pacific region 53 30 Properties Lessees Weighted Properties Downside2 Portfolio Size Average Lease (By Gross to Expiry Revenue)3 Protection S$1.96 Revenue) (By Gross (By Gross Singapore: 3 Revenue)3 billion1 6.39 57.1% With: Japan: 95% years 42.7% Note: 1. Based on latest appraised values (excludes right-of-use assets) 2. Based on existing lease agreements and subject to applicable laws 3. Based on Gross Revenue as at 31 March 2020, including Malaysia property at 0.2% 21 Our Properties - Singapore A portfolio of 3 strategically-locatedworld-class local private hospitals worth S$1.21 billion 1

strategically-locatedworld-class local private hospitals worth S$1.21 billion Master Lease with Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parkway Pantai Limited ("Parkway"), the largest private healthcare operator in Singapore and a key regional healthcare player

Singapore Hospital Properties contribute approximately 57.1% of total gross revenue 2 Mount Elizabeth Hospital Gleneagles Hospital Parkway East Hospital Note: 1. Based on latest appraised values 2. Based on Gross Revenue as at 31 March 2020 22 Our Properties - Japan A portfolio of 49 high quality healthcare properties worth S$746.5 million 1 , comprising:

, comprising: 1 pharmaceutical product distributing and manufacturing facility (P-Life Matsudo) 48 private nursing homes

Favorable lease structure with 26 lessees

Comply with strict seismic safety standards and covered by earthquake insurance on a country-wide consolidated basis 2

country-wide consolidated basis Nursing Home Properties strategically located in dense residential districts in major cities Note: 1. Based on latest appraised values 2. The consolidated earthquake insurance cover procured by PLife REIT is based on an aggregated sum insured and it extends to occurrences resulting from earthquake such as flood, fire and tsunami etc. P-Life Matsudo Bon Sejour Yokohama Shin- Yamashita Excellent Tenpaku Garden Hills 23 Our Properties - Japan Unique features of our Japan assets: 1 property with annual revision linked to Japan CPI; if CPI is negative, rent will remain unchanged 2.7% of Japan Long term lease structure with weighted

average lease term to expiry of 12.35 years 1

average lease term to expiry of 12.35 years "Up only" Rental Review Provision for most of our nursing homes

100% committed occupancy P-Life Matsudo is on fixed rent for the entire lease term of 10 years2 3.6% of Japan Gross Revenue1 Gross Revenue1 "Up only" 40 properties have Rent Review Provision for market revision with downside most of our protection3 nursing 80.9% of Japan homes Gross Revenue1 7 properties have market revision every 2 to 3 years subject to Lessor/Lessee mutual agreement 12.8% of Japan Gross Revenue1 Note: 1. Based on Gross Revenue as at 31 March 2020 2. With effect from 14 December 2016 3. Based on existing lease agreements and subject to applicable laws. 38 properties with rent review every 2 to 5 years. 2 properties do not have rent review but rental cannot be reduced 24 Diversified Nursing Home Operators K.K Silver Heights Monthly Rental Contribution Sapporo, 2.3% As at 31 March 2020 Medical Corp Misaki‐kai, 2.3%  25 high quality nursing home operators Medical Corp Shojin‐kai, Others (operators 2.4%  Diversifies tenant risk contributing less than K.K. M.C.S., 2%), 7.7%  Back-up operator 2.6% Benesse Style Care Co., arrangements Ltd, 2.6%  Minimise operator K.K. Kokanomori, 2.8% K.K. Sawayaka Club, default risks Medical Corp Kenkou 20.7% Choju‐kai, 2.7% K.K. Habitation, 13.7%  Rental guarantee by Miyako‐Kenkoukai vendors Medical Corp, 2.9% K.K. Asset,  Rental guarantees Iryohoujin Shadan 7.4% provided by various Kouaikai, 3.0% vendors1 for most K.K. Hakusho, 3.4% properties. K.K. Taijyu, 3.4% Green Life Higashi K.K. Riei, 5.3% Miyako Enterprise Nihon, 3.6% Japan Amenity Life Co., Ltd., 6.3% Note: Association, 4.9% 1. Vendors providing rental Guarantees include K.K. Bonheure, K.K. Uchiyama Holdings, Miyako Kenkoukai, K.K. Excellent Care System , K.K. Habitation and K.K. Living Platform 25 Introduction to Japan Properties Why Japan nursing homes? Acute aging population in Japan

1 in 3 Japanese to be over 65 years old by 2050

Well established laws and regulations

Diversified rental sources complement Singapore hospital revenues to enhance revenue stability of overall portfolio 26 Our Properties - Malaysia A portfolio of high quality healthcare assets worth S$6.8 million 1 within MOB Specialist Clinics 2 , next to the 369-bed Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur Note: 1. Based on latest appraised values 2. Formerly known as Gleneagles Intan Medical Centre Kuala Lumpur 27 Our Portfolio - Summary Portfolio Singapore Japan Malaysia Total 48 nursing homes; 4 Hospitals & medical centre; 48 nursing homes; Type 3 Hospitals & Medical 1 pharmaceutical product Medical Centre 1 pharmaceutical product Centres distribution & distributing & manufacturing manufacturing facility facility Land Tenure 3 Leasehold 48 Freehold, 1 Leasehold 1 Freehold 49 Freehold & 4 Leasehold Land Area (sq m) 36,354 215,411 3,450 255,215 Floor Area (sq m) 118,136 199,938 2,444 320,518 Beds 708 - - 708 Strata Units/ 40 strata units/ - 7 strata units/ 47 strata units / Car Park Lots 559 car park lots 69 car park lots 628 car park lots Number of Units - 3,906 - 3,906 (Rooms) Year of Completion 1979 to 1993 1964 to 2015 1999 1964 to 2015 Committed Occupancy 100% 100% 31% (excluding car park)3 99.7% Leases/ Lessees 3 Leases; 48 Leases1; 3 Lessees 54 Leases; 1 Master Lessee 26 Lessees 30 Lessees Year of Acquisition 2007 2008 to 2019 2012 - ¥60,254m (S$746.5m) RM20.5m (S$6.8m) Appraised Value 2 S$1,210.7m CBRE K.K. / JLL Morii Nawawi Tie Leung S$1,964m Knight Frank Pte Ltd Valuation & Advisory K.K. / Property Consultants Sdn. Enrix Co., Ltd Bhd. Note: 1. Single Lease Agreement for Habitation Hakusho and Group Home Hakusho 2. Based on latest appraised values; at an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 and S$1.00 : RM3.03 3. Decline in committed occupancy due to expiry of an existing lease on 28 Feb 2019 28 Our Portfolio - Singapore Property Mount Elizabeth Hospital Gleneagles Hospital Parkway East Hospital Type Hospital and Medical Centre Land Tenure 67 years 75 years 75 years Floor Area (sq m) 1 58,139 49,003 10,994 Beds 2 345 257 106 Operating theatres 2,3 13 12 5 Strata Units / Car Park Lots 30 strata units; 363 car park lots 10 strata units; 121 car park lots 75 car park lots Year of Completion Hospital Building (1979) Hospital Building (1991 & 1993) Hospital Building (1982) Annex Block (1979) Medical Centre (1979 & 1992) Medical Centre (1987) Medical Centre (1991 & 1993) Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee (s) Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte Ltd Awards and Accreditation JCI Accreditation, 1st private JCI Accreditation; Asian Hospital JCI Accreditation; hospital in Asia to win Asian Management Award; SQC Award SQC status in 1998 Hospital Management Award; in 2002 (re-certified 2007); SQC status since 1998, Superbrands status since 2002 Superbrands status since 2002 Appraised Value S$749m S$394m S$67.7m Appraiser / Date Knight Frank Pte Ltd / 31 December 2019 Note: 1. Based on strata area of Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Gleneagles Hospital owned by PLife REIT Gross floor area for Parkway East Hospital 2. As at 31 December 2019 3. Refers to operating rooms within major operating theatre area(s) 29 Our Portfolio - Japan Property P-Life Matsudo Bon Sejour Yokohama Palmary Inn Akashi Shin-Yamashita Type Pharmaceutical product distributing & Paid nursing home with care service manufacturing facility Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 8,450 1,653 5,891 Floor Area (sq m) 3,240 3,273 6,562 Number of Units (Rooms) NA 74 96 2005; 1987; Year of Completion Additional works were 2006 Conversion works were completed in 2007 completed in 2003 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) Abbott Diagnostics Medical Co., Ltd2 Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd3 Asset Co., Ltd Date of Acquisition 16 May 2008 30 May 2008 29 September 2008 Appraised Value 1 ¥2,410m (S$29.9m) ¥1,680m (S$20.8m) ¥1,790m (S$22.2m) Appraiser/ Date CBRE K.K./ Enrix Co., Ltd/ 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 Note: 1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 2. Change of name with effect from 3 October 2017 due to acquisition of Alere Medical Co., Ltd. by Abbott Diagnostics Medical Co., Ltd. 3. On 1 April 2012, Benesse Style Care Co., Ltd merged as the surviving company with Bon Sejour Corporation 30 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Palmary Inn Suma Senior Chonaikai Smiling Home Medis Makuhari Kan Musashi Urawa Type Paid nursing home with care service Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 2,676 2,853 802 Floor Area (sq m) 4,539 4,361 1,603 Number of Units (Rooms) 59 1082 44 Year of Completion 1992; 1991; 1989 Conversion works were Conversion works were completed in 2004 completed in 2004 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) Asset Co., Ltd Riei Co., Ltd Green Life Higashi Nihon3 Date of Acquisition 29 September 2008 Appraised Value 1 ¥1,060m (S$13.1m) ¥1,830m (S$22.7m) ¥807m (S$10.0m) Appraiser/ Date Enrix Co., Ltd/ CBRE K.K./ 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 Note: 1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 2. As at 31 March 2009, total number of units increased from 107 to 108 3. Change of name with effect from 1 May 2013 due to organizational restructuring by Green Life Co., Ltd, parent company of Medis Corporation 31 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Smiling Home Medis Sompo no Ie Nakasyo3 Maison de Centenaire Koshigaya Gamo Ishizugawa Type Paid nursing home with care service Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 1,993 2,901 1,111 Floor Area (sq m) 3,834 3,231 2,129 Number of Units (Rooms) 100 75 52 Year of Completion 1989; 2001 1988; Conversion works were Conversion works were completed in 2005 completed in 2003 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) Green Life Higashi Nihon2 Sompo Care Inc.4, Miyako Kenkokai Medical Shakai Fukushi Houjin Keiyu - Kai Corporation Date of Acquisition 29 September 2008 17 November 2009 Appraised Value 1 ¥1,630m (S$20.2m) ¥702m (S$8.7m) ¥922m (S$11.4m) Appraiser/ Date CBRE K.K. / Enrix Co., Ltd / 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 Note: 1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 2. Change of name with effect from 1 May 2013 due to organizational restructuring by Green Life Co., Ltd, parent company of Medis Corporation 3. Formerly known as Amille Nakasyo 4. Change of name with effect from 7 March 2016 due to acquisition of Message Co. Ltd by Sompo Holdings, Inc. 32 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Maison de Centenaire Hapine Fukuoka Fiore Senior Iyashi no Haruki Noke Residence Hirakata Takatsuki Kan Type Paid nursing home with care service Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 801 1,396 727 2,023 Floor Area (sq m) 1,263 2,912 1,155 3,9562 Number of Units 36 64 40 87 (Rooms) Year of Completion 1996; 2006 2007 1997; Conversion works were Conversion works were completed in 2006 completed in 2005 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) Miyako Kenkokai Medical Green Life Co. Ltd3 K.K. Vivac Riei Co., Ltd Corporation Date of Acquisition 17 November 2009 Appraised Value 1 ¥714m (S$8.9m) ¥881m (S$10.9m) ¥519m (S$6.4m) ¥1,710m (S$21.2m) Appraiser/ Date Enrix Co., Ltd / 31 December 2019 Note: 1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 2. Increase in NLA by 40m2 upon the completion of AEI in February 2014 3. Change of name with effect from 1 May 2013 due to organizational restructuring by Green Life Co., Ltd, parent company of Care Link Co., Ltd 33 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Sawayaka Obatake Ichibankan Sawayaka Obatake Nibankan Sawayaka Shinmojikan Type Paid nursing home Short stay / Paid nursing home with care service Day care facility with care service Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 1,769 1,047 2,395 Floor Area (sq m) 3,491 1,538 5,094 Number of Units (Rooms) 78 26 112 Year of Completion 2007 2007 2007 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) K.K. Sawayaka Club K.K. Sawayaka Club K.K. Sawayaka Club Date of Acquisition 17 June 2010 Appraised Value 1 ¥846m (S$10.5m) ¥402m (S$5.0m) ¥1,060m (S$13.1m) Appraiser/ Date Enrix Co., Ltd / 31 December 2019 Note: 1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 34 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Sawayaka Nogatakan Sawayaka Sakurakan As Heim Nakaurawa Fureai no Sono Musashi Nakahara Type Paid nursing home with care service Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 2,702 6,276 1,762 935 Floor Area (sq m) 3,147 5,044 2,712 1,847 Number of Units 78 110 64 47 (Rooms) Year of Completion 2005 2006 2006 2006 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) K.K. Sawayaka Club K.K. Sawayaka Club As Partners Co., Ltd K.K. Japan Amenity Life Association 2 Date of Acquisition 17 June 2010 16 July 2010 Appraised Value 1 ¥808m (S$10.0m) ¥897m (S$11.1m) ¥1,090m (S$13.5m) ¥920m (S$11.4m) Appraiser / Date Enrix Co., Ltd/ CBRE K.K. / Enrix Co., Ltd/ 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 Note: 1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 2. Change of name with effect from 1 March 2020 due to acquisition of Y.K Shonan Fureai no Sono's operations by K.K. Japan Amenity Life Association 35 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Sawayaka Fukufukukan Sawayaka Happy Life Toyonaka 1 Palmary Inn Shin-Kobe Higashikagurakan Type Paid nursing home with care service Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 1,842 4,813 628 1,034 Floor Area (sq m) 3,074 5,467 1,254 3,964 Number of Units 72 110 42 71 (Rooms) Year of Completion 2010 1992; 2008 2007 Conversion works were completed in 2003 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) K.K. Sawayaka Club K.K. Sawayaka Club K.K. Nihon Kaigo Iryo Asset Co., Ltd Center Date of Acquisition 28 January 2011 6 March 2012 12 July 2013 Appraised Value 2 ¥748m (S$9.3m) ¥1,040m (S$12.9m) ¥542m (S$6.7m) ¥1,640m (S$20.3m) Appraiser/ Date Enrix Co., Ltd / CBRE K.K. / Enrix Co., Ltd / 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 Note: 1. Formerly known as Heart Life Toyonaka 2. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 36 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Sawayaka Seaside Toba Sawayaka Niihamakan Sawayaka Minatokan Sawayaka Mekari Nibankan Type Paid nursing home with care service Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 2,803 4,197 3,551 1,354 Floor Area (sq m) 7,360 7,382 2,246 2,133 Number of Units 129 135 50 61 (Rooms) Year of Completion 2012 2012 2010 2012 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) K.K. Sawayaka Club K.K. Sawayaka Club K.K. Sawayaka Club K.K. Sawayaka Club Date of Acquisition 30 September 2013 Appraised Value 1 ¥1,610m (S$20.0m) ¥1,530m (S$19.0m) ¥764m (S$9.5m) ¥324m (S$4.0m) Appraiser/ Date CBRE K.K. / 31 December 2019 Note: 1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 37 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Sawayaka Kiyotakan Maison des Centenaire Sunhill Miyako Maison des Centenaire Hannan Ohhama Type Paid nursing home with care service Extended-stay lodging Paid nursing home with facility care service Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 2,597 7,827 10,867 1,281 Floor Area (sq m) 5,661 4,331 4,299 1,717 Number of Units 108 95 34 47 (Rooms) Year of Completion 2013 2010 1996 1990 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) K.K. Sawayaka Club Miyako Enterprise Co., Ltd Miyako Enterprise Co., Ltd Miyako Enterprise Co., Ltd Date of Acquisition 30 September 2013 28 March 2014 Appraised Value 1 ¥1,010m (S$12.5m) ¥2,010m (S$24.9m) ¥946m (S$11.7m) ¥754m (S$9.3m) Appraiser/ Date CBRE K.K. / JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. / 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 Note: 1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 38 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Habitation Jyosui Ocean View Shonan Liverari Shiroishi Hana Liverari Shiroishi Hana Arasaki Ichigo-kan1 Nigo-kan2 Type Paid nursing home with care service Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 3,2593 3,067 628 436 Floor Area (sq m) 6,0764 5,304 1,051 747 Number of Units (Rooms) 87 79 48 24 Year of Completion 2005 2007 2011 1990 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee (s) K.K. Habitation K.K. Japan Amenity Life Living Platform, Ltd. Living Platform, Ltd. Association 5 Date of Acquisition 12 December 2014 6 January 2015 23 March 2015 Appraised Value6 ¥3,780m (S$46.8m) ¥2,060m (S$25.5m) ¥370m (S$4.6m) ¥185m (S$2.3m) Appraiser/ Date Enrix Co. Ltd. / CBRE K.K. / JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K. / 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 Note: 1. Formerly known as Hana Kitago 2. Formerly known as Hana Kita 13 Jyo 3. Total land area for the integrated development 4. Strata area of the Property owned by PLife REIT 5. Change of name with effect from 1 June 2019 due to acquisition of K.K. Ouekikaku by K.K. Japan Amenity Life Association 6. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 39 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Sunny Spot Misono1 Habitation Hakata I, II, III Excellent Tenpaku Silver Heights Garden Hills Hitsujigaoka Type Group Home Paid nursing home with care service Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 429 15,336 6,593 5,694 Floor Area (sq m) 724 21,415 4,000 9,013 Number of Units 20 318 94 123 (Rooms) Year of Completion 1993 1984 to 20032 2013 1987 to 19913 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) K.K. Living Platform4 K.K. Habitation K.K. Kokanomori K.K. Silver Heights Sapporo Date of Acquisition 23 March 2015 23 March 2015 23 March 2015 31 March 2016 Appraised Value5 ¥207m (S$2.6m) ¥4,030m (S$49.9m) ¥1,860m (S$23.0m) ¥1,180m (S$14.6m) JLL Morii Valuation & CBRE K.K. / Appraiser/ Date Advisory K.K. / 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 Note: 1. Formerly known as Liverari Misono 2. Hakata I on 1984, Hakata II on 1995, Hakata III on 2003 3. Silver Heights Hitsujigaoka Ichibankan on 1987 and Nibankan on 1991 4. On 1 April 2017, K.K. Living Platform merged as the surviving company with K.K. Care Products 5. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 40 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Kikuya Warakuen Sanko Habitation Wakaba1 Habitation Hakusho2 Type Paid nursing home with care service Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 4,905 1,680 6,574 15,706 Floor Area (sq m) 3,641 2,018 5,431 6,959 Number of Units (Rooms) 70 53 135 124 Year of Completion 1964 to 2004 2011 1993 1986 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) K.K. M.C.S. K.K. M.C.S. K.K. Taijyu K.K. Hakusho Date of Acquisition 24 February 2017 Appraised Value3 ¥859m (S$10.6m) ¥552m (S$6.8m) ¥2,150m (S$26.6m) ¥1,670m (S$20.7m) Appraiser/ Date CBRE K.K. / 31 December 2019 Note: 1. Formerly known as Wakaba no Oka 2. Formerly known as Hakusho no Sato 3. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 41 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Group Home Hakusho Konosu Nursing Home Kyoseien Type Group Home Nursing Rehabilitation Facility Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Land Area (sq m) 2,859 8,715 Floor Area (sq m) 416 5,634 Number of Units (Rooms) 9 120 Year of Completion 2004 2015 Committed Occupancy 100% 100% Name of Lessee(s) K.K. Hakusho Iryouhoujin Shadan Kouaikai Date of Acquisition 24 February 2017 14 February 2018 Appraised Value1 ¥105m (S$1.3m) ¥1,680m (S$20.8m) Appraiser/ Date CBRE K.K. / Enrix Co., Ltd / 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 Note: 1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 42 Our Portfolio - Japan Property Haru no Sato Hodaka no Niwa Orange no Sato Type Nursing Rehabilitation Facility Land Tenure Freehold Freehold Leasehold2 Land Area (sq m) 4,241 39,955 2,377 Floor Area (sq m) 3,568 6,117 4,005 Number of Units (Rooms) 100 100 98 Year of Completion 2000; 2004 1997 Additional works were completed in 2016 Committed Occupancy 100% Name of Lessee(s) Medical Corporation Shojin-Kai Medical Corporation Kenko Choju- Medical Corporation Misaki-kai kai Date of Acquisition 13 December 2019 Appraised Value 1 ¥1,290m (S$16.0m) ¥1,400m (S$17.4m) ¥1,280m (S$15.9m) Appraiser/ Date Enrix Co., Ltd / 31 December 2019 Note: 1. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : ¥80.71 2. Leasehold (Chijoken) 99 years with effect from 1 November 2019 43 Our Portfolio - Malaysia Property MOB Specialist Clinics1, Kuala Lumpur Type Medical Centre Land Tenure Freehold Land Area (sq m) 3,450 Floor Area (sq m)2 2,444 Number of Car Park Lots 69, all of which owned by Parkway Life REIT Year of Completion 1999 Committed Occupancy 31% (excluding car park) Name of Lessee(s) • Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur (a branch of Pantai Medical Centre Sdn. Bhd.) • Excel Event Networks Sdn. Bhd. • KL Stroke & Neuro Clinic Sdn. Bhd. Date of Acquisition 1 August 2012 Appraised Value 3 RM20.5m (S$6.8m) Appraiser/ Date Nawawi Tie Leung Property Consultants Sdn. Bhd. / 31 December 2019 Note: 1. Formerly known as Gleneagles Intan Medical Centre 2. Strata area of Property owned by PLife REIT 3. At an exchange rate of S$1.00 : RM3.03 44 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Parkway Life REIT published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 23:27:02 UTC 0 Latest news on PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE I 07:28p CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory PU 07:28p FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : First Quarter Results PU 04/07 PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Disposal Of Units By Manager PU 04/02 WAIVER : : Extension Of Time To Hold The Annual General Meeting PU 04/02 PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Date Of Release Of 1st Quarter 2020 Finan.. PU 03/12 PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Disclosure Pursuant To Rule 704(31) Of Th.. PU 01/30 PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 01/30 PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for FA 01/21 PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : PLife REIT Delivers Record High Recurring.. PU 01/17 PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : annual earnings release