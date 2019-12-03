Log in
Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust : Acquisition Of Three Properties Located In Japan

12/03/2019 | 06:08am EST
Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 3, 2019 17:46
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Acquisition of Three Properties Located in Japan
Announcement Reference SG191203OTHRH6ZQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Yong Yean Chau
Designation Director / Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachments.

Attachments

  1. Announcement (Size: 157,354 bytes)
  2. Press Release (Size: 142,916 bytes)

Disclaimer

Parkway Life REIT published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 11:07:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 116 M
EBIT 2019 93,9 M
Net income 2019 80,1 M
Debt 2019 657 M
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 24,8x
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
EV / Sales2019 22,7x
EV / Sales2020 22,5x
Capitalization 1 972 M
Technical analysis trends PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,29  SGD
Last Close Price 3,26  SGD
Spread / Highest target 9,82%
Spread / Average Target 0,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yean Chau Yong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kian Guan Ho Chairman
Hock Leong Loo Chief Financial Officer
Suet Wun Lim Non-Executive Director
Rossana Annizah binti Ahmad Rashid Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST23.95%1 444
WELLTOWER INC.21.84%33 775
VENTAS-1.21%21 574
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.27.86%10 637
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.18.29%9 085
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.18.49%6 214
