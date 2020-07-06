Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust    C2PU   SG1V52937132

PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS

(C2PU)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust : Date Of Release Of 2nd Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 05:29am EDT

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a Trust Deed dated 12 July 2007 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

DATE OF RELEASE OF 2nd QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT"), will be announcing Parkway Life REIT's 2nd quarter financial results for the financial period ended 30 June 2020 before the start of trading in the morning of Tuesday, 28 July 2020.

By Order of the Board

Parkway Trust Management Limited (Company registration no. 200706697Z)

As manager of Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust

Chan Wan Mei

Chan Lai Yin Company Secretaries

6 July 2020

Important Notice

This Announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT" and the units in Parkway Life REIT, the "Units").

The value of the Units and the income from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life REIT (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of Parkway Life REIT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager.

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forwardlooking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, property expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and on the terms necessary to support Parkway Life REIT's future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

Disclaimer

Parkway Life REIT published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 09:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE I
05:29aPARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Date Of Release Of 2nd Quarter 2020 Finan..
PU
05/27ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
04/29PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/29PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/21PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : PLife REIT Reports Stable Performance Ami..
PU
04/21CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
04/21FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : First Quarter Results
PU
04/07PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Disposal Of Units By Manager
PU
04/02WAIVER : : Extension Of Time To Hold The Annual General Meeting
PU
04/02PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Date Of Release Of 1st Quarter 2020 Finan..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 119 M 85,5 M 85,5 M
Net income 2020 82,9 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
Net Debt 2020 715 M 513 M 513 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 3,94%
Capitalization 2 069 M 1 484 M 1 485 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 23,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,65 SGD
Last Close Price 3,42 SGD
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yean Chau Yong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kian Guan Ho Chairman
Hock Leong Loo Chief Financial Officer
Rossana Annizah binti Ahmad Rashid Non-Executive Director
Gek Choo Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARKWAY LIFE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST3.01%1 484
WELLTOWER INC.-35.64%21 972
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-17.41%15 325
VENTAS-35.42%13 912
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-9.85%10 053
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-30.11%6 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group