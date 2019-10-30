Log in
Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust : Investor Presentation Slides

0
10/30/2019

3Q 2019 Results

(31 October 2019)

Disclaimer

This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT" and the units in Parkway Life REIT, the "Units").

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life REIT (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of Parkway Life REIT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager.

This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, property expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and on the terms necessary to support Parkway Life REIT's future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

2

Agenda

1.

Overview of Parkway Life REIT

2.

3Q 2019 Key Highlights

3.

Our Properties

4.

Growth Strategy & Core Markets

5.

Capital & Financial Management

6. Appendices

3

1. Overview of Parkway Life REIT

4

PLife REIT Portfolio

One of the largest listed healthcare REITs in Asia with an enlarged portfolio of S$1.86 billion1

Core Strengths:

  • Defensive long term lease structure with downside protection
  • Stable income stream supported by regular rental revision
  • Diversified portfolio of high quality and yield accretive properties
  • Well-positioned in fast growing healthcare sector within the Asia-Pacific region

50 28

Properties Lessees

Weighted

Properties

Downside2

Average Lease

(By Gross

Portfolio Size

to Expiry

Revenue)3

Protection

S$1.86

Revenue)

(By Gross

(By Gross

Singapore:

3

Revenue)3

billion1

6.45

59.1%

With:

Japan:

94.7%

years

40.7%

Note:

1. Based on latest appraised values

2. Based on existing lease agreements

3. Based on Gross Revenue as at 30 September 2019, including Malaysia property at 0.2%

5

2. 3Q 2019 Key Highlights

6

3Q 2019 Key Highlights

  • Steady DPU Growth Since IPO
    • DPU for 3Q 2019 at 3.30 cents; DPU for YTD 3Q 2019 at 9.85 cents
    • DPU grew by 1.9% (3Q Y-O-Y) and 2.6% (YTD 3Q Y-O-Y)
  • Strong Capital Structure1
    • No long-term debt refinancing needs till 20202
    • Interest cover ratio of 14.3 times
    • Gearing remains optimal at 37.2%
    • About 88% of interest rate exposure is hedged4
    • Lowered all-in cost of debt from 0.91%3 to 0.81%4

Note:

1. As at 30 September 2019

2. Which refers to the S$75.2 million loan (approximately 10% of PLife REIT's total debts) due in 2020

3. As at 30 June 2019

4. Post the extension of interest rate hedges in early October 2019

7

3Q 2019 Key Highlights (cont'd)

  • Higher Rent Contribution by Parkway East Hospital ("PEH")
    • PEH's adjusted hospital revenue for the 12th year lease (23 August 2018 - 22 August 2019) has outperformed its Minimum Guaranteed Rent1
    • Higher rent contribution attributed to the increase in 3Q 2019 DPU

Note:

1. 12th year Minimum Guaranteed Rent was increased by 1.38% above total rent paid for 11th year of lease term based on CPI + 1% formula

8

Revenue Growth

  • Revenue grew by 5.4% and 3.5% to $29.9 million and $87.2 million for 3Q 2019 and YTD 3Q 2019 respectively.

3Q Revenue (S$'000)

YTD 3Q Revenue (S$'000)

+5.4%

+3.5%

9

Net Property Income (NPI) Growth

  • Increase in NPI is largely due to:
    • Rent contribution from property acquisition in 1Q 2018
    • Upward minimum guarantee rent revision of S'pore hospitals by 1.61%1

3Q NPI

YTD 3Q NPI

+3.9%

+2.8%

Note:

1. In 13th year of lease commencing 23 August 2019 to 22 August 2020

10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Parkway Life REIT published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 00:01:07 UTC
