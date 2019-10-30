Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust : Investor Presentation Slides

3Q 2019 Results
(31 October 2019)
|
1. Overview of Parkway Life REIT
|
|
4
PLife REIT Portfolio
One of the largest listed healthcare REITs in Asia with an enlarged portfolio of S$1.86 billion1
Core Strengths:
-
Defensive long term lease structure with downside protection
-
Stable income stream supported by regular rental revision
-
Diversified portfolio of high quality and yield accretive properties
-
Well-positioned in fast growing healthcare sector within the Asia-Pacific region
|
|
Weighted
|
Properties
|
Downside2
|
|
Average Lease
|
(By Gross
|
Portfolio Size
|
to Expiry
|
Revenue)3
|
Protection
|
S$1.86
|
Revenue)
|
|
|
(By Gross
|
|
(By Gross
|
Singapore:
|
|
|
3
|
Revenue)3
|
billion1
|
6.45
|
59.1%
|
With:
|
Japan:
|
94.7%
|
|
years
|
40.7%
|
|
Note:
1. Based on latest appraised values
2. Based on existing lease agreements
3. Based on Gross Revenue as at 30 September 2019, including Malaysia property at 0.2%
5
2. 3Q 2019 Key Highlights
6
3Q 2019 Key Highlights
-
Steady DPU Growth Since IPO
-
-
DPU for 3Q 2019 at 3.30 cents; DPU for YTD 3Q 2019 at 9.85 cents
-
DPU grew by 1.9% (3Q Y-O-Y) and 2.6% (YTD 3Q Y-O-Y)
-
Strong Capital Structure1
-
-
No long-term debt refinancing needs till 20202
-
Interest cover ratio of 14.3 times
-
Gearing remains optimal at 37.2%
-
About 88% of interest rate exposure is hedged4
-
Lowered all-in cost of debt from 0.91%3 to 0.81%4
Note:
1. As at 30 September 2019
2. Which refers to the S$75.2 million loan (approximately 10% of PLife REIT's total debts) due in 2020
3. As at 30 June 2019
4. Post the extension of interest rate hedges in early October 2019
7
3Q 2019 Key Highlights (cont'd)
-
Higher Rent Contribution by Parkway East Hospital ("PEH")
-
-
PEH's adjusted hospital revenue for the 12th year lease (23 August 2018 - 22 August 2019) has outperformed its Minimum Guaranteed Rent1
-
Higher rent contribution attributed to the increase in 3Q 2019 DPU
Note:
1. 12th year Minimum Guaranteed Rent was increased by 1.38% above total rent paid for 11th year of lease term based on CPI + 1% formula
Revenue Growth
-
Revenue grew by 5.4% and 3.5% to $29.9 million and $87.2 million for 3Q 2019 and YTD 3Q 2019 respectively.
|
3Q Revenue (S$'000)
|
YTD 3Q Revenue (S$'000)
|
+5.4%
|
+3.5%
9
Net Property Income (NPI) Growth
-
Increase in NPI is largely due to:
-
-
Rent contribution from property acquisition in 1Q 2018
-
Upward minimum guarantee rent revision of S'pore hospitals by 1.61%1
Note:
1. In 13th year of lease commencing 23 August 2019 to 22 August 2020
10
