Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Announces Acquisition Of Three Properties In Japan

Risk mitigation through tenant and geographical diversification

The Properties are well located in the residential areas of the respective Prefectures. PLife REIT will make its maiden foray into Gifu and Wakayama Prefectures and deepens its presence in Yamaguchi Prefecture. They are:

Hodaka no Niwa, located in Takayama City, Gifu Prefecture; Orange no Sato, located in Arita-gun, Wakayama Prefecture; and Haru no Sato, located in Shunan City, Yamaguchi Prefecture.

In addition to the geographical diversification within Japan, PLife REIT's tenant risk exposure will be further diversified with the addition of three new operators. Two of the operators are associated companies of K. K. Habitation, which is PLife REIT's second largest nursing home operator in Japan.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Yong Yean Chau, Executive Director and Chief Executive

Officer of the Manager, said: "The strong ageing demographics of Japan continue to position PLife REIT favourably as we acquire aged care properties to fortify the resiliency and quality of our portfolio. Working in collaboration with one of our key partners in Japan, K. K. Habitation, we have further deepen our presence in Japan, which represents one of PLife REIT's growth engines."

Continuous growth of healthcare sector

Japan has one of the highest life expectancies in the world at 84.2 years6, according to the World Health Organization. With improving healthcare and lower incidence of morbidity in old age, this figure will increase to 87.92 by 20507, leading to a high demand for senior care as 40% of the total population of Japan will comprise seniors above the age of 65 8 . This also comes on the back of the Japan government's efforts in building sustainable healthcare initiatives to support the population, which ages more rapidly than in most other countries9.

Funding for the acquisition

The acquisition will be funded by a long-term JPY bank facility. PLife REIT's gearing level post- acquisition will increase from 37.2% (as at 30 September 2019) to 38.0%. Similar to previous acquisitions, PLife REIT continues to adopt the natural hedge strategy for the acquisition through JPY funding to hedge against foreign exchange risks arising from JPY denominated assets, in protecting its asset value against potential currency volatility and achieves a stable net asset value.