Parkway Life REIT : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Disclosure Of Interests Of Substantial Unitholders

8. Circumstances giving rise to deemed interests (if the interest is such):

[You may attach a chart in item 10 to illustrate how the Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder's deemed interest arises]

Cohen & Steers, Inc. has fallen below the 8% threshold interest by reason of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc., having novated 2,055,500 units in Parkway Life REIT on June 21, 2019, due to the termination of an agreement to purchase and sell securities. Neither Cohen & Steers, Inc. nor any of its affiliates is the registered holder of any shares of Parkway Life REIT.

9. Relationship between the Substantial Shareholders/Unitholders giving notice in this form:

[You may attach a chart in item 10 to show the relationship between the Substantial Shareholders/ Unitholders]

Cohen& Steers Capital Management, Inc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cohen & Steers, Inc.

10. Attachments (if any):

(The total file size for all attachment(s) should not exceed 1MB.)

11. If this is a replacement of an earlier notification, please provide:

SGXNet announcement reference of the first notification which was announced on SGXNet ( the "Initial Announcement" ): Date of the Initial Announcement: 15-digit transaction reference number of the relevant transaction in the Form 3 which was attached in the Initial Announcement:

12. Remarks (if any):

Substantial Shareholder/UnitholderB

1. Name of Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder:

Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc.

2. Is Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder a fund manager or a person whose interest in the securities of the Listed Issuer are held solely through fund manager(s)?

✔ Yes

No