PARKWAY LIFE REIT

(PWLR)
Parkway Life REIT : Investor Presentation Slides

07/30/2019 | 08:30pm EDT

2Q 2019 Results

(31 July 2019)

Disclaimer

This document is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for units in Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust ("Parkway Life REIT" and the units in Parkway Life REIT, the "Units").

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. The Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, Parkway Trust Management Limited, as manager of Parkway Life REIT (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.

Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that Unitholders of Parkway Life REIT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The past performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of Parkway Life REIT or the Manager.

This document may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition, shifts in expected levels of property rental income, changes in operating expenses, property expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and on the terms necessary to support Parkway Life REIT's future business. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

2

Agenda

1.

Overview of Parkway Life REIT

2.

2Q 2019 Key Highlights

3.

Our Properties

4.

Growth Strategy & Core Markets

5.

Capital & Financial Management

6. Appendices

3

1. Overview of Parkway Life REIT

4

Parkway Life REIT ["PLife REIT"] Portfolio

One of the largest listed healthcare REITs in Asia with an enlarged portfolio of S$1.86 billion1

Core Strengths:

  • Defensive long term lease structure with downside protection
  • Stable income stream supported by regular rental revision
  • Diversified portfolio of high quality and yield accretive properties
  • Well-positioned in fast growing healthcare sector within the Asia-Pacific region

50 28

1

Weighted

Properties

With:

Average Lease

59.6%

(By Gross

Downside

Portfolio Size

to Expiry

Revenue)2

Protection

S$1.86

Revenue)

(By Gross

(By Gross

Singapore:

2

Revenue)2

Properties Lessees billion

6.66

Japan:

94.7%

years

40.2%

Note:

1.

Based on latest appraised values

2.

Based on Gross Revenue as at 30 June 2019, including Malaysia property at 0.2%

5

2. 2Q 2019 Key Highlights

6

2Q 2019 Key Highlights

  • Steady Distribution per Unit ("DPU") Growth Since IPO1
    • DPU for 2Q 2019 at 3.27 cents; DPU for 1H 2019 at 6.55 cents
    • DPU grew by 2.6% (2Q Y-O-Y) and 3.0% (1H Y-O-Y)
  • Strong Capital Structure2
    • Further extended JPY net income hedge till 1Q 2024 capitalising on the recent strengthening of JPY
    • No long-term debt refinancing needs till 20203
    • Interest cover ratio of 13.8 times
    • Gearing remains optimal at 36.9%
    • All-incost of debt of 0.91%

Note:

1. Initial Public Offering

2. As at 30 June 2019

3. Which refers to the S$75.2 million loan due in 2020

7

2Q 2019 Key Highlights (cont'd)

  • Minimum Guaranteed Rent for Singapore Hospitals Continues to Increase
    • With CPI1 growth picking up at 0.61%, 13th Year Minimum Guaranteed Rent is set to increase by 1.61% above total rent payable for 12th Year of Lease Term based on CPI + 1% formula
    • Effective for the period from 23 August 2019 to 22 August 2020

Note:

1. Consumer Price Index

8

Revenue Growth

  • Revenue grew by 2.9% and 2.5% to $28.9 million and $57.3 million for 2Q 2019 and 1H 2019 respectively.

1H Revenue (S$'000)

+2.9%

+2.5%

9

Net Property Income ("NPI") Growth

  • Increase in NPI is largely due to:
    • Rent contribution from a property acquired in 1Q 2018
    • Upward minimum guarantee rent revision of Singapore hospitals by 1.38%1

2Q NPI

1H NPI

+2.3%

+2.3%

Note:

1. In 12th year of lease commencing 23 August 2018 to 22 August 2019

10

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Parkway Life REIT published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 00:29:09 UTC
