Parkway Life REIT : Investor Presentation Slides

2Q 2019 Results
(31 July 2019)
Agenda
1.
Overview of Parkway Life REIT
2.
2Q 2019 Key Highlights
3.
Our Properties
4.
Growth Strategy & Core Markets
5.
Capital & Financial Management
6. Appendices
1. Overview of Parkway Life REIT
Parkway Life REIT ["PLife REIT"] Portfolio
One of the largest listed healthcare REITs in Asia with an enlarged portfolio of S$1.86 billion1
Core Strengths:
-
Defensive long term lease structure with downside protection
-
Stable income stream supported by regular rental revision
-
Diversified portfolio of high quality and yield accretive properties
-
Well-positioned in fast growing healthcare sector within the Asia-Pacific region
|
|
Singapore:
Note:
1.
Based on latest appraised values
2.
Based on Gross Revenue as at 30 June 2019, including Malaysia property at 0.2%
5
2. 2Q 2019 Key Highlights
6
2Q 2019 Key Highlights
-
Steady Distribution per Unit ("DPU") Growth Since IPO1
-
-
DPU for 2Q 2019 at 3.27 cents; DPU for 1H 2019 at 6.55 cents
-
DPU grew by 2.6% (2Q Y-O-Y) and 3.0% (1H Y-O-Y)
-
Strong Capital Structure2
-
-
Further extended JPY net income hedge till 1Q 2024 capitalising on the recent strengthening of JPY
-
No long-term debt refinancing needs till 20203
-
Interest cover ratio of 13.8 times
-
Gearing remains optimal at 36.9%
-
All-incost of debt of 0.91%
Note:
1. Initial Public Offering
2. As at 30 June 2019
3. Which refers to the S$75.2 million loan due in 2020
7
2Q 2019 Key Highlights (cont'd)
-
Minimum Guaranteed Rent for Singapore Hospitals Continues to Increase
-
-
With CPI1 growth picking up at 0.61%, 13th Year Minimum Guaranteed Rent is set to increase by 1.61% above total rent payable for 12th Year of Lease Term based on CPI + 1% formula
-
Effective for the period from 23 August 2019 to 22 August 2020
Note:
1. Consumer Price Index
8
Revenue Growth
-
Revenue grew by 2.9% and 2.5% to $28.9 million and $57.3 million for 2Q 2019 and 1H 2019 respectively.
1H Revenue (S$'000)
9
Net Property Income ("NPI") Growth
-
Increase in NPI is largely due to:
-
-
Rent contribution from a property acquired in 1Q 2018
-
Upward minimum guarantee rent revision of Singapore hospitals by 1.38%1
Note:
1. In 12th year of lease commencing 23 August 2018 to 22 August 2019
10
