HORIZON : Cash tender offer on Parrot initiated by Horizon

PRESS RELEASE DATED MARCH 6, 2019

CASH TENDER OFFER ON

PARROT



INITIATED BY

HORIZON

PRESENTED BY



ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL

PRESENTING BANK AND GUARANTOR

AVAILABILITY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND OF THE OTHER INFORMATION DOCUMENT, RELATING IN PARTICULAR TO THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF HORIZON

Price of the cash tender offer:

3.20 euros per Parrot share

0.01 euro per Class 1 Parrot warrant

0.01 euro per Class 2 Parrot warrant







Duration of the cash tender offer: 25 trading days







The offer schedule will be determined by the French financial markets authority (AMF) in accordance with its general regulations.



AMF



This press release has been prepared and distributed by Horizon in accordance with Articles 231-27 2° and 231-28 I of the AMF’s general regulations. In accordance with the provisions of Article L.621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and of Article 231-23 of its general regulation, the AMF, pursuant to its clearance decision (décision de conformité) on March 5, 2019, granted the visa n°19-081 on March 5, 2019, on the offer document (note d'information) prepared by Horizon in relation to the cash tender offer for the shares and class 1 and 2 warrants of Parrot (the "Offer").

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulation, the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Horizon were filed with the AMF and supplement the offer document prepared by Horizon.

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext Paris will respectively publish a notice announcing the opening and closing dates, and a notice announcing the terms and the timetable of the Offer.

The offer document prepared by the Horizon, as well as the "Other information" document, are available on the websites of Parrot (www.parrot.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and may be obtained free of charge at:

Horizon

65 Avenue Marceau

75116 Paris Rothschild Martin Maurel

29 avenue de Messine

75008 Paris





Disclaimer



This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer and is not intended for distribution in any countries other than France. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not intended for any persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not likely to be accepted from any country where the Offer may be subject to such restrictions. As such, the persons in possession of this press release must seek advice concerning any local restrictions that may apply and comply with them.



Horizon accepts no responsibility for any breach of these restrictions by any person whatsoever

