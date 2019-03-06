Log in
HORIZON : Cash tender offer on Parrot initiated by Horizon

0
03/06/2019 | 02:00am EST

PRESS RELEASE DATED MARCH 6, 2019

CASH TENDER OFFER ON

PARROT

INITIATED BY

HORIZON

PRESENTED BY

ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL
PRESENTING BANK AND GUARANTOR

AVAILABILITY OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND OF THE OTHER INFORMATION DOCUMENT, RELATING IN PARTICULAR TO THE LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS OF HORIZON

Price of the cash tender offer:
3.20 euros per Parrot share
0.01 euro per Class 1 Parrot warrant
0.01 euro per Class 2 Parrot warrant

 

Duration of the cash tender offer: 25 trading days

 

The offer schedule will be determined by the French financial markets authority (AMF) in accordance with its general regulations.

 
AMF

This press release has been prepared and distributed by Horizon in accordance with Articles 231-27 2° and 231-28 I of the AMF’s general regulations.
In accordance with the provisions of Article L.621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and of Article 231-23 of its general regulation, the AMF, pursuant to its clearance decision (décision de conformité) on March 5, 2019, granted the visa n°19-081 on March 5, 2019, on the offer document (note d'information) prepared by Horizon in relation to the cash tender offer for the shares and class 1 and 2 warrants of Parrot (the "Offer").

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF's general regulation, the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Horizon were filed with the AMF and supplement the offer document prepared by Horizon.

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext Paris will respectively publish a notice announcing the opening and closing dates, and a notice announcing the terms and the timetable of the Offer.

The offer document prepared by the Horizon, as well as the "Other information" document, are available on the websites of Parrot (www.parrot.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), and may be obtained free of charge at:

Horizon
65 Avenue Marceau
75116 Paris		 Rothschild Martin Maurel
29 avenue de Messine
75008 Paris
   


Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer and is not intended for distribution in any countries other than France. The distribution of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not intended for any persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not likely to be accepted from any country where the Offer may be subject to such restrictions. As such, the persons in possession of this press release must seek advice concerning any local restrictions that may apply and comply with them.

Horizon accepts no responsibility for any breach of these restrictions by any person whatsoever

Attachment

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 109 M
EBIT 2018 -60,0 M
Net income 2018 -108 M
Finance 2018 149 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 -0,47x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 98,1 M
Chart PARROT
Duration : Period :
Parrot Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARROT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,20 €
Spread / Average Target -1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Seydoux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gilles Labossière Chief Operating Officer
Olivier Maury Chief Financial Officer
Mathieu Babel Head-Product, Research & Development
Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARROT1.72%111
CISCO SYSTEMS18.07%226 308
QUALCOMM-5.50%65 599
NOKIA OYJ6.04%34 034
ERICSSON AB11.11%30 521
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS23.09%23 534
