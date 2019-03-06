Log in
PARROT : Availability of the response offer document and “other information” documents of Parrot in the context of the cash tender offer concerning the company's shares and warrants of PARROT initiated by the company HORIZON

03/06/2019 | 02:01am EST

AVAILABILITY OF THE RESPONSE OFFER DOCUMENT AND “OTHER INFORMATION” DOCUMENTS OF PARROT IN THE CONTEXT OF THE CASH TENDER OFFER CONCERNING THE COMPANY’S SHARES AND WARRANTS OF

PARROT

INITIATED BY THE COMPANY

HORIZON


AMF

This press release has been prepared and distributed by Parrot in accordance with the terms of Articles 231-27 3° and 231-28 I of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority (“AMF”).

Pursuant to the provisions of Article L.621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and of Article 231-28 of the AMF’s general regulations, the AMF affixed the visa n°19-082 on March 5, 2019 on the response offer document (the “Response Document”) to the cash tender offer initiated by Horizon on Parrot’s shares and warrants (the “Warrants”) at a price of 3.20 euros per share and 0.01 euro per Class 1 Warrant and Class 2 Warrant.

The information relating notably to Parrot’s legal, financial and accounting characteristics were filed with the AMF on March 5, 2019 and made available to the public on this date.

The Response Document issued by Parrot, approved by the AMF and Parrot’s legal, financial and accounting characteristics are available on the websites of Parrot (corporate.parrot.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and are available to the public at no cost from Parrot’s registered office.

Disclaimer :

This release does not constitute an offer to acquire securities.

This release was prepared for information purpose only. The diffusion of this release, the offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly or indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the offer would be subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them.

Parrot accepts no responsibility for any breach of these restrictions by any person whatsoever.

