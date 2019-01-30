Parrot : HY report on liquidity agreement contracted with NATIXIS - ODDO BHF

HY report on liquidity agreement contracted with NATIXIS - ODDO BHF

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement assigned by PARROT to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, as of December 31, 2018, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

43 234 shares of PARROT

€ 27,755.93

It is reminded that, for the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources were allocated to the account:

17,211 shares of PARROT

€ 93,654.68

ABOUT PARROT

Founded in 1994 by Henri Seydoux, Parrot is today the leading European group in the fast-growing industry of drones. Visionary, at the forefront of innovation, Parrot is the only group to be positioned across the entire value chain, from equipment to services and software.

Parrot, the world's number 2 of the consumer drone market, designs drones known for their high performance and ease of use.

Parrot has a portfolio of outstanding companies and interests in commercial drones, covering equipment, software and services. Its expert capabilities are focused primarily on three vertical markets: (i) Agriculture, (ii) 3D Mapping, Surveying and Inspection, and (iii) Defense and Security.

The Parrot Group designs and engineers its products in Europe, mainly in France and Switzerland. It currently employs over 500 people worldwide and makes the majority of its sales outside of France. Parrot, headquartered in Paris, has been listed since 2006 on Euronext Paris (FR0004038263 - PARRO). For more information: www.parrot.com

CONTACTS

Investors, analysts, financial media

Marie Calleux - T. : +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

parrot@calyptus.net Consumer and tech media

Fabien Laxague - T. : +33(0) 1 48 03 60 60

fabien.laxague@parrot.com

Attachment