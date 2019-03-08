Log in
PARSLEY ENERGY INC

(PE)
My previous session
PARSLEY ENERGY INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Parsley Energy, Inc. - PE

03/08/2019

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE).

On January 2, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported in an article titled “Fracking’s Secret Problem—Oil Wells Aren’t Producing as Much as Forecast” that, according to a review of available public data on production, many of the Company’s shale wells, specifically those involved in the fracking process, were producing oil and gas at a much lower rate than the Company had forecasted to investors. For example, wells in the Midland section of the Permian Basin that the Company had informed investors in 2015 were expected to produce 1,050,000 barrels of oil and gas apiece now appear on track to miss forecasts for every year from 2014 to 2017 by an average of 25%. Further, the report noted that “findings suggest current production levels may be hard to sustain without greater spending because operators will have to drill more wells to meet growth targets.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Parsley’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Parsley’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Parsley shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pe/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 870 M
EBIT 2019 692 M
Net income 2019 402 M
Debt 2019 2 283 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,97
P/E ratio 2020 7,88
EV / Sales 2019 4,26x
EV / Sales 2020 3,33x
Capitalization 5 682 M
Chart PARSLEY ENERGY INC
Duration : Period :
Parsley Energy Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARSLEY ENERGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 27,6 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Gallagher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan Sheffield Executive Chairman
David DellOsso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Dalton CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Vice President
David H. Smith Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARSLEY ENERGY INC12.27%5 682
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.98%77 083
CNOOC LTD8.55%75 661
EOG RESOURCES INC.4.75%52 988
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.10%49 275
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD8.77%32 854
