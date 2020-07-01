Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Parsley Energy, Inc.    PE

PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.

(PE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parsley Energy : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) plans to report second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host its quarterly conference call at 9:00 AM ET (8:00 AM CT) on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

By Phone:            

Dial 877-709-8150 (United States/Canada) or 201-689-8354 (International) approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and request the Parsley Energy earnings conference call.




A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, August 13, 2020 by dialing 877-660-6853 (United States/Canada) or 201-612-7415 (International). Conference ID: 13706311.



By Webcast:        

www.parsleyenergy.com 




Select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website. Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Parsley Energy, Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.parsleyenergy.com.

Parsley Energy

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsley-energy-schedules-second-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301087140.html

SOURCE Parsley Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.
04:06pPARSLEY ENERGY : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference C..
PR
06/28Texas Tried Re-Opening Offices Early. It Was Hard Even Before the Coronavirus..
DJ
06/22Rally in Raw Materials Signals Economic Rebound
DJ
06/08Oil Falters as Libyan, U.S. Production Threaten to Mute OPEC Cuts
DJ
06/02U.S. shale producers begin restoring output as oil prices turn higher
RE
06/01PARSLEY ENERGY, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/22PARSLEY ENERGY, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
05/08PARSLEY ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/04PARSLEY ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04PARSLEY ENERGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group