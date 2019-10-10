Log in
Parsley Energy : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/10/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) plans to report third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host its quarterly conference call at 9:00 AM ET (8:00 AM CT) on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

By Phone:

Dial 877-709-8150 (United States/Canada) or 201-689-8354 (International) approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and request the Parsley Energy earnings conference call.




A telephone replay will be available through Wednesday, November 13, 2019 by dialing 877-660-6853 (United States/Canada) or 201-612-7415 (International). Conference ID: 13695516.



By Webcast:

www.parsleyenergy.com 




Select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website. Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Parsley Energy, Inc.

Parsley Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.parsleyenergy.com.

Parsley Energy

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsley-energy-schedules-third-quarter-2019-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300936618.html

SOURCE Parsley Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
