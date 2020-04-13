Log in
PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.

PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.

(PE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

What's News : Business & Finance

04/13/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S. will lead a multinational coalition in major oil-production cuts after a drop in demand due to the coronavirus crisis and a Saudi-Russian feud devastated crude prices.

Parsley Energy is working to conserve cash and cut drilling to keep costs low as the industry faces one of the worst demand drops ever.

The start of earnings season this week will give investors a first glimpse of the impact of the coronavirus shutdown on corporate profits.

The biggest tech companies are pursuing talent as some startups lay off workers and others freeze hiring amid the pandemic.

The $2 trillion stimulus package passed last month included all that airlines requested, and some restraints they find difficult to accept.

Facebook's ad-auction prices plunged between February and March, according to executives at several companies that do business on the platform.

Smithfield Foods will keep its Sioux Falls, S.D., pork plant closed indefinitely at the state governor's urging amid the pandemic.

Finance chiefs are tackling the challenge of maintaining corporate liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 101 M
EBIT 2020 338 M
Net income 2020 167 M
Debt 2020 2 781 M
Yield 2020 2,73%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,64x
EV / Sales2021 2,87x
Capitalization 2 764 M
Chart PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Parsley Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 12,61  $
Last Close Price 7,32  $
Spread / Highest target 269%
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Gallagher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan Sheffield Executive Chairman
David Dell Osso Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ryan Dalton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rob Hembree Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARSLEY ENERGY, INC.-61.29%2 764
CNOOC LIMITED0.45%51 371
CONOCOPHILLIPS-46.59%37 399
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-46.49%26 088
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-55.29%15 876
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-62.73%13 813
