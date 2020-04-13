What's News : Business & Finance

Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S. will lead a multinational coalition in major oil-production cuts after a drop in demand due to the coronavirus crisis and a Saudi-Russian feud devastated crude prices.

Parsley Energy is working to conserve cash and cut drilling to keep costs low as the industry faces one of the worst demand drops ever.

The start of earnings season this week will give investors a first glimpse of the impact of the coronavirus shutdown on corporate profits.

The biggest tech companies are pursuing talent as some startups lay off workers and others freeze hiring amid the pandemic.

The $2 trillion stimulus package passed last month included all that airlines requested, and some restraints they find difficult to accept.

Facebook's ad-auction prices plunged between February and March, according to executives at several companies that do business on the platform.

Smithfield Foods will keep its Sioux Falls, S.D., pork plant closed indefinitely at the state governor's urging amid the pandemic.

Finance chiefs are tackling the challenge of maintaining corporate liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic.