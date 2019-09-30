Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Parsons Corp    PSN

PARSONS CORP

(PSN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/30 12:57:27 pm
33.205 USD   -0.94%
12:37pPARSONS : Awarded $590 Million COCOM Cyber Mission Contract
PR
09/26PARSONS : Wins Seat on $968M NAVWAR Contract
PR
09/16PARSONS : Joins Northrop Grumman's GBSD Effort
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parsons : Awarded $590 Million COCOM Cyber Mission Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:37pm EDT

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been awarded the Combatant Commands Cyber Mission Support (CCMS) contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). The contract is a one-year base with four one-year options for a total potential value of $590 million.

Under the contract, Parsons will support multi-domain operations across cyber, space, air, ground, and maritime — researching, developing, testing, and evaluating tailored cyber solutions for cyberspace operations, advanced concepts and technologies, and integrating operational platforms. The company will also provide operational support for developed cyber capabilities, including joint command and control (C2) and multi-domain platforms, for the Department of Defense (DoD), combatant commands (COCOMs), and interagency partners.

"Parsons applies a tailored development approach to guarantee continuous integration of existing and emerging technology into operational C2 systems for multiple customers at the same time," said Paul Decker, general manager for Parsons' Cyber and Intelligence market. "Our culture encourages continued transparency and feedback, which drives active engagement and communication with end users, while our agile technical execution of mission requirements delivers capability more frequently and reduces risk."

Parsons' prime contractor role includes identifying technologies from the defense industrial base and commercial providers to amplify the cyber operator's capability. The company's comprehensive understanding of joint and interagency cyber missions and operational forces allows it to develop, integrate, test, and deploy full-spectrum cyber capabilities with tailored training to effectively equip and sustain competent and confident operators.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
Dave.Spille@parsons.com

Parsons Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-awarded-590-million-cocom-cyber-mission-contract-300927845.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARSONS CORP
12:37pPARSONS : Awarded $590 Million COCOM Cyber Mission Contract
PR
09/26PARSONS : Wins Seat on $968M NAVWAR Contract
PR
09/16PARSONS : Joins Northrop Grumman's GBSD Effort
PR
09/09NATIONAL SAFETY COUNCIL : Presents Parsons With The 2019 Robert W. Campbell Awar..
PR
09/09PARSONS : Honored by National Safety Council with Robert W. Campbell Award
PR
09/05PARSONS : CEO Will Present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference
PR
08/20PARSONS : New Smart City Challenge Will Transform Mobility, Improve Lives
PR
08/13PARSONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/13PARSONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/13PARSONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group