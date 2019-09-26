Parsons : Wins Seat on $968M NAVWAR Contract

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has been selected by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command as one of eight awardees for a $968 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract to provide worldwide installation services for shore-based command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and supporting systems. This 10-year contract has a five-year base period and one five-year option period.

"Parsons stands ready to support the U.S. Navy's multi-domain operations on a worldwide basis," said Kevin Moffatt, defense market leader for Parsons. "Modernizing C4ISR helps warfighters evaluate information and speed decision making."

Under the contract, C4ISR installation services include decommissioning and modernization of existing shore facilities, as well as installation design and installation of integrated C4ISR systems, program and project management, engineering design, industrial work, troubleshooting, operational verification, end-user training, and other installation services and material necessary to accomplish NAVWAR C4ISR maintenance, modernization, and new system installation. Work will be performed in worldwide locations based on requirements for each task order.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure and smart cities.

