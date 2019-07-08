Log in
Parsons : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019

07/08/2019 | 07:31am EDT

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will release second quarter 2019 financial results before the markets open on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Parsons Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (https://investors.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 866.211.3159 (domestic) or +1 647.689.6592 (international) and entering passcode 7091106.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through August 20, 2019 at +1 800.585.8367 (domestic) or +1 416.621.4642 (international) and entering passcode 7091106.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions focused on the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets. Celebrating 75 years of operations, Parsons provides technical design and engineering services and software products to address our customers' challenges. Parsons has differentiated capabilities in cybersecurity, intelligence, missile defense, space, connected communities, physical infrastructure, and mobility solutions. Parsons' combination of talented professionals and advanced technology enables a safer, smarter, and more interconnected world. For more about Parsons, visit parsons.com, and follow us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Bryce McDevitt

Dave Spille

Parsons Corporation

Parsons Corporation

+1 703.851.4425

+1 571.655.8264

Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com

Dave.Spille@Parsons.com

Financial-News

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-august-13-2019-300879640.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
