Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Parsons Corporation    PSN

PARSONS CORPORATION

(PSN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Parsons : Hires J.R. Riordan as Space Executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:31am EDT

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today the hiring of John "J.R." Riordan as a senior vice president of business development for the company's space and geospatial solutions market. Riordan joins Parsons from the Senate Armed Services Committee where he led the strategic forces staff for all U.S. nuclear, missile defense and space operations issues. He was also one of the Congressional architects responsible for developing the U.S. Space Force.

"J.R. is a proven military strategist, policy expert and business executive whose knowledge of the defense and political environments will advance Parsons' growth in the federal market," said Doug Dreyer, executive vice president of business development for Parsons. "His leadership will accelerate the company's already robust capabilities in joint all-domain operations and provide a refined toolset of experience in pipeline cultivation, campaign strategy development and execution."

Riordan will lead the account management, business development and customer engagement of the company's space portfolio for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2011 as chief and panel chair of the space superiority and global integrated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) division after a distinguished 23-year career.

After eight years in the defense and commercial industries, Riordan returned to the government in 2019 to lead the Congressional establishment of the U.S. Space Force. 

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt           
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
Dave.Spille@parsons.com

Parsons Quest Mark Logo (PRNewsfoto/Parsons Corporation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-hires-jr-riordan-as-space-executive-301028469.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PARSONS CORPORATION
08:31aPARSONS : Hires J.R. Riordan as Space Executive
PR
03/16PARSONS : Scully Brings Aviation Expertise To Parsons' Critical Infrastructure S..
PU
03/16PARSONS : Scully Brings Aviation Expertise to Parsons' Critical Infrastructure S..
PR
03/12PARSONS : CIO 100 Names Parsons as Global IT Leader
PR
03/11PARSONS : Johns Joins Parsons' Cyber Leadership
PR
03/10PARSONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/10PARSONS : Q4 2019 Presentation
PU
03/10PARSONS : Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Press Release
PU
03/10PARSONS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/10PARSONS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group