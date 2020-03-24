Parsons : Hires J.R. Riordan as Space Executive

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today the hiring of John "J.R." Riordan as a senior vice president of business development for the company's space and geospatial solutions market. Riordan joins Parsons from the Senate Armed Services Committee where he led the strategic forces staff for all U.S. nuclear, missile defense and space operations issues. He was also one of the Congressional architects responsible for developing the U.S. Space Force.

"J.R. is a proven military strategist, policy expert and business executive whose knowledge of the defense and political environments will advance Parsons' growth in the federal market," said Doug Dreyer, executive vice president of business development for Parsons. "His leadership will accelerate the company's already robust capabilities in joint all-domain operations and provide a refined toolset of experience in pipeline cultivation, campaign strategy development and execution."

Riordan will lead the account management, business development and customer engagement of the company's space portfolio for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2011 as chief and panel chair of the space superiority and global integrated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) division after a distinguished 23-year career.

After eight years in the defense and commercial industries, Riordan returned to the government in 2019 to lead the Congressional establishment of the U.S. Space Force.

