PARSONS : Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference Presentation
PU
08/05PARSONS : Q2 2020 Presentation
PU
08/05PARSONS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Parsons : Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference Presentation

08/06/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

WE'RE

DIFFERENT

In pursuit of a better way.

Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference August 6, 2020

Sensitive

STRATEGY

STATEMENT

"Parsons provides differentiated solutions composed of software, hardware, and services to support our customers' missions."

Proprietary 2

TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN SOLUTIONS FOR

DEFENSE AND INTELLIGENCE CUSTOMERS

Markets We Serve

Cyber and Intelligence

Missile Defense and C5ISR

Space and Geospatial Solutions

Full Spectrum Cyber Solutions

C5ISR

Small Satellite Launch Integration

Actionable Intelligence,

Missile Defense Systems

Space Cyber & EW Resiliency

Spatial and Signals Intelligence

Big Data & Video Analytics

Space Situational Awareness

PUMA Labs Software Test Bed

Geospatial Sensor Hardware and

Software Applications

Agile, Innovative and Disruptive

What Our Solutions Do

  • Deliver hardware/software solutions that protect our Nation at the speed of war
  • Provide actionable intelligence leveraging cyber, geospatial and signals intelligence, AI and big data analytics
  • Protect national space / airspace
  • Eliminate weapons of mass destruction
  • Deliver and protect mission critical infrastructure

Representative Solutions

  • Cybersecurity solutions including high speed processing, network visualization and vulnerability research & engineering
  • RF spectrum collection, situation awareness, record and playback for actionable intelligence
  • Geospatial collection systems and on-demand 3D processing to provide high resolution aerial imagery
  • Space situational awareness and small satellite systems integration
  • Missile defense systems engineering and integration including counter-Hypersonics
  • Multi-domaincommand and control

Proprietary 3

ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS FOR COMPLEX PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE CUSTOMERS

Markets We Serve

Connected Communities

Mobility Solutions

Engineered Systems

Intelligent Transportation Systems

Complex Smart Infrastructure

Program & Construction Mgt.

Hardware, Software & Services

Integrated Delivery

Chemical Warfare Munitions Solutions

Protection and Resiliency

Full Service Highway, Bridge,

Energy Conservation & Renewables

Rail, Tunnels

Agile, Innovative and Disruptive

What Our Solutions Do

  • Design, develop and implement smart cities
  • Improve management, efficiency and safety of transportation
  • Deliver and protect mission critical infrastructure
  • Optimize program management and capital project execution
  • Improve our environment

Representative Solutions

  • INTELLIGENT NETWORKS® platform to improve transportation safety and efficiency
  • Communications based train control design
  • Airports, bridges, tunnels, roads & highways, rail and transit engineering design
  • Converged operational/information technology cybersecurity solutions
  • Critical infrastructure resiliency

Proprietary 4

OUR TRANSFORMATION

We're focused on delivering a better world through a digitally enabled, customer-focused approach to providing differentiated solutions consisting of hardware and software

products, and services that support our customers' most critical missions.

Refining Focus

Building On Innovation

Delivering Innovative Technology

>

ENHANCE

>

EXTEND

>

TRANSFORM

>

SERVICES REVENUES

TRANSACTIONAL REVENUES

(SOLUTIONS AND PRODUCTS)

Proprietary 5

OUR PRODUCTS PORTFOLIO

Proprietary 6

6

CUSTOMIZING SOLUTIONS

Differentiated Technology-Based Solutions Aimed to Deliver a Better World

+

+

+

=

Geospatial Software

Passive Data Collection

Mission Performance

Multi-Domain

Command And Control

+=

Rapid-Deployment Screening

+

+

=

Connected

Intelligence Management

Multi-Domain

Communities/Mobility

System

Command And Control

ACTIONABLE

SITUATIONAL

AWARENESS

INFORMED ACCESS CONTROL

INTELLIGENT BASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (IBMS)

Proprietary 7

Disclaimer

Parsons Corporation published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 16:58:03 UTC
