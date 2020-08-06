Parsons : Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference Presentation
08/06/2020 | 12:59pm EDT
WE'RE
DIFFERENT
In pursuit of a better way.
Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference August 6, 2020
Sensitive
STRATEGY
STATEMENT
"Parsons provides differentiated solutions composed of software, hardware, and services to support our customers' missions."
TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN SOLUTIONS FOR
DEFENSE AND INTELLIGENCE CUSTOMERS
Markets We Serve
Cyber and Intelligence
Missile Defense and C5ISR
Space and Geospatial Solutions
Full Spectrum Cyber Solutions
C5ISR
Small Satellite Launch Integration
Actionable Intelligence,
Missile Defense Systems
Space Cyber & EW Resiliency
Spatial and Signals Intelligence
Big Data & Video Analytics
Space Situational Awareness
PUMA Labs Software Test Bed
Geospatial Sensor Hardware and
Software Applications
Agile, Innovative and Disruptive
What Our Solutions Do
Deliver hardware/software solutions that protect our Nation at the speed of war
Provide actionable intelligence leveraging cyber, geospatial and signals intelligence, AI and big data analytics
Protect national space / airspace
Eliminate weapons of mass destruction
Deliver and protect mission critical infrastructure
Representative Solutions
Cybersecurity solutions including high speed processing, network visualization and vulnerability research & engineering
RF spectrum collection, situation awareness, record and playback for actionable intelligence
Geospatial collection systems and on-demand 3D processing to provide high resolution aerial imagery
Space situational awareness and small satellite systems integration
Missile defense systems engineering and integration including counter-Hypersonics
Multi-domaincommand and control
ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS FOR COMPLEX PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE CUSTOMERS
Markets We Serve
Connected Communities
Mobility Solutions
Engineered Systems
Intelligent Transportation Systems
Complex Smart Infrastructure
Program & Construction Mgt.
Hardware, Software & Services
Integrated Delivery
Chemical Warfare Munitions Solutions
Protection and Resiliency
Full Service Highway, Bridge,
Energy Conservation & Renewables
Rail, Tunnels
Agile, Innovative and Disruptive
What Our Solutions Do
Design, develop and implement smart cities
Improve management, efficiency and safety of transportation
Deliver and protect mission critical infrastructure
Optimize program management and capital project execution
Improve our environment
Representative Solutions
INTELLIGENT NETWORKS ® platform to improve transportation safety and efficiency
Communications based train control design
Airports, bridges, tunnels, roads & highways, rail and transit engineering design
Converged operational/information technology cybersecurity solutions
Critical infrastructure resiliency
OUR TRANSFORMATION
We're focused on delivering a better world through a digitally enabled, customer-focused approach to providing differentiated solutions consisting of hardware and software
products, and services that support our customers' most critical missions.
Refining Focus
Building On Innovation
Delivering Innovative Technology
>
ENHANCE
>
EXTEND
>
TRANSFORM
SERVICES REVENUES
TRANSACTIONAL REVENUES
(SOLUTIONS AND PRODUCTS)
CUSTOMIZING SOLUTIONS
Differentiated Technology-Based Solutions Aimed to Deliver a Better World
+
+
+
=
Geospatial Software
Passive Data Collection
Mission Performance
Multi-Domain
Command And Control
+
=
Rapid-Deployment Screening
+
+
=
Connected
Intelligence Management
Multi-Domain
Communities/Mobility
System
Command And Control
ACTIONABLE
SITUATIONAL
AWARENESS
INFORMED ACCESS CONTROL
INTELLIGENT BASE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (IBMS)
Disclaimer
Parsons Corporation published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 16:58:03 UTC
Latest news on PARSONS CORPORATION
Sales 2020
4 023 M
-
-
Net income 2020
110 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
16,9 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
33,8x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
3 578 M
3 578 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,89x
EV / Sales 2021
0,84x
Nbr of Employees
15 879
Free-Float
144%
Technical analysis trends PARSONS CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Average target price
43,00 $
Last Close Price
35,52 $
Spread / Highest target
35,1%
Spread / Average Target
21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
9,80%
