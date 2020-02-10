Log in
PARSONS CORPORATION    PSN

Parsons : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on March 10, 2020

02/10/2020 | 01:36pm EST

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results before the markets open on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 866-987-6581 (domestic) or +1 602-563-8686 (international) and entering passcode 5454538.

A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through March 17, 2020 at +1 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 5454538.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Bryce McDevitt

Dave Spille

Parsons Corporation

Parsons Corporation

+1 703.851.4425

+1 571.655.8264

Bryce.McDevitt@parsons.com

Dave.Spille@Parsons.com  

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parsons-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2019-financial-results-on-march-10-2020-301002116.html

SOURCE Parsons Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
