PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF MS. OSNAT RONEN AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, November 21, 2019 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli
communications operator, announces that the Company's Board of Directors resolved to appoint Ms. Osnat Ronen to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ms. Osnat Ronen will replace Mr. Adam Chesnoff who gave notice at the beginning of the week of his resignation from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.
Ms. Osnat Ronen noted: "On behalf of Partner, I would like to thank the outgoing Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Adam Chesnoff, for his great contribution to the success of the Company. After a decade in which I have served as a director at Partner, I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me with the nomination for the position of Chairman of the Company.
Partner is currently in an excellent position due to proper preparation and building a strategy that is suited to the current telecommunications market. Partner has an excellent management team and I am confident that the Company, together with its management, led by the CEO, Mr. Itzik Benbenisti, its employees and together with the Board of Directors, will continue to lead the Company to achievements" .
Ms. Osnat Ronen has been a director in the Company since December 2009 and was nominated by the Israeli founding shareholders. Ms. Osnat Ronen serves on the Board of Directors of several companies, including Fox-Wizel Ltd. and Discount Capital Underwriters and was one of the founders of Wecheck Ltd. In the past, she served on
the Board of Directors of multiple companies, including, Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Ltd. where she served as the head of the Audit and Finance Committee. In addition, Ms. Osnat Ronen was a General Partner of Viola PE. Ms. Ronen also served in various senior positions in the Leumi Le Israel BM group, including as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Leumi Partners Ltd.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/
ר"ויל ןנור תנסא 'בג לש היונימ לע העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ
הרבחה ןוירוטקריד
)"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 1029 רבמבונב 12 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר
הרבחה ןוירוטקריד יכ העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE-וNASDAQ( ףונז'צ םדא רמ תא הפילחמ ןנור תנסא 'בג .ןוירוטקרידה ר"ויכ ןהכל ןנור תנסא 'בג תא תונמל טילחה
.הרבחה ןוירוטקריד ר"ויכ ודיקפתמ ותורטפתה לע עובשה תליחתב עידוהש
םדא רמ ,אצויה ןוירוטקרידה ר"ויל תודוהל תשקבמ ינא רנטרפ תרבח םשב" :הנייצ ןנור תנסא 'בג ,תירוטקרידכ רנטרפ תרבח תא הוולמ ינא ובש רושע ירחא .הרבחה תחלצהל הברה ותמורת לע ,ףונז'צ
.הרבחה שאר תבשוי דיקפתל הריחבב יב ונתנש ןומאה לע ןוירוטקרידל תודוהל תשקבמ ינא
תמאתומש היגטרטסא תיינבו הנוכנ תוכרעיה תוכזב תנייוצמ הדמעב הלא םימיב תאצמנ רנטרפ תרבח התלהנה םע דחיב ,הרבחה יכ החוטב ינאו ,תנייוצמ הלהנה רנטרפ תרבחל .יחכונה תרושקתה קושל הרבחה תא דיעצהל וכישמי ,ןוירוטקרידה ףותישבו הידבוע ,יתשינבנב קיציא רמ ל"כנמה תושארב
."םיגשיהל
תוינמה ילעב םעטמ התנומו ,9002 רבמצדמ לחה הרבחב תירוטקרידכ תנהכמ ןנור תנסא 'בג ןהבו ,תופסונ תורבח רפסמב תירוטקרידכ תנהכמ ןנור תנסא 'בג .הרבחה לש םידסיימה םילארשיה תירוטקרידכ הנהיכ רבעב .מ"עב ק'ציוו תרבח ידסייממ התיהו םותיח לטיפק טנוקסידו מ"עב לזיו-סקופ
.םיפסכה תדעוו תרוקיבה תדעו ר"ויכ השמיש םש ,תוחפט-יחרזמ קנב הז ללכבו תורבח לש בר רפסמב םידיקפתב רבעב הנהיכ ןנור תנסא 'בג ,ןכ ומכ .Viola PE תועקשהה ןרקב תיללכ הפתוש התייה ןכ
.סרנטרפ ימואל ל"כנמל הנשמ ללוכ ,מ"עב לארשיל ימואל תצובקב םינוש םיריכב
תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא
יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה )"רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולט יתורישו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט ,תדיינ( תרושקת ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market) ק"דסאנב תורחסנ
.)PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ( http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/:רנטרפ לע םיפסונ םיטרפל
:ףסונ עדימל
