PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES

THE APPOINTMENT OF MS. OSNAT RONEN AS THE

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, November 21, 2019 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli

communications operator, announces that the Company's Board of Directors resolved to appoint Ms. Osnat Ronen to serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ms. Osnat Ronen will replace Mr. Adam Chesnoff who gave notice at the beginning of the week of his resignation from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Osnat Ronen noted: "On behalf of Partner, I would like to thank the outgoing Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Adam Chesnoff, for his great contribution to the success of the Company. After a decade in which I have served as a director at Partner, I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me with the nomination for the position of Chairman of the Company.

Partner is currently in an excellent position due to proper preparation and building a strategy that is suited to the current telecommunications market. Partner has an excellent management team and I am confident that the Company, together with its management, led by the CEO, Mr. Itzik Benbenisti, its employees and together with the Board of Directors, will continue to lead the Company to achievements" .

Ms. Osnat Ronen has been a director in the Company since December 2009 and was nominated by the Israeli founding shareholders. Ms. Osnat Ronen serves on the Board of Directors of several companies, including Fox-Wizel Ltd. and Discount Capital Underwriters and was one of the founders of Wecheck Ltd. In the past, she served on

