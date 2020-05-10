PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE

FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ON MAY 27, 2020

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 7, 2020 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications

operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 will be released on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: +972.3.918.0691

North America toll-free: +1.888.407.3552

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from May 27, 2020 until June 10, 2020, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5537

North America toll-free: +1.877.456.0009

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby