PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE
FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ON MAY 27, 2020
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, May 7, 2020 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications
operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 will be released on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.
Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:
International: +972.3.918.0691
North America toll-free: +1.888.407.3552
A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from May 27, 2020 until June 10, 2020, at the following numbers:
International: +972.3.925.5537
North America toll-free: +1.877.456.0009
In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
Contact:
Mr. Tamir Amar
Chief Financial Officer Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951
0202 ןושארה ןועברה תואצות תא חוודת תרושקת רנטרפ
0202 יאמב 07 םויב
NASDAQ( )"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ" ןלהל( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 0202 ,יאמ 7 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר
ןועברל הרבחה לש תויפסכה תואצותה יכ םויה העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE-ו
.3232 יאמב 37 ,יעיבר םויב הנמסרופת ,3232 ץרמב 23 -ב םייתסהש
העשב ,3232 ץרמב 37 ,יעיבר םויב הרבחה לש תורוקסה תויפסכה תואצותב ןודל הדיעו תחיש םייקת הרבחה
.)קרוי וינ ןועש רקובב 32:22( לארשי ןועש 37:22 :החישב ףתתשהל תנמ לע )החישה תליחת ינפל תוקד 32 תוחפל( ןלהל םירפסמל וגייח אנא
+972.3.918.0691 :ימואלניב +1.888.407.2553 :)םניח רפסמ( הקירמא ןופצ
רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתא ךרד הל ןיזאהל לכוי ןיינועמה לכו טנרטניאב יח רודישב רבעות הדיעוה תחיש
.http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:בץרמב 37-המלחה ןימז היהי החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,יח רודישב החישל ןיזאהל םילוכי םניאש הלא ןעמל : םיאבה םירפסמב ,3232 ינויב 10-לדעו 3232
+573.2.535.5537 : ימואלניב +3.877.656.2225 : הקירמא ןופצ
ליעל הניוצש תבותכב רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתאב ןימז היהי טנרטניאב החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,ףסונב
.םישדוח השולשכ ךשמל
תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא
,תדיינ( תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט
.)PTNR :TASE -ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ הרבחה לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market)
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל
:ףסונ עדימל רמא רימת רמ
ישאר םיפסכ להנמ +972 (54) 781 4951 :'לט
Disclaimer
Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2020 14:58:05 UTC