PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER
AND ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2019 ON MARCH 26, 2020
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, March 5, 2020 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 will be released on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.
Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:
International: 279-3-2061812
North America toll-free:1-888-668-9141
A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from March 98, 2020 until April 9, 2020 at the following numbers:
International: +972-3-9255901
North America toll-free:1-877-456-0009
In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby
|
Contact:
|
|
Mr. Tamir Amar
|
Ms. Liat Glazer Shaft
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects
|
Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951
|
Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051
|
E-mail: investors@partner.co.il
|
9102 תנשו יעיברה ןועברה תואצות תא חוודת תרושקת רנטרפ
9191 ץרמב 92 םויב
)"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ" ןלהל( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 0202 ,ץרמב 5 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר לש תויפסכה תואצותה יכ םויה העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ(
.9191 ץרמב 98 ,ישימח םויב הנמסרופת ,9102 רבמצדב 30 -ב םייתסהש ןועברל הרבחה 07:11 העשב ,9191 ץרמב 98 ,ישימח םויב הרבחה לש תויפסכה תואצותב ןודל הדיעו תחיש םייקת הרבחה
.)קרוי וינ ןועש רקובב 00:11( לארשי ןועש :החישב ףתתשהל תנמ לע )החישה תליחת ינפל תוקד 01 תוחפל( ןלהל םירפסמל וגייח אנא
13-2061812 :ימואלניב0-666-886-2010 :)םניח רפסמ( הקירמא ןופצ
רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתא ךרד הל ןיזאהל לכוי ןיינועמה לכו טנרטניאב יח רודישב רבעות הדיעוה תחיש
.http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:בץרמב 98-המלחה ןימז היהי החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,יח רודישב החישל ןיזאהל םילוכי םניאש הלא ןעמל : םיאבה םירפסמב ,9191 לירפאב 2 -לדעו 9191
13-2955210 : ימואלניב 0-677-158-1112 : הקירמא ןופצ
ליעל הניוצש תבותכב רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתאב ןימז היהי טנרטניאב החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,ףסונב
.םישדוח השולשכ ךשמל
תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא
,תדיינ( תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט
.)PTNR :TASE -ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ הרבחה לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market)
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל
|
|
:ףסונ עדימל
|
טפש רזלג תאיל 'בג
|
רמא רימת רמ
|
םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק תלהנמ
|
ישאר םיפסכ להנמ
|
+972 (54) 781 5051 :'לט
|
+972 (54) 781 4951 :'לט
|
investors@partner.co.il:ל"אוד
|
Disclaimer
Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 20:17:02 UTC