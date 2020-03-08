PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER

AND ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2019 ON MARCH 26, 2020

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, March 5, 2020 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 will be released on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: 279-3-2061812

North America toll-free:1-888-668-9141

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from March 98, 2020 until April 9, 2020 at the following numbers:

International: +972-3-9255901

North America toll-free:1-877-456-0009

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby