Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Partner Communications Company Ltd.    PTNR

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2019 ON MARCH 26, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER

AND ANNUAL RESULTS FOR 2019 ON MARCH 26, 2020

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, March 5, 2020 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced today that the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 will be released on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: 279-3-2061812

North America toll-free:1-888-668-9141

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from March 98, 2020 until April 9, 2020 at the following numbers:

International: +972-3-9255901

North America toll-free:1-877-456-0009

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contact:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Ms. Liat Glazer Shaft

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972 (54) 781 4951

Tel: +972 (54) 781 5051

E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

9102 תנשו יעיברה ןועברה תואצות תא חוודת תרושקת רנטרפ

9191 ץרמב 92 םויב

)"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ" ןלהל( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 0202 ,ץרמב 5 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר לש תויפסכה תואצותה יכ םויה העידומ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE-ו NASDAQ(

.9191 ץרמב 98 ,ישימח םויב הנמסרופת ,9102 רבמצדב 30 -ב םייתסהש ןועברל הרבחה 07:11 העשב ,9191 ץרמב 98 ,ישימח םויב הרבחה לש תויפסכה תואצותב ןודל הדיעו תחיש םייקת הרבחה

.)קרוי וינ ןועש רקובב 00:11( לארשי ןועש :החישב ףתתשהל תנמ לע )החישה תליחת ינפל תוקד 01 תוחפל( ןלהל םירפסמל וגייח אנא

13-2061812 :ימואלניב0-666-886-2010 :)םניח רפסמ( הקירמא ןופצ

רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתא ךרד הל ןיזאהל לכוי ןיינועמה לכו טנרטניאב יח רודישב רבעות הדיעוה תחיש

.http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobbyץרמב 98-המלחה ןימז היהי החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,יח רודישב החישל ןיזאהל םילוכי םניאש הלא ןעמל : םיאבה םירפסמב ,9191 לירפאב 2 דעו 9191

13-2955210 : ימואלניב 0-677-158-1112 : הקירמא ןופצ

ליעל הניוצש תבותכב רנטרפ לש םיעיקשמה ירשק רתאב ןימז היהי טנרטניאב החישה לש רזוחה רודישה ,ףסונב

.םישדוח השולשכ ךשמל

תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא

,תדיינ( תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט

.)PTNR :TASE -ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ הרבחה לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market)

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby:רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל

:ףסונ עדימל

טפש רזלג תאיל 'בג

רמא רימת רמ

םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק תלהנמ

ישאר םיפסכ להנמ

+972 (54) 781 5051 :'לט

+972 (54) 781 4951 :'לט

investors@partner.co.il:ל"אוד

Disclaimer

Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 20:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COM
04:18pPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : To release fourth quarter and annual results for 2019 o..
PU
03/05PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : to Release Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2019 o..
BU
03/01PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports the Ministry of Communications' Decision Regard..
BU
02/12PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
01/29ADRs Increase Wednesday
DJ
01/29PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports the Receipt of a Tender Offer to Purchase 100% ..
BU
01/02PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for th..
BU
2019PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports That the Ministry of Communications Granted the..
BU
2019PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces uniform weighted discount rate for series f d..
PU
2019PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 2 666 M
Chart PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Partner Communications Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,20  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Benbenisti Chief Executive Officer
Osnat Ronen Chairman
Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer
Yaron Eisenstein Vice President-Information Technologies
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.-1.15%766
SOFTBANK CORP.1.09%66 018
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED1.19%38 135
CELLNEX TELECOM19.96%20 074
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 512
TELE2 AB (PUBL)9.31%10 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group