Partner Communications : Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

The Company's Board of Directors approved on November 15, 2019, the appointment of Mr. Yossi Shachak, CPA as a member to the Company's Board of Directors. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and applicable law, Mr. Shachak shall serve in office until the coming Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company.





Mr. Shachak is a consultant to boards of directors, and a board member of public and private companies including, the Azrieli Group Ltd. and Tefron Ltd. Mr. Shachak is an accounting and financial expert, a certified public accountant and is a graduate of accounting from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.