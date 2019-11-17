Partner Communications : Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the following changes in the Company's Board of Directors:
The Company's Board of Directors approved on November 15, 2019, the appointment of Mr. Yossi Shachak, CPA as a member to the Company's Board of Directors. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and applicable law, Mr. Shachak shall serve in office until the coming Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company.
Mr. Shachak is a consultant to boards of directors, and a board member of public and private companies including, the Azrieli Group Ltd. and Tefron Ltd. Mr. Shachak is an accounting and financial expert, a certified public accountant and is a graduate of accounting from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
In addition, the Company's Board of Directors approved on November 15, 2019, the appointment of Mr. Richard Hunter as a member to the Company's Board of Directors. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and applicable law, Mr. Richard Hunter shall serve in office until the coming Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company.
Mr. Richard Hunter is chairman of the Board of Directors of Holmes Place International Ltd., serves on the Board of Directors of Delta Galil Industries Ltd. and is a partner in Green Lantern, a private equity fund. Previously he served as CEO of McCann Erickson Israel from 2012 until 2016 and also served as a director at SodaStream International Ltd. and served as CEO of 013 Netvision. Mr. Hunter is an accounting and financial expert, holds an LL.B from the College of Management, Tel-Aviv and an M.B.A from INSEAD Business School.
