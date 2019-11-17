Partner Communications : Announces Further Changes to Its Board of Directors

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports the following changes in the Company's Board of Directors:

The Company received a notice on November 17, 2019, from Mr. Adam Chesnoff, who served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and from Mr. Elon Shalev, Mr. Sumeet Jaisinghani, Mr. Arie Saban, Mr. Yoav Rubinstein, Mr. Barak Pridor and Mr. Tomer Bar-Zeev, with respect to their resignation from their position as members of the Company's Board of Directors, effective today. The notices of resignation were received following the appointment of a permanent receiver of the Company's shares held by S.B Israel Telecom Ltd., as reported in the Company's immediate report dated November 13, 2019.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

