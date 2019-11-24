Log in
Partner Communications : Announces an 'ilA+/Negative' Rating for a Debentures Issuance as Part of a Deferred Private Placement (Series F) From January 2018

11/24/2019 | 11:32am EST

And for a Debentures Issuance as Part of a Private Placement (Series G) of Option Warrants for Debentures From April 2019

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports today that further to the Company's reports dated December 27, 2017 and January 9, 2018, with respect to the agreement that the Company entered into for a deferred private placement for additional Series F debentures in Israel, which will take place on December 1, 2019, S&P Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("S&P Maalot") issued today an 'ilA+/Negative' rating for the debentures issuance in a total amount up to NIS 230 million, as part of the said deferred private placement.

In addition, further to the Company's reports dated April 17, 2019, regarding a private issuance of untradeable option warrants exercisable for Series G debentures, S&P Maalot issued today an 'ilA+/Negative' rating for the debentures issuance in a total amount up to NIS 86.5 million that will be executed on November 28, 2019, by an expansion of Series G as part of the exercise of untradeable option warrants.

The offerings described in this press release are made only in Israel and only to residents of Israel in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”). The said debentures have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and will not be offered or sold in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information see S&P Maalot's report dated November 24, 2019 on: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1264402 and on: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1264398 or their informal English translations attached to the immediate report on Form 6-K to be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will”, "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "strive", "seek", "plan", "could", "may", "foresee", "target", "objective" and similar expressions typically convey forward-looking statements, but these words are not the only words that convey such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements relating to the closing of the deferred private placement of debentures and the expansion of series of debentures as part of the exercise of untradeable option warrants, and any other statements regarding other future events or our future prospects, are forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and projections regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner, and possible regulatory and legal developments. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/ 


© Business Wire 2019
