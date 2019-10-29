Log in
Partner Communications : Announces the Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

0
10/29/2019 | 11:59am EDT

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM”), that was held today, at Partner's offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

The AGM resolutions with respect to the items set forth in the Company's amended proxy statement, dated August 28, 2019, that was sent in connection with the AGM (the "Proxy Statement"), were as follows:

  1. Approval of the re-appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, independent certified public accountants in Israel and a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited group, as the Company's auditor for the period ending at the close of the next annual general meeting;
    The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.
  2. Discussion of the auditor’s remuneration for the year ended December 31, 2018, as determined by the Audit Committee and by the Board of Directors, and the report of the Board of Directors with respect to the remuneration paid to the auditor and its affiliates for the year ended December 31, 2018;
    No vote was required in connection with discussion of this item.
  3. Discussion of the Company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the report of the Board of Directors for such period;
    No vote was required in connection with discussion of this item.

(4) (i) Approval of the re-election of the following directors to the Company’s Board of Directors until the close of the next annual general meeting: Mr. Adam Chesnoff, Mr. Elon Shalev, Mr. Tomer Bar-Zeev, Mr. Sumeet Jaisinghani, Mr. Barak Pridor, Mr. Yoav Rubinstein, Mr. Arieh Saban, Mr. Yehuda Saban, Mr. Arie (Arik) Steinberg, and Mr. Ori Yaron;

(ii) Approval of the compensation of Mr. Adam Chesnoff, Mr. Elon Shalev, Mr. Tomer Bar-Zeev, Mr. Sumeet Jaisinghani, Mr. Barak Pridor, Mr. Yoav Rubinstein, Mr. Arieh Saban, Mr. Yehuda Saban, and Mr. Ori Yaron, approval and ratification of the reimbursement of reasonable expenses in connection with the performance of their role of each of the directors listed above; approval that the directors listed above will continue to benefit from the Company's existing D&O insurance policy; approval that the directors listed above who have indemnification and release letters will continue to benefit from the indemnification and release thereunder and their indemnification and release letters will continue in full force and effect; and

(iii) Approval of the compensation of Ms. Osnat Ronen and Mr. Arie Steinberg; approval and ratification of the reimbursement of reasonable expenses in connection with the performance of their role of each of Ms. Osnat Ronen and Mr. Arie Steinberg; approval that Ms. Osnat Ronen and Mr. Arie Steinberg will continue to benefit from the Company's existing D&O insurance policy and; approval that Ms. Osnat Ronen and Mr. Arie Steinberg who have indemnification and release letters will continue to benefit from the indemnification and release thereunder and their indemnification and release letters will continue in full force and effect.

The proposed resolutions were approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

(5) Approval of the renewal of the Company's Compensation Policy for Office Holders.

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

For further information concerning the resolutions, please refer to the Proxy Statement at: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1250575 or the report on Form 6-K at:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891319002275/zk1923445.htm

About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/


© Business Wire 2019
