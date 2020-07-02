Log in
Partner Communications Company Ltd.    PTNR

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
Partner Communications : Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for the Period Commencing on July 1, 2020 and Ending On September 30, 2020

07/02/2020 | 02:27am EDT

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, pursuant to the Company's Shelf Prospectus dated September 3, 2009, as amended to date, and the Supplemental Shelf Offering Report dated April 15, 2010, as amended to date (the "Offering Report"), that the Company's Series D Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.307% for the period commencing on July 1, 2020 and ending on September 30, 2020.

Such interest rate is based on an annual yield of short term debt issued by the State of Israel ('Makam') (as defined in the Offering Report) at a rate of 0.028% and the fixed annual margin for the Series D Notes at a rate of 1.20%, representing a total annual interest rate of 1.228%

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/


© Business Wire 2020
