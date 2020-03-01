Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Partner Communications Company Ltd.    PTNR

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(PTNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Partner Communications : Reports the Ministry of Communications' Decision Regarding the Update of the Maximum Wholesale Market Tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 02:18am EST

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports that on February 20, 2020, the Minister of Communications adopted a decision regarding the update of the wholesale market tariffs. The decision pertains to the years 2019-2022 and relates also retroactively to the years 2017-2018.

In 2017 the Ministry adopted a decision regarding the wholesale tariffs on the Bezeq network for the years 2017-2018, however the relevant regulations were updated in accordance with the decision only during 2018. As a result, over the course of a year and a half, Bezeq collected surplus payments from all service providers operating in the wholesale market.

In addition, since the relevant maximum wholesale tariffs were due to expire at the end of 2019, the Ministry of Communications extended the term of the existing tariffs (then) to a future date when the Ministry will set the final wholesale tariffs for the years 2019-2022 (the “Interim Tariffs” and the “Final Tariffs”, respectively).

On February 20, 2020, the Minister of Communications published a decision which retrospectively set the Final Tariffs for the years 2019 and 2020 and set the tariff update mechanism for the years 2021 and 2022. The decision also included a mechanism for the refund of the surplus payments made by the service providers to Bezeq during the years 2017 and 2018.

This decision also provides a mechanism for the refund of the surplus payments that the Company made to Bezeq during the years 2017-2018 and is due to reduce also the Company's expenses for Bezeq’s wholesale services for the years 2019 and 2020 (compared to the expenses calculated according to the Interim Tariffs). The refunds for the years 2017-2019 are expected to amount to a few tens of millions of Shekels and the reduction in expenses for 2020 is expected to be a few percentages.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner’s ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COM
02:18aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports the Ministry of Communications' Decision Regard..
BU
02/12PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
01/29ADRs Increase Wednesday
DJ
01/29PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports the Receipt of a Tender Offer to Purchase 100% ..
BU
01/02PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for th..
BU
2019PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports That the Ministry of Communications Granted the..
BU
2019PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces uniform weighted discount rate for series f d..
PU
2019PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports third quarter 2019 results
PU
2019PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results1
BU
More news
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 2 879 M
Chart PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.
Duration : Period :
Partner Communications Company Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,56  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Benbenisti Chief Executive Officer
Osnat Ronen Chairman
Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer
Yaron Eisenstein Vice President-Information Technologies
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.10.09%831
SOFTBANK CORP.-1.33%61 816
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-0.60%39 387
CELLNEX TELECOM14.33%18 581
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 051
TELE2 AB (PUBL)7.10%9 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group