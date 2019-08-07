PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT
S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+
CREDIT RATING AND UPDATED THE COMPANY'S RATING
OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, August 5, 2019 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and updated the Company's rating outlook from "stable" to "negative". In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.
In accordance with the Maalot report, the negative outlook reflects Maalot's assessment that the intense competition in the entire telecommunications market will continue in 2019-2020, and an additional erosion will occur in the Company's operating performance that will lead to adjusted profitability (EBITDA margin), below 20%. In addition, the Company's extensive investments in the fiber optics project might, in their assessment, lead to low to negative free cash flow in the next 12 months and erode the Company's cash reserves. However Maalot noted that most investments are in growth engines, such as the fiber optics project and in increasing the TV service's penetration, and they can be decreased or spread out if necessary. Maalot believes that the acceleration of these investments is material in preserving Partner's position as one of the three leading telecommunication companies in Israel and is expected to support its business profile in the long term. Furthermore, Maalot expects the Company's leverage to increase in 2019-2020 but will remain low compared with its competitors.
For further information see S&P Maalot's full Report dated August 5, 2019 on: https://www.maalot.co.il/Publications/495/FRPar20190805171407.pdfor its informal English translation attached to the immediate report on Form 6-k to be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
For more information about Partner see:
http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/
|
Contacts:
|
|
Mr. Tamir Amar
|
Ms. Liat Glazer Shaft
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects
|
Tel: +972-54-781-4951
|
Tel: +972-54-781-5051
|
|
E-mail: investors@partner.co.il
גוריד תא הררשא תולעמ S&P יכ העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ
לש יארשאה גוריד תיזחת תא הנכדעו הרבחה לש +ilA יארשאה
NEGATIVE-ל הרבחה
)"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2019 טסוגואב 5 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר
סא תרבח יכ םויה תחוודמ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASE-וNASDAQ( הררשא ח"ודב .הרבחל סחיב גוריד ח"וד המסרפ )"תולעמ"( מ"עב תולעמ סגניטייר לבולג יפ דנא -ל "stable" -מ הרבחה לש גורידה תיזחת תא הנכדעו 'ilA+' הרבחה לש יארשאה גוריד תא תולעמ
.'ilA+' הרבחה לש ח"גאה תורדס גוריד תא תולעמ הררשא ,ףסונב ."negative"
תיביסנטניאה תורחתה יכ תולעמ תכרעה תא תפקשמ תילילשה תיזחתה ,תולעמ ח"ודל םאתהב םיילועפתה םיעוציבב תפסונ הקיחש לוחת יכו ,2020-ו 2019 םינשב ךשמת ולוכ תרושקתה קושב תועקשהה ,ןכ ומכ .20%-מ הכומנ )EBITDA רועיש( תמאותמ תויחוורל איבת רשא הרבחה לש םינמוזמ םירזתל ליבוהל התכרעהל תולולע םייטפואה םיביסה טקיורפב הרבחה לש תויביסאמה תולעמ .הרבחה לש םינמוזמה תורתי תא קוחשלו םיבורקה םישדוחה 12-ב ילילש דע ךומנ ישפוח םייטפואה םיביסה טקיורפ ןוגכ החימצ יעונמב ןה תועקשהה תיברמש ןייצל שי ,תאז םע יכ ,הפיסוה
.ךרוצה תדימב ןמז ךרואל ןתוא סורפל וא ןניטקהל ןתינו ,היזיוולטה תוריש לש הרידחה תלדגהבו שולשמ תחאכ רנטרפ לש הדמעמ תא רמשל תנמ לע תיתוהמ תועקשהה תצאה יכ הרובס תולעמ ,ףסונב .ךוראה חווטב הלש יקסעה ליפורפב ךומתל היופצו לארשיב תוליבומה תרושקתה תורבח ךומנ תויהל ךישמי אוה ךא 2020-ו 2019 םינשב הרבחה לש ףונימב הילע לוחת יכ הכירעמ תולעמ
.היתורחתמל האוושהב
:ב 2019 טסוגואב 5 םוימ תולעמ S&P לש אלמה גורידה ח"וד תא ואר םיפסונ םיטרפל ימשר אלה ומוגרת וא https://www.maalot.co.il/Publications/495/FRPar20190805171407.pdfךרע תוריינל תושרל שגוי רשא 6-K ספוט יבג לע ידיימה חודל ףרוצי רשא תילגנאה הפשל ח"ודה לש
.ב"הראב
תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא
תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט ,תדיינ( :TASE-ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market)
.)PTNR
Disclaimer
Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 07:44:04 UTC