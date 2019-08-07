Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Partner Communications Company Ltd    PTNR   IL0010834849

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD

(PTNR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT RATING AND UPDATED THE COMPANY'S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:45am EDT

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT

S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+

CREDIT RATING AND UPDATED THE COMPANY'S RATING

OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, August 5, 2019 - Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and updated the Company's rating outlook from "stable" to "negative". In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.

In accordance with the Maalot report, the negative outlook reflects Maalot's assessment that the intense competition in the entire telecommunications market will continue in 2019-2020, and an additional erosion will occur in the Company's operating performance that will lead to adjusted profitability (EBITDA margin), below 20%. In addition, the Company's extensive investments in the fiber optics project might, in their assessment, lead to low to negative free cash flow in the next 12 months and erode the Company's cash reserves. However Maalot noted that most investments are in growth engines, such as the fiber optics project and in increasing the TV service's penetration, and they can be decreased or spread out if necessary. Maalot believes that the acceleration of these investments is material in preserving Partner's position as one of the three leading telecommunication companies in Israel and is expected to support its business profile in the long term. Furthermore, Maalot expects the Company's leverage to increase in 2019-2020 but will remain low compared with its competitors.

For further information see S&P Maalot's full Report dated August 5, 2019 on: https://www.maalot.co.il/Publications/495/FRPar20190805171407.pdfor its informal English translation attached to the immediate report on Form 6-k to be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Mr. Tamir Amar

Ms. Liat Glazer Shaft

Chief Financial Officer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-4951

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

E-mail: investors@partner.co.il

גוריד תא הררשא תולעמ S&P יכ העידומ תרושקת רנטרפ

לש יארשאה גוריד תיזחת תא הנכדעו הרבחה לש +ilA יארשאה

NEGATIVE-ל הרבחה

)"הרבחה" וא "רנטרפ"( מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח - 2019 טסוגואב 5 ,לארשי ,ןיעה שאר

סא תרבח יכ םויה תחוודמ ,לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ ,)PTNR :TASENASDAQ( הררשא ח"ודב .הרבחל סחיב גוריד ח"וד המסרפ )"תולעמ"( מ"עב תולעמ סגניטייר לבולג יפ דנא -ל "stable" -מ הרבחה לש גורידה תיזחת תא הנכדעו 'ilA+' הרבחה לש יארשאה גוריד תא תולעמ

.'ilA+' הרבחה לש ח"גאה תורדס גוריד תא תולעמ הררשא ,ףסונב ."negative"

תיביסנטניאה תורחתה יכ תולעמ תכרעה תא תפקשמ תילילשה תיזחתה ,תולעמ ח"ודל םאתהב םיילועפתה םיעוציבב תפסונ הקיחש לוחת יכו ,2020-ו 2019 םינשב ךשמת ולוכ תרושקתה קושב תועקשהה ,ןכ ומכ .20%-מ הכומנ )EBITDA רועיש( תמאותמ תויחוורל איבת רשא הרבחה לש םינמוזמ םירזתל ליבוהל התכרעהל תולולע םייטפואה םיביסה טקיורפב הרבחה לש תויביסאמה תולעמ .הרבחה לש םינמוזמה תורתי תא קוחשלו םיבורקה םישדוחה 12-ב ילילש דע ךומנ ישפוח םייטפואה םיביסה טקיורפ ןוגכ החימצ יעונמב ןה תועקשהה תיברמש ןייצל שי ,תאז םע יכ ,הפיסוה

.ךרוצה תדימב ןמז ךרואל ןתוא סורפל וא ןניטקהל ןתינו ,היזיוולטה תוריש לש הרידחה תלדגהבו שולשמ תחאכ רנטרפ לש הדמעמ תא רמשל תנמ לע תיתוהמ תועקשהה תצאה יכ הרובס תולעמ ,ףסונב .ךוראה חווטב הלש יקסעה ליפורפב ךומתל היופצו לארשיב תוליבומה תרושקתה תורבח ךומנ תויהל ךישמי אוה ךא 2020-ו 2019 םינשב הרבחה לש ףונימב הילע לוחת יכ הכירעמ תולעמ

.היתורחתמל האוושהב

:ב 2019 טסוגואב 5 םוימ תולעמ S&P לש אלמה גורידה ח"וד תא ואר םיפסונ םיטרפל ימשר אלה ומוגרת וא https://www.maalot.co.il/Publications/495/FRPar20190805171407.pdfךרע תוריינל תושרל שגוי רשא 6-K ספוט יבג לע ידיימה חודל ףרוצי רשא תילגנאה הפשל ח"ודה לש

.ב"הראב

תרושקת רנטרפ תודוא

תרושקת יתוריש תקפסמה לארשיב הליבומ תרושקת תליעפמ איה מ"עב תרושקת רנטרפ תרבח ק"דסאנב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש ADS-ה תודועת .)היזיוולטו טנרטניא יתוריש ,תחיינ הינופלט ,תדיינ( :TASE-ו NASDAQ( ביבא-לת תסרובב תורחסנ רנטרפ לש היתוינמו (Global Select Market)

.)PTNR

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/ :רנטרפלע םיפסונ םיטרפל

:ףסונ עדימל

טפש רזלג תאיל 'בג

רמא רימת רמ

םיטקיורפו םיעיקשמ ירשק תלהנמ

ישאר םיפסכ להנמ

+972 (54) 781-5051 :'לט

+972 (54) 781-4951:'לט

investors@partner.co.il :ל"אוד

Disclaimer

Partner Communications Company Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 07:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COM
03:45aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ..
PU
08/05PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces That S&P Maalot Has Reaffirmed the Company's ..
BU
07/17PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports That the Ministry of Communications Has Publish..
BU
07/02PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for th..
BU
05/30PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/30PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results1
BU
05/12PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on May 30, 2019
BU
05/06PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Receiving a Lawsuit and a Motion for the Reco..
BU
05/03SIYATA MOBILE : Launches UR7 Rugged Clamshell Handset and CP250 In-Vehicle Devic..
AQ
04/16PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Leading Israeli Telecom Company Renews with Spinnaker S..
PR
More news
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 643 M
Chart PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD
Duration : Period :
Partner Communications Company Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 17,00  ILS
Last Close Price 13,58  ILS
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isaac Benbenisti Chief Executive Officer
Adam Chesnoff Chairman
Tamir Amar Chief Financial Officer
Raz Bartov Vice President-Technologies & IT Division
Bari Ben-Zeev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD-25.72%643
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%66 603
BHARTI AIRTEL28.44%26 597
MTN GROUP LIMITED27.49%13 550
CELLNEX TELECOM63.95%11 552
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group